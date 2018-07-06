Dive Into the Long History of the Swimming Pool

Summer is here, and people across the northern hemisphere are ready to hit the pool. For millennia, humans have been re-creating natural swimming holes in forms ranging from ancient baths to 20th-century British lidos to the kidney-shaped plastic-lined pools of contemporary suburban America. We’ve done so for different purposes, too, from leisure and play to holistic healing to fitness and sport. Then there’s the aesthetic draw—pools have long inspired artists, from the painters capturing images of bathers to filmmakers creating iconic scenes below the surface. A new book, The Swimming Pool in Photography, by Francis Hodgson ($55, Hatje Cantz), looks at the pool specifically through the lens of photographers, showcasing more than 200 works by such artists as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Emma Hartvig, and Larry Sultan. Here, we peek at a few images from the book's pages, transporting ourselves to bygone eras or the dreamy vacation homes of today.

Underwater Auto Photo: Keystone/Getty Images More

Woman Sun Bathing On Green Mat By Edge Side Of Pool Water Recline Holding Beach Ball By Her Side Relax. Photo: © H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images More

Female Diving Contest At The Swimming Pool Georges Vallerey In Paris Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images More

Photo: Diego Opazo, © Fran Silvestre Arquitectos More

Sun Bath At Deligny Pool In Paris Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images More

