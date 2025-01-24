Diver Saves 'Banjo Shark' Tangled in Fish Hook

An Aussie diver rescued a fiddler ray, commonly known as a banjo shark, that was tangled in a fish hook underwater.

Jules Casey said she was diving at Rye Pier in Victoria when she spotted the fish in distress on January 21.

“I rescued a tangled banjo shark while solo diving,” Casey told Storyful. “Fortunately the ray had not completely swallowed the hook which made it easier to remove without causing any further damage.”

“He was pretty relaxed when he realized I was there to help. He swam away pretty happy,” she said. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful