Divers have unbelievably close encounter with monstrous white shark

The Aloha Scuba and Diving Company had a one of a kind experience when they were approached by a massive shark while swimming near Oahu.

Ocean Ramsey told the Honolulu Star Advertiser that the markings on the animal match those of Deep Blue, a shark tagged by researchers about 20 years ago.

The shark, which was nearly 20ft long and weighing about 2.5 tons, appeared relatively docile in the video taken by the divers as they swam alongside it. One diver even stroked the shark's side.

“She was just this big, beautiful, gentle giant wanting to use our boat as a scratching post. We went out at sunrise, and she stayed with us pretty much throughout the day," Ramsey said.

"It was an absolutely breathtaking experience, and really quite humbling to be in the presence of this great shark," diver and photographer Kimberly Jeffries told USA Today.

Watch the unbelievable video above.