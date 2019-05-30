Djokovic rolls in France, wins first match in front of son

As second-round sweeps go, it's hard to imagine Serbia's Novak Djokovic enjoyed any more than the one he pulled off Thursday in Paris.

The top seed at the French Open needed only 95 minutes to beat unseeded Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in a rather uneventful match. But in an on-court interview afterward, the 32-year-old Serbian revealed that his 4-year-old son Stefan watched him play in person for the first time.

"He showed incredible patience to sit there for an hour and a half," Djokovic said of his son after the match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "Usually, he's not that patient with tennis."

As for the match, the 2016 French Open champ and 15-time major winner said, "I think I served well. I used my forehand from different parts of the court really well. Solid backhand. Just two very solid matches. I didn't drop my level too much. I didn't spend too much time on the court. So all is going in the right direction."

Djokovic will next face unseeded Italian Salvatore Caruso, a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 winner over 26th-seeded Frenchman Gilles Simon in the second round.

It was a similar story for all of the top-10-seeded players in action Thursday, as they went a combined 6-0 (18-5 in sets).

Of the six, only eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina needed five sets, taking down Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in a match that lasted nearly four hours.

After dropping the 67-minute fourth set in a tiebreaker, del Potro broke Nishioka to go up 3-1, then again to end the match. The fifth set lasted only 35 minutes, the shortest of the match.

Fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, No. 9 Fabio Fognini of Italy and 10th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov all needed four sets to advance. Thiem topped Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5; Fognini got by Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; and Khachanov beat wild card Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5.

Fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany joined Djokovic in winning in straight sets, taking care of Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Along with Simon, seeded players to lose Thursday were No. 17 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 23 Fernando Verdasco of Spain and No. 28 Kyle Edmund of Great Britain, who retired due to injury while down two sets and 2-1 in the third against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.

