DMPS teacher running across the state of Iowa
DMPS teacher running across the state of Iowa
DMPS teacher running across the state of Iowa
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
The Florida Panthers are making a pair of changes for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, their third chance to wrap up the series and win the Cup for the first time in franchise history.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
Dallas Mavericks fans will recognize the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach. He played in the Metroplex for the last year of his NBA career.
The salary for an NFL cheerleader may surprise you.
Rickie Fowler is not freaking out. He's not panicking, he's not losing sleep.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
Of course, the athlete can't stay away from the 2024 games in Paris, and he's bringing along a special guest for the trip
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before the puck drops and before 18,000 fans sing “O Canada” in unison at Edmonton Oilers home games, the audience hears from Chief Willie Littlechild.
TORONTO — Canada Basketball general manager Rowan Barrett was clear about what the men's team can accomplish at the Paris Olympics.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk took off at full speed from basically center ice, chasing a puck that had sailed over his head and was heading directly toward an empty net.
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
The Fish had just beat the Cardinals
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
The Los Angeles Sparks star suffered the injury, which is likely to be season-ending, during Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun
EDMONTON — It's hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the white fence of Warren Sillanpaa's downtown home.
Surprise! Jesse Lee Soffer has joined CBS’s FBI: International in a series regular role for Season 4. Before you get too excited, something needs to be stated. While both shows hail from Wolf Entertainment, Soffer will not reprise his longtime character Detective Jay Halstead. Filling the vacancy left behind by Luke Kleintank who exited last …
LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz's buildup took a hit when he lost in the second round of Queen's Club on Thursday.