DJ Tommy Vance makes return to airwaves with the help of AI

Tommy Vance died of a stroke in 2005 aged 64 - STEVE BELL/SHUTTERSTOCK

Almost two decades have passed since the unmistakable voice of hard rock was heard for what was believed to be the final time.

But Tommy Vance is now returning to the airwaves, some 19 years after the veteran disc jockey’s familiar tones – “From me, goodbye and God bless. I hope you enjoyed the show” – boomed out at his funeral.

A station has recreated the former Radio 1 DJ’s voice and words using artificial intelligence (AI), in what is believed to be a first for British radio.

Listeners tuning into Boom Rock, which launches this Wednesday, may be surprised to hear Vance promoting the new national station between songs.

The AI tool, which was fed with old recordings to recreate new sentences using his voice, has produced a package of “jingles” and spoken lines, including: “Rock. That’s why we’re here.”

The former Top of the Pops presenter, who died of a stroke in 2005 aged 64, will also feature in the station’s opening sequence.

Tommy Vance was best known for his sign off 'From me, goodbye and God bless. I hope you enjoyed the show' - JERRY DALTON/SHUTTERSTOCK

David Lloyd, the co-founder of Boom Radio, from which Boom Rock was made, said: “Tommy was the obvious choice owing to his huge reputation and the respect our listeners have for him.”

“The suggestion of using technology to recreate his voice was an idea which occurred to several of us simultaneously,” he added.

Vance’s family was approached by the station about the idea, giving it their blessing.

Although Boom Rock is thought to be the first UK radio station to use AI in this way, it follows a growing trend in the film and music industry to resurrect stars.

The Beatles’ “final” single, Now and Then, was released in November and features the voice of John Lennon.

Sir Paul McCartney revealed AI was used to rescue the voice of his late songwriting partner from a rough demo recording.

James Dean, who died in 1955 in a car accident after starring in just three films, was recently “cast” in an upcoming film called Back to Eden.

Tommy Vance's family were approached ahead of the project and gave it 'their blessing' - STEVE BELL/SHUTTERSTOCK

Other notable celebrities who have reprised iconic film roles posthumously using AI include Carrie Fisher, Harold Ramis and Paul Walker.

Story continues

Boom Radio, aimed at people born between 1946 and 1964, has become the fastest growing independent radio station in the UK, having tripled in listener numbers in three years.

While the station’s growth has been fuelled mainly by older listeners turning their backs on Radio 2 as the BBC station pushes for a younger audience, it is also gaining in popularity the very audience Radio 2 is trying to target.

Launched during lockdown by veteran presenters with an average age of 70, under-50’s rocking to its mix of Sixties and Seventies music now makes up 20 per cent of its overall listeners.

Boom Rock, the third station in the Boom Radio family of older-targeted stations, along with Boom Light, will play album rock, hard rock, psychedelic and prog, plus folk, new wave and west coast favourites.

Its presenter line-up includes Nicky Horne, a former Capital Radio DJ, and Gary Burton, formerly with BBC Music 6 and KISS.