DNA find is the 'plank' of murder case, jury told

Brian Farmer - BBC News, Cambridgeshire and Robbie Kalus - BBC News, Cambridgeshire
·3 min read
David Newton: A man is smiling at the camera in an image from 2016. He is bald, has some stubble and wears thin framed glasses. He is wearing a navy jumper, with a grey top underneath a has a hooped earring in his left ear. He is inside a room with rust colour wallpaper that has red diamond shaped patterns. There is a white door behind him to his left and a green plant.
A defence lawyer says jurors cannot be sure that David Newton is guilty [SWNS]

The initial investigation into the death of an 86-year-old widow was "a mess" and police made "many, many mistakes", a lawyer has told a murder trial.

The defence is making its closing speeches in the trial of David Newton, 70, who is accused of the murder of Una Crown in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, 12 years ago.

Mrs Crown, a retired postmistress, was stabbed to death on the night of 12 January 2013 and Mr Newton, who lived nearby, has denied her murder.

Barrister Henry Grunwald KC, who is leading Mr Newton's legal team, told jurors on Wednesday that DNA evidence found on nail clippings was the "plank" of the prosecution case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial, at Cambridge Crown Court, heard how Mr Newton was charged in 2024 after the new evidence emerged.

Una Crown: She is smiling at the camera while sitting in front of a beige-coloured wall and window. She is wearing a pink patterned dress with a pearl necklace and shiny earrings.
Una Crown was found dead at her bungalow in Wisbech 12 years ago [Cambridgeshire Police/PA Media]

Jurors were told how DNA matching Mr Newton was found on nail clippings, taken from Mrs Crown's right hand in 2013 and re-examined in 2023.

Three clippings taken from Mrs Crown's left hand had gone missing during that time, the court heard.

Mr Grunwald asked how jurors could be sure that "things done in a laboratory" had been done properly.

He told jurors they could not "be sure" that the DNA came from Mr Newton.

A snow-covered bungalow in Wisbech, where Una Crown lived. There is police tape across the drive and police officers on guard outside the tape and walking up to the house.
Police initially thought Una Crown's death was not suspicious, jurors have heard [BBC]

The trial has heard how Temp Sgt Simon Gledhill, who arrived at the scene after Mrs Crown's body was found, initially thought the death was not suspicious.

A post-mortem examination two days later showed she had been stabbed and her throat cut.

Mr Grunwald pointed to "many, many mistakes" made by police, and said the scene had not been secured immediately and was initially "chaotic" and "unregulated".

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there were "ways" the DNA matching Mr Newton's profile could have been "transferred" to Mrs Crown's body, telling jurors: "You cannot be sure, despite the matching profile, that this was from Mr Newton."

Mr Grunwald added: "It is difficult to comprehend how Temporary Sergeant Gledhill could have come to the conclusion that this was not even suspicious.

"Things were done that should not have been done.

"Things that should have been done were not."

Part of a clear plastic bag. The bag has an orange and yellow band across the top and us make with blue lines and a barcode. The words "EVIDENCE BAG" written backwards are visible.
Forensic scientists found DNA matching David Newton on nail clippings taken from Una Crown [Cambridgeshire Police]

"The prosecution brings the case against the defendant," Mr Grunwald told jurors.

"It is for them to prove his guilt."

He added: "We say, on the evidence before you, (they) cannot."

Mr Grunwald said Mrs Crown did not deserve to die and did not deserve what happened "thereafter".

ADVERTISEMENT

He said police made "mistakes" and described the initial investigation as a "mess".

Mr Grunwald told jurors that prosecution lawyers had also argued that Mr Newton preyed on "vulnerable elderly women".

He added: "Rubbish."

The trial continues.

Exterior wall of Cambridge Crown Court showing silver coat of arms on the wall
The trial of David Newton is now in its fourth week at Cambridge Crown Court [Orla Moore/BBC]

Follow Cambridgeshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related links

Latest Stories

  • NJ driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers claims they were drunker than he was

    An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...

  • Police watchdog investigating after video showing officer standing on man's chest circulates online

    The province's police watchdog is investigating an arrest by RCMP in northern Manitoba last week, after video shared on social media appears to show an officer standing on a man's body during the arrest.Moose Lake RCMP said Monday they had notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba about an incident during a Friday arrest in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.In a Tuesday news release, the police watchdog said it was investigating after a complaint w

  • B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon charged with assault in Fort Nelson, B.C.

    Infamous B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon has been arrested once again, this time for assault in the province's far north.According to the Fort Nelson court registry, Bacon, 41, was charged with one count of aggravated assault after being arrested on Feb. 1 in the community of about 3,000 people, approximately 140 kilometres south of the Yukon border.According to a news release from RCMP, two 41-year-old men were arrested following a shooting incident outside a local business on Jan. 29.Bacon and the

  • 'I can't stop crying': Jurors hear tearful 911 call from 90-year-old rape victim

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as jurors heard the voice of a distraught 90-year-old woman who had just been raped in her assisted living apartment."I don't know what to do," said the woman, crying. "I was in bed asleep and this guy broke in and had sex with me … I don't know how he got in."The woman died last year. A publication ban protects her identity, so CBC News will call her Mary in this story. Duran Ross Buffalo

  • Parents Tackle Elderly Gunman as He Allegedly Opens Fire at Texas High School Band Event

    A group of "band dads," some with military and law enforcement experience, were able to subdue the shooter

  • 2 men shot dead in home invasion in South Glengarry township

    Two people are dead after a shooting in South Glengarry, Ont., during an attempted home invasion, police said. Officers responded to a home invasion near Old Highway 2 around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a press release.When they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.OPP confirmed to CBC News the residents were home at the time of the break-in, but were not injured. The residents were taken into custody and a gun was seized, according to police. The re

  • Airport Workers Accused of Leaking Plane Crash Footage to CNN Arrested

    Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees have been arrested and charged with leaking official airport records after apparent surveillance footage from Reagan National Airport showing last week’s collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter was shown on CNN. Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday with computer trespass for “making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” authority spokeswoman Crystal Nosal

  • An ex-deep-sea treasure hunter jailed for nearly 10 years scores a legal win but won't be freed

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former deep-sea treasure hunter who has served nearly a decade in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has had that term ended by a federal judge in Ohio, but he will remain behind bars for now.

  • Despite 20 knife wounds and 11 bruises, Ellen Greenberg’s death was ruled a suicide. The pathologist just changed his mind

    Ellen Greenberg was found dead in 2011 in her Philadelphia apartment with 20 knife wounds and numerous bruises. Authorities ruled her death a suicide. Fourteen years later, the pathologist who performed her autopsy says he’s changed his mind.

  • Husband of homicide victim Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains

    The husband of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found near Hope, B.C., more than four years ago, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains in connection with the unsolved homicide of the Port Moody, B.C., woman.Iain Hunt, 52, was charged on Tuesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), but is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 5 in Port Coquitlam.Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the Heritage Mountai

  • 36 Shocking Things Doctors And Nurses Witnessed At Hospitals That I Genuinely Can't Believe

    "FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."

  • Texas Woman Who Brutally Killed Grandma with Hammer Sobs While Testifying in Her Own Defense

    Tamera Laws, 28, is accused of killing Doris Ruth Novella, 70, in February 2020

  • Michael Jordan's son arrested on cocaine possession, resisting arrest charges in Florida

    Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on drug and resisting arrest charges in Florida after he got his vehicle stuck on train tracks, according to an arrest affidavit. The 34-year-old Orlando resident was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Maitland after an officer saw a blue Lamborghini SUV that appeared to be stopped on railroad tracks, according to the affidavit. The officer notified SunRail, the commuter rail system, to alert that there was a vehicle on the tracks and approached the SUV, the affidavit said.

  • Grandmother, Mother, and Daughter — Along with Their Dog — Killed After Dispute with Victim's Ex: Police

    Armando Navarro Jr., 50, is the ex-boyfriend of Jodie Hopcus, who was killed alongside her mother, Sherri Duncan, and her daughter, Hailey Hopcus

  • 3 care workers charged with fraud of vulnerable woman

    Three care workers are facing fraud charges after allegedly removing "large sums of money" from the bank account of a vulnerable woman they were assigned to care for.Amherst police say the victim, who has ALS — a neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord — is unable to move and needs several hours of care each day.Cpl. Tom Wood of Amherst Police says the three care workers had access to the woman's bank account as part of their duties.The 13-month investig

  • I Was A Happily Married Mother Of 4. Then I Met A Woman At Pilates.

    "'I can’t explain it,' I told my husband. 'But it’s all-consuming. I go to bed thinking about her. I wake up thinking about her.'"

  • Child crash victims were on e-scooter, say police

    Two people arrested in connection with the deaths of a brother and sister are released by police.

  • Crashed Azerbaijani plane was riddled with holes after incident over Russia, report says

    ASTANA (Reuters) -An Azerbaijani passenger plane that crashed in December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan had suffered external damage and was riddled with holes in its fuselage, according to a report published on a Kazakh government website on Tuesday. Thirty-eight people were killed when the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after re-routing across the Caspian Sea from southern Russia.

  • Man arrested after allegedly telling Toronto police he was part of a terrorist group

    Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont., after he made threatening statements during a demonstration near Bathurst Street and Shepard Avenue W. on Sunday.Police say the man approached an officer during the demonstration and claimed to be a member of Kahane Chai (Kach), which Public Safety Canada classifies as a terrorist entity. According to Public Safety Canada, Kahane Chai is an extremist Jewish group that advocates for all Arabs to be expelled fr

  • Raptors forward Barrett on anthem booing: 'Everybody's entitled to their own opinion'

    TORONTO — RJ Barrett got right to it as soon as he stepped in front of the cameras and microphones of a post-practice media scrum at the Toronto Raptors' training facility.