Dividing lines between Tories and Labour that will define general election

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will not publish their manifestos until their election campaigns are under way, but in the pre-poll skirmishes, dividing lines have already emerged.

Sir Keir will seek to portray the Tories as having wrecked the economy, while Mr Sunak will point to Wednesday’s fall in inflation to 2.3 per cent as evidence that he has restored the economic credibility of the Tories after premierships of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak has already indicated that security will be a key battleground by declaring earlier this month that the UK will be safer under the Tories than Labour.

Immigration and the prospect of the first deportation flights to Rwanda in July provides a similar dividing line, as do welfare and gender.

Tax and economy

Mr Sunak has focused on cutting National Insurance, with a reduction of 4p across the past two Budgets and a plan to abolish it. Further cuts are therefore likely to feature in his election manifesto.

Doing so would draw a clear dividing line with Labour, with the Conservatives planning to accuse their rivals of having a secret agenda to hike taxes.

Last week, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, set the tone with a dossier claiming that Labour’s spending commitments would leave a £38.5 billion black hole and taxes would rise.

Labour, which has accused the Tories of their own spending black hole, has criticised the dossier, saying that some of the policies cited are wrong and questioning some of the cost calculations.

Three of the five missions Mr Sunak has set himself centre on the economy – reducing inflation, boosting growth and bringing down the national debt.

They are also likely to feature heavily in the Conservative manifesto, following the fall in inflation and this month’s news that the UK is no longer in recession.

Official figures showed that the economy grew by a higher-than-expected 0.6 per cent between January and March, the fastest rate for two years.

Sir Keir has pledged to keep taxes “as low as possible”, without committing to specific cuts.

A centrepiece policy was a plan to scrap the “non-dom” regime that enables people living in Britain to avoid tax, but this policy has been snatched by the Tories, leaving a hole in Labour’s finances.

The party has pledged to go further by closing the inheritance tax loophole for non-doms and target tax avoiders.

A big difference between the parties is Labour’s plan to impose 20 per cent VAT on private school fees, with the proceeds funnelled into state education. Only 6 per cent of pupils attend independent schools.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has also promised not to raise corporation tax for the duration of the next Parliament and said that she would overhaul the business rates system and review all tax relief.

Sir Keir has pledged to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, bringing in “tough” fiscal rules with a new “enhanced role” for the Office for Budget Responsibility and a new office to ensure taxpayer cash is being well spent.

The party originally pledged to invest £28 billion in the drive towards a low-carbon economy every year until 2030 but has since dramatically scaled down the spending plan following sustained criticism from the Conservatives.

Labour has denied claims that it may water down its eye-catching “new deal for working people”, but it is likely to be tested during the campaign. Among its pledges are a “genuine living wage”, a “right to switch off”, a ban on zero hours contracts and an end to fire and rehire.

Security and defence

The Prime Minister has sought to make defence a clear dividing line with Sir Keir, warning in a speech last month that a Labour victory would represent a threat to UK security.

Mr Sunak announced in April that he will hike the military budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 – a commitment Labour has failed to match.

He also committed to at least £3 billion in support every year for Ukraine until 2030, with both pledges set to be reinforced in the election manifesto.

In a major speech at the Policy Exchange think tank on May 13, Mr Sunak argued that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, would be emboldened by Labour not matching his promise to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent by 2030.

If it wins power, Labour would aim to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, matching the Government’s existing target. But Sir Keir has said he will only spend the extra money if it is achievable within the party’s borrowing rules.

Labour has also said it would make an “unshakeable commitment” to Nato and Britain’s nuclear deterrent, in a clear departure from the Jeremy Corbyn years.

Immigration and borders

Mr Sunak will seek to highlight his commitment to getting deportation flights to Rwanda this summer as a major dividing line with Labour, which has said it will scrap the scheme.

He has pledged the first flight will be in early July, although the new policy, reinforced by his Safety of Rwanda Act, has yet to be tested in the courts.

There are already two systemic challenges to the policy by the FDA, the top civil servants’ union, and the charity Asylum Action, even before individual migrants’ claims are considered.

Tory ministers have consistently claimed that Labour has “no plan” without the option of Rwanda acting as a deterrent to small boat crossings.

Some Tory MPs want Mr Sunak to go further by pledging a referendum on leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, but that is thought unlikely to happen.

Sir Keir has said that he will halt the Rwanda flights from day one and use the money saved by scrapping the scheme to create a border security command with new powers to treat people smugglers like terrorists.

It will be allied to ramping up caseworker numbers to reduce the asylum backlog and a new unit with 1,000 staff to fast-track removals – a twin approach that Sir Keir has claimed will be a more effective deterrent than the Rwanda scheme.

The Labour leader has also argued for greater European co-operation on immigration. This includes negotiating with the EU to replace the Dublin returns agreement under which European countries would take back migrants from the UK if they had crossed their borders and the UK would agree to take some back to reunite families.

He has, however, ruled out any UK participation in a wider scheme where northern states shared the burden of taking migrants with southern European countries or paying them a compensatory sum.

Labour has pledged closer ties to the EU more generally, but insists that it does not want to reverse Brexit.

Mr Sunak will be under pressure from his own MPs to go into the next election on a cast-iron promise to dramatically cut net migration.

Labour has also said that net migration should come down but will not set a specific target. It will come under pressure to say if it commits to all the measures now in place, which the Government’s own advisers have predicted will reduce figures to between 150,000 and 200,000, from the record high of 745,000.

Welfare

Mr Sunak is likely to make welfare reform a key plank of his manifesto by taking a more radical approach than Labour.

In a series of speeches, the Prime Minister and Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, have pledged to end the “sick note culture” and get more people on benefits back to work.

GPs would be stripped of their power to sign people off jobs, with work specialists making the decisions instead, fewer people with disabilities would be eligible for PIP payments and the Department for Work and Pensions would be given powers to seize goods, arrest claimants and impose fines.

Possible measures could include a further tightening of the benefits cap and hardening sanctions for those who are able to seek work but choose not to.

In the run-up to the 2015 general election, David Cameron and George Osborne, the prime minister and chancellor at the time, put being tough on welfare reform at the centre of their campaign. It was seen by Tory strategists as helping win the party a surprise majority.

In March, Liz Kendall, the shadow work and pensions, set out a starkly different policy, when she pledged a “relentless focus” on helping people get back to work.

It would require giving people longer to look for work in an appropriate industry; giving them more active support to find a “good job”; and integrating employment support and adult skills policy more effectively to boost productivity.

Gender

Gender politics is one of the key dividing lines between the Conservatives and Labour, with the Tories opposing self-ID for trans people and Labour pledging to make it easier.

Labour is considering allowing a single family GP, rather than two, to sign off on a gender recognition certificate, which allows a person to legally change their gender.

Last year, Labour dropped the Corbyn-era policy to allow people who want to obtain a gender recognition certificate to self-identify, instead saying that it would retain medical involvement.

Sir Keir’s party has pledged to protect “single-sex spaces” and – like the Tories – implement the Cass review.

On Wednesday, before the election was announced, Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, vowed that she would “never stop defending” the rights of women after receiving letters and cards from rape victims urging her to continue.

She said that the letters showed why “we must defend single-sex spaces from those who seek to delegitimise or redefine them”.

She tweeted a picture of a card she had received from a woman who had been raped in a women’s toilet by a man who had gained entry by wearing make-up.

The woman concluded: “This is to say a heartfelt thank you to you and your party for standing up for women.

“I had never voted Conservative before men started claiming that they were women. Now I will not vote for anyone else.”

The woman’s card was written after the government announced new rules ensuring that most public buildings would have to have single-sex toilets.

Ms Badenoch, who is also the Business Secretary, is seen as a frontrunner in the race to be Tory leader should the party lose the next election.