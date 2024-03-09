DJ Nathan Dawe to play summer gig at rugby stadium

Nathan Dawe has had several Top 40 hits and DJed around the world

DJ and producer Nathan Dawe will play a concert at Frankin's Gardens, Northampton Saints has announced.

The 29-year-old has had seven Top 40 singles, including hits with rapper KSI and singer Ella Henderson.

He will bring a "star-studded group of friends" to the stadium on 15 June, the rugby club said.

Dawe said: "I'm super excited to be bringing my live show to Northampton this summer."

It is the latest music event set to take place in the town in the next few months.

James Arthur, supported by Northamptonshire singer Mae Stephens, will play Delapre Park on 16 June.

The day before, at the same venue, Billy Ocean will headline the Let's Rock festival, along with Tony Hadley and Jason Donavan - the same date as Dawe's show at Northampton Saints.

In August, rapper Dizzee Rascal will also perform in Northampton.

Dawe posed with a Northampton Saints shirt to announce the show

Dawe has also collaborated with the likes of Little Mix, Anne-Marie, Joel Corry and Bebe Rexha and was nominated for Brit Award in 2021.

Lionel Richie, Madness, Pete Tong and Rod Stewart have previously performed at Franklin's Gardens.

