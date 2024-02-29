Divine nine organizations partner with CIAA and YMCA to give back to the community
This year, in partnership with the CIAA, 30 chapters within the Divine Nine Greek Organizations from all over the U.S. are coming to Baltimore, and bringing hundreds of essential items along with them. For the past few years Baltimore’s Divine Nine Organizations have been Blanketing Baltimore and this is the second year the organizations have partnered with the CIAA which has expanded its efforts. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/divine-nine-organizations-partner-with-ciaa-and-ymca-to-give-back-to-the-community