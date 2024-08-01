'Divisiveness and disrespect': Kamala Harris responds to Trump's claims about her racial identity

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said "the American people deserve better" as she responded to former President Donald Trump's combative interview with the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention and his false claims about her racial identity.

"It was the same old show − the divisiveness and the disrespect," Harris said Wednesday night, while addressing a historically Black sorority, Sigma Gamma Sorority, during its 60th Biennial Boule.

“And let me just say: The American people deserve better," Harris added. "The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us. They are an essential source of our strength."

In his interview earlier Wednesday with the NABJ, Trump questioned the Black racial identify of Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who is half Black and half Indian-American.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said of Harris. “Is she Indian or is she Black? Because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went she became a Black person.”

Harris, who is Black and of South Asian descent, attended Howard University, a historically Black college. She is the first female vice president in U.S. history and also the first Black woman to hold the office.

