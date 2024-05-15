DJ Akademiks Sued for Rape and Defamation

"Ms. Abashe was left no choice other than to file. Mr. Allen's hubris will be his downfall," the plaintiff's attorney said in a statement

DJ Akademiks has been accused of rape

Fauziya Abashe is suing the internet personality for negligent infliction of emotional distress and defamation

DJ Akademiks denies the accusations

Internet personality DJ Akademiks has been accused of sexual assault and defamation, per court filings obtained by PEOPLE.

DJ Akademiks (né Livingston Allen) was accused by Fauziya Abashe, who alleges in July 2022, the Off the Record podcaster raped her at his New Jersey home after she was drugged and raped by two of his friends. Abashe is suing him for negligent infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

She said that she met Allen the year before via social media, and they casually dated, but by July 2022, the two were not speaking when he reached out to her, per the Superior Court of New Jersey filing. Upon arrival, his two friends — who are referred to as John Does 1 and 2 in the complaint — spoke with her before they followed her to Allen’s hot tub.

Abashe claimed that the two friends gave her alcohol that made her feel “extremely lightheaded and dizzy.” John Doe 1 then allegedly became “very handsy as he aggressively made sexual advances toward her” before tossing her into the nearby pool.

As she tried to climb out of the pool, she claimed John Doe 1 raped her. The complaint states that she “has memories of fighting off her attackers but feeling extremely weak."

Throughout the remainder of the evening, Abashe was in and out of consciousness, and the men then allegedly gang-raped her on Allen's pool deck. She claimed around 4 a.m., she woke up in bed with Allen, where he was allegedly “brutally raping” her.

Abashe was unaware of the sexual assaults and did not learn of them until the next morning when Allen showed her surveillance footage of her being sexually assaulted.

After the assaults, Abashe reported the attacks to the police, who then performed a rape kit on her, “evidencing that Ms. Abashe had been sexually assaulted.”

After she reported the assaults, Abashe “remained silent,” per the filing, until Dec. 30, 2023, when Allen allegedly defamed her on social media. He publicly claimed that Abashe “voluntarily [had] an orgy with his friends at his home while maintaining that he never participated at all.”

Allen has more than 1.5 million followers on X, more than 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 500,000 followers on Twitch.

In the December 2023 video, Allen alleged that he returned from a party after he invited an unnamed woman to his home, which he forgot he had done. In the video, he claimed that Abashe willingly had sex with the two men.



According to the Washington Post, Allen denied the accusations in video clips shared on one of his X accounts on Tuesday, May 14. He said the police already cleared him of any misconduct, adding, “Whatever this is will be handled in court.

Allen said in a Rumble live stream on Tuesday afternoon that the filing is a “shakedown,” adding, “This is a money tree situation,” reports Rolling Stone.

Abashe said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “I’m confident that justice will prevail, and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did.”

Her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, added, “Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to privately resolve this case, Ms. Abashe was left no choice other than to file. Mr. Allen’s hubris will be his downfall.” Blackburn is also currently representing music producer Rodney Jones and yacht steward Grace O’Marcaigh against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christian Combs.

A representative for Abashe’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Tuesday.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

