Divers recover two bodies from sunken superyacht off Sicily as search continues

Scuba divers searching for six missing people following the sinking of a superyacht off Sicily in a storm on Monday have found two bodies, bringing the confirmed death toll to three. It was not immediately clear who had been found. The missing include UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and the chairman of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer.

Scuba divers scouring the wreck of British tech Mike Lynch’s family yacht, which sank off Sicily two days ago, have found two bodies inside it, a source close to rescue operations said on Wednesday.

One of the bodies belonged to a heavily built man, the source said.

Rescue officials have been looking for six missing people, including Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter and Jonathan Bloomer, a non-executive chair of Morgan Stanley International.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) superyacht, was carrying 22 people, and was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it capsized during a fierce storm on Monday.

Fifteen people survived, while the body of the onboard chef, Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours after the disaster.

Inspection of the wreck, lying sideways at a depth of around 50 metres, was a “long and complex” operation, the Italian fire department said, with inside spaces obstructed by furniture and debris, and scuba divers having just 8-10 minutes beneath the water before needing to resurface.

Separately, the coast guard deployed a remotely operated vehicle to scan the seabed and take underwater pictures and videos that it said may provide “useful and timely elements” for prosecutors looking into the disaster.

No one is under investigation at the moment, sources added.

Missing passengers



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Morgan Stanley boss among the missing in Sicily yacht disaster

Sicily yacht disaster: What do we know so far?

UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch missing after yacht sinks off Sicily