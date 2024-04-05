DMPS names new school board member
DMPS names new school board member
Premier Doug Ford says he wants all spots in Ontario medical schools to be reserved for students from the province. Ford said Wednesday about 18 per cent of students are from foreign countries. "In my opinion, and we will continue working with the ministry, get rid of the 18 per cent," he said at an announcement for a new medical school at York University. "I'm not being mean, but I'm taking care of our students, our kids first." Ford then lamented the fact that some kids and parents have said s
Students in Alaska's capital walkout and marched the statehouse to protest Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest education veto and the Legislature’s failure to override it. (AP Video by Becky Bohrer)
Yeah, that's gotta hurt.
A majority of Jewish parents of college applicants this year say their child has cut at least one school from their list due to rising antisemitism after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, according to a new poll from Hillel International. Sixty-four percent of Jewish parents say their student has eliminated at least…
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is putting $1.3 billion toward building and expanding schools. He says the money will go toward creating 27,093 new student spaces and 1,759 child-care spaces. It is part of a planned $16 billion over the next 10 years to build schools and child-care spaces, as announced in the province's recent budget. Lecce says he has also introduced a plan to cut construction timelines in half, encouraging boards to standardize the d
For kids with disabilities, subjective categories of misbehavior justify removing students from school hundreds of thousands of times a year.
Students in Alaska's capital walked out of school Thursday and marched through the halls of the statehouse to protest Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's latest education veto and the Legislature's failure to override it. The walkout was part of a protest organized by the executive board of the Alaska Association of Student Governments, said Felix Myers, a student organizer from Sitka. Plans called for 40-minute walkouts at schools across Alaska, with 40 representing the number of votes lawmakers needed to override the veto.
It was never very effective at preventing drug use.
The next generation of Alberta's medical students can skip urban sprawl and crammed LRT cars in favour of two of the province's mid-sized cities. The provincial government announced plans on Wednesday to open new physician training centres in both Lethbridge and Grande Prairie. The University of Calgary is partnering with the University of Lethbridge to create a medical training centre in the southern part of the province.Meanwhile, the University of Alberta is working with Northwestern Polytech
The school ranking site Niche used student reviews, test scores and other factors to rate the top elementary charter schools in the Kansas City area for 2024. See which ones made the list.
SASKATOON — Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan’s school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child’s preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified. Premier Scott Moe's government announced the policy last year. It requires teachers to have parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns. The move received widespread criticism, with many human rights groups and the province's advocate for chi
The Ontario government will be putting $1.3 billion in funding towards building and expanding schools across the province, following the 2024 budget.In a news release Thursday, the provincial government said it plans to support the construction and expansion of 60 schools in Ontario. It was not immediately clear how many of the schools would be expanded or how many would be new constructions.The expansions are expected to create a total of 27,093 new student spaces and 1,759 child-care spots."Th
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Premier Doug Ford says he’d like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario. Ford says about 18 per cent of students in the province's colleges and universities are from foreign countries. He says he would like to see 100 per cent of students in post-secondary schools come from Ontario. Post-secondary institutions, especially colleges, in the province turned increasingly to international students after Ford's government cut tuition by 10 per
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
Royal fans have long theorized she's the "older woman" Harry talks about in his memoir.
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
Amelia Gray is the new face of Frame, modelling the denim brand's jeans in a whole new way - by holding a pair over her totally naked body as she poses in bed.
Truth Social parent company Trump Media is a “scam,” billionaire investor Barry Diller told CNBC in an interview Thursday. “It’s a scam, just like everything he’s ever been involved in is some sort of con,” Diller said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” referring to former President Donald Trump and Trump Media & Technology Group. Diller also…
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden slipped into another incredible bikini during her latest family holiday - and it's safe to say she looks fitter than ever! See video.