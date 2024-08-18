Dive teams search for missing kayaker in Lake Hartwell
Dive teams search for missing kayaker in Lake Hartwell
Dive teams search for missing kayaker in Lake Hartwell
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday again decried two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men.
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Although the Maple Leafs appear to be running it back with their core, the Leafs GM pointed out there is still business to take care of.
A call to an old teammate could be in the cards for the Edmonton Oilers if they don't match Philip Broberg's offer sheet.
The NFL season hasn't officially started yet, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already displaying his magic. His latest trick? A behind-the-back pass.
The Boston Bruins should consider bringing back this former player on a PTO.
When it comes to losing large sums of money on sports, Aubrey Drake Graham has made an art out of it. And the God's Plan hitmaker crafted another masterpiece Saturday when he bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis in their UFC 305 middleweight title…
Don Waddell Gives An Update On Patrik Laine On TSN1050 In Toronto
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark roared back with one of her best starts as a pro on Friday night at home as her team returned from the WNBA's Olympic break. Outside of hitting amazing
Nearly a week later, everyone around NASCAR is still talking about last Sunday’s wild finish at Richmond in the Cook Out 400. In case you missed it, Austin Dillon – desperate to win the race and grab a playoff spot – ran into th
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Four elimination games get underway at the Little League World Series on Sunday. Follow along with live updates and highlights:
The pithy ‘3 R’s’ rubric has been used to summarize fundamentals in many areas, from the New Deal (Relief, Recovery, Reform), to early learning (Relationships, Repetition, Routines), to the environment (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The same formula can illuminate what…
How a low risk, high reward paid off for the Kings
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Dricus Du Plessis has long said he is superior to Israel Adesanya, and he proved it Saturday at UFC 305 in his first middleweight title defense.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
As days in August are winding down, a majority of NHL teams have a good idea of their roster compositions for the start of training camp and preseason, about a month away. But some teams still have notable restricted free agents to sign. Look no further than the New Jersey Devils, who still ...
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hasn't lost a step in being the funniest head coach in the NFL. During a sideline interview in his team's second home preseason game of the year against the Washington Commanders, McDaniel talked about the improvement he's seen…
The 2024 Little League World Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 18, with four games. Here's what to know.