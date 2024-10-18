DJ Kaskade’s Wife Files for Divorce After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage

Naomi Raddon filed for divorce on Oct. 17 after 27 years and 10 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images Kaskade and Naomi Raddon at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

DJ Kaskade’s wife, Naomi Raddon, has filed for divorce from the entertainer after nearly 30 years of marriage.

In documents filed in Los Angeles County on Thursday, Oct. 17, and reviewed by PEOPLE, Naomi Raddon requested a dissolution of marriage from DJ Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple’s date of marriage is listed as Aug. 24, 1996, with the separation date listed as June 27, 2024 — a total of 27 years and 10 months.

Getty Images DJ Kaskade and Naomi Raddon

Naomi and Ryan, 53, share one child, Isla Raddon, 14.

According to the filing, Naomi is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. She is also asking the court to hold Ryan responsible for spousal support and her legal fees.

“Petitioner [Naomi] will list and itemize any and all separate assets and obligations as and when the same are fully ascertained, and/or will seek leave to amend this Petition accordingly, and/or will list such separate assets and debts in her Declaration of Disclosure,” the dissolution of marriage states.

In a June 2023 profile of the “I Remember” hitmaker, Deseret News stated that Kaskade met Naomi — who happens to be a helicopter pilot — through mutual friends at a show in Provo, Utah, while taking classes at the University of Utah.

The pair bonded over their shared love of snowboarding, per the outlet.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Kaskade, November 2023

“Honestly, my story begins there,” he told the outlet of his very first gig as a DJ in a downtown venue called Club Manhattan.

“I made, like, $300 or something,” Ryan said. “I was like, ‘They pay me to play records? This is insane. This is what I’m supposed to do with my life.’ ”

DJ Kaskade is reportedly ranked as one of the highest paid DJs in the world with an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2023.

Kaskade has released a dozen studio albums and has been nominated for eight Grammy awards. According to Forbes, the entertainer “was the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier” in his hometown of Chicago and “was the first electronic artist to headline Coachella.”

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Naomi and Ryan for comment, but did not immediately hear back.



