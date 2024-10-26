Diwali celebrations kick off across the GTA

Candles, fireworks and oil lamps will light up celebrations in the Greater Toronto Area as the biggest holiday season of the year for the South Asian community gets underway.

Although the official celebrations start Nov. 1, according to the Hindu calendar, an array of events are already taking place this weekend, with thousands expected to attend.

The holiday is known as the Hindu festival of light. And while fireworks restrictions are in place in parts of the GTA, those looking to catch fireworks in Toronto can go to Nathan Phillips Square. The two-day Festival of Lights being held there will feature performances from more than 800 artists, including a laser light show with a techno Bollywood DJ.

Vrajesh Shah, the director and producer of the event, said those celebrating should expect even more fireworks this year than the last.

"The significance of Diwali is light over darkness and good over evil. So that's why we light up," he said.

Fireworks exploding above Toronto city hall in the 2023 Diwali Festival of Lights.

Fireworks exploding above Toronto city hall in the 2023 Diwali Festival of Lights. (Submitted by Vrajesh Shah)

Diwali celebrations filled with light, food and prayers are commemorated around the world. The common origin story behind the holiday is the return of one of the Hindu gods, Rama, to Ayodhya, after defeating the demon, Ravana.

Although communities in different regions around the world have their own interpretation to the holiday's origin, they all share the theme of good overcoming evil.

Dhanteras, on Oct. 29, marks the beginning of Diwali and is seen as a day to buy gold, silver and other valuables as a symbol of prosperity.

More celebrations around the GTA

This weekend, celebrations will take place in Toronto at the Parkway Forest Community Centre, along with a party on Gerrard Street organized by the Gerrard India Bazaar BIA.

Those in Mississauga can also begin celebrating this weekend, with events including a gala held at the Oasis Convention Centre. The paid event, held by the Sindhi Cultural Association of Toronto, includes a full course dinner and a range of live performances, with this year's theme being "Bollywood and Bling."

Surender Chugani, the association's vice-president, says their biggest aim is to get more children and youth to attend. He and other organizers hope the event will teach them more about their Sindhi culture and motivate them to pass it on.

Dancers performing at the 2023 Diwali gala held by the Sindhi Cultural Association of Toronto.

Dancers performing at the 2023 Diwali gala held by the Sindhi Cultural Association of Toronto. (Sindhi Cultural Association of Toronto)

"Some of the cultural exposure is not going to be as vibrant as it is in India itself. So we want to try to portray that on a small scale as much as possible," he says.

Places like Mississauga's Capitol Banquet Centre, Pearl Banquet Hall and Mississauga Valley Community Centre will also be holding events this weekend.

In Brampton, the city is holding a large festival Nov. 1, featuring a variety of performances and food vendors, along with a fireworks show.

Don't forget about fireworks restrictions

Firework restrictions are in place across Toronto and Brampton, with both municipalities recently reminding residents to keep rules in mind as they celebrate.

Brampton implemented a ban on personal fireworks in 2022 after the city received hundreds of complaints the year prior, many of which were lodged around the time of Diwali. Sparklers are still allowed, and those hoping to see a fireworks show can go to the city's celebration at Sesquicentennial Park.

In Mississauga, residents can still light fireworks on their properties until 11 p.m. on particular days of the year, including Diwali on Nov. 1, a decision made after the city launched its own review into fireworks complaints.

Torontonians wishing to light fireworks on their own property can do also so until 11 p.m. and need to have a permit, the city says.

"My two cents of advice to people: don't blow the fireworks at your home," said Shah, one of the organizers behind the City of Toronto's Festival of Lights. "Come and enjoy and celebrate the fireworks here at Nathan Phillips Square."