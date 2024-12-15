DJ Fat Tony left with ‘horrific’ facial injuries after attack at gig as Davina McCall offers support

DJ Fat Tony show off a painful looking black eye and swollen face (Tony Marnach )

DJ Fat Tony revealed shocking facial injuries after being knocked out at a gig this weekend.

The music star, real name Tony Marnach, 57, took to Instagram to show off a painful looking black eye and swollen face.

Marnach, close pals with Gemma Collins and Kate Moss, performed at Lido Margate in Kent on Friday.

He said in a video message to explain a cancelled Saturday gig at London venue No90 Hackney Wick: “I can’t really go into details but I was attacked last night at a gig, in the DJ box by another DJ funnily enough.

“It resulted in me being knocked out and taken to hospital and being in A&E all night.

“Obviously you can see the damage to my face and the swelling – it’s not good.

“I wanted to let you know I can’t be at my gigs today as I have been advised to stay at home and get well.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I’m gutted this happened. I’m gutted that people choose violence especially when what we do comes from a place of love.

Kate Moss with DJ Fat Tony at the Diet Coke 40th birthday celebration in 2022 (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Die)

“I’m really sorry that I won’t be seeing you tonight but we will reschedule everything. Big love guys – I’m just gutted, really gutted.”

On Sunday, Marnoch gave an update on his condition saying he was in “a lot of pain and (his face is) swollen”, as he gave thanks for the “outpouring of support”.

He also said he was at home with his dogs and partner Stavros Agapiou, where he was being “looked after”.

Marnach and Agapiou got engaged last year.

The London event will be rescheduled for January, he said.

This Morning presenter Jodie Gibson responded to the post with: “Awww mate, sending you so much love.”

Fat Tony with friend Gemma Collins (Suzan Moore/PA) (PA Archive)

Artist Dame Tracey Emin wrote: “Dear Tony, sending you lots of love.”

Actress Kate Magowan said: “I’m so sorry this happened. Just appalling. Sending love.”

TV presenter Davina McCall said: “This is terrible… Love you so much x (kiss) call (you) tomorrow.”

The DJ is a regular feature of red carpets, attending events with reality TV star Collins and actress Claire Sweeney.

Kent Police have been contacted for comment.