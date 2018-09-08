Diver Hitches a Ride With Whale Shark After Releasing 'Trophy Fish' Back to Sea

Kayak fishing enthusiast Adam Fisk captured this stunning underwater footage of the release of a roosterfish. He was fishing with friends when he caught the large animal.

The trophy fish of the day was never meant to be kept and the group loves to get into the water to watch their catch swim away.

Fisk jumped into the water to film the roosterfish as it took off and ended up meeting a surprise guest as well. A whale shark swam near the group and Adam began to swim alongside it. Credit: Los Buzos Panama via Storyful