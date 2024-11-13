'I dived into the sea and knew I'd broken my neck'

Sebastian Pena was on holiday in Venezuela when the accident happened [Jelenyela Pena]

"Almost immediately, when I was flipped over I told my dad 'I've broken my neck'. I couldn't feel anything and I couldn't move."

Sebastian Pena, known to his friends as Seb, was on holiday visiting family in Venezuela last December when his life changed forever.

While teaching his younger cousins how to dive into the sea Seb hit his head on the seabed, causing permanent damage to his spinal cord and leaving him tetraplegic. This means he is now paralysed from the neck downwards.

The 21-year-old from Oxford was brought back to the UK and has spent the past 11 months in hospital recovering from his injuries, and his family are now trying to raise the funds needed to bring him home.

"The main part of my life was going to medical school. I loved playing sports like volleyball and rugby and on top of that I did enjoy music and also tutoring," Seb says of his life prior to the accident.

Before the accident, Seb was a keen rugby player [Jelenyela Pena]

The medical student had travelled to South America alongside his family.

"One day, I was in the sea with my family and one of my younger cousins wanted me to show them how to dive," he says.

"As an example, I went first and in the process there was a shallow bit of sea and I hit that.

"That caused me to knock my head - I thought it was just an initial knock but it knocked my front teeth out and I sort of froze.

"After that I couldn't really move - I tried to turn over in the sea but I couldn't really move so I was face down, and I was lucky that my dad was nearby and he was able to flip me over and helped to carry me."

He was evacuated from Venezuela and flown back to the UK [Jelenyela Pena]

In an instant the sporty young man had become permanently and irrevocably injured.

Seb says: "With a bit of knowledge from medical school I asked my dad to just do a quick touch test over my body to see where the level was and to see that he had a hold still - and I just knew immediately from there.

"At uni it's one of those things you learn about but never really think it would happen to you until it does."

After being rushed to a local hospital, Seb was flown home to the UK for urgent treatment at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

He is currently in Stoke Mandeville Hospital [Jelenyela Pena]

He was then relocated to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury.

Following the accident, Seb is now unable to walk, has no movement in his arms or legs and is reliant on a ventilator for his breathing.

The medical prognosis is that any further improvement is highly unlikely.

"Right now I'm okay, I'm still in the hospital waiting to go home," Seb says.

"It would be a lot nicer to be at home in a much more comfortable environment surrounded by family."

The family are fundraising to make their home safe for Seb [Jelenyela Pena]

Seb's mum Jelenyela has launched a fundraising campaign to make the alterations to the family's home in order for it to be safe for her son to move back.

"Home would be the best place for him to be - with us," Jelenyela says.

"The risk we have right now is the house is not ready for Sebastian to move into.

"Otherwise he will be sent to a care home - and I don't think anyone would like that for a 21-year-old young man."

The family is hoping to raise £250,000 to fund the changes - along with the purchase of a specialist wheelchair.

They have raised almost £70,000 so far on their journey to bring Seb home.

You can follow BBC Oxfordshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.