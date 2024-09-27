Dixie County continues to see the impacts from Helene
Big Bend area prepares for Hurricane Helene's landfall.
Big Bend area prepares for Hurricane Helene's landfall.
Category 4 Hurricane Helene is mere hours away from making landfall in Florida, bringing 140 mph winds and up to 20 feet of storm surge.
The storm is expected to cause widespread damage across Georgia. Here’s the latest weather update.
Tropical Storm Helene expected to strengthen rapidly over Gulf of Mexico before landfall in Florida | 11 p.m. Tuesday update
Communities along the Florida coast are already seeing storm surge and flooding as Hurricane Helene barrels toward the state on Thursday
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
In Florida, we live and die — sometimes literally — by what the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service, which are parts of NOAA, tell us.
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
A new tropical storm formed over the central subtropical Atlantic late Wednesday, generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
A man who was boating off Nanoose Bay can thank his lucky stars someone was listening, after his small boat overturned. As Kylie Stanton reports, one of his rescuers says there are lessons to be learned from his close call.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed Tropical Storm Helene had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning, September 25.The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere said this satellite imagery shows “intense convection pulsing within a growing, intensifying storm.”As of 10 am on Wednesday, Hurricane Helene was located approximately 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and was carrying maximum sustained wind gusts of 80 mph.The storm was on track to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico before it reached the Florida Panhandle later in the week. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
Helene -- which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area on Thursday night. The University of Tampa is ordering all students who live on campus to evacuate by 1 p.m. Wednesday, citing mandatory evacuation orders from Hillsborough County officials. Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area.
Here’s the forecast heading into the weekend.
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday urged people in Hurricane Helene's path to heed the orders of local officials.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -After already battering Mexico's Guerrero state, a strengthening Tropical Storm John is on track to turn back into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday, hurtling back towards communities across the Pacific coast. John first made landfall on Monday at major hurricane strength, triggering flooding and landslides that crushed homes while leaving at least five dead. Its remnants brought intense rains across several states, home to major ports and beach resorts, before strengthening again.
Helene strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall, according to the National Weather Service.