DNA testing determines dog found in northeast B.C. does not belong to missing hunter: RCMP

RCMP say DNA tests have confirmed that a dog found in northeastern B.C. is not the same dog that went missing alongside his owner last October.

Jim Barnes, a paramedic, has been missing since Oct. 18 when he failed to return from a hunting trip in the Chetwynd area. He had gone out with his golden retriever, Murphy, on the Groundbirch Forest Service Road, about 60 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John.

The search for both was called off several weeks later, though the investigation remained active.

A new search was briefly activated at the end of November, when someone found a golden retriever along Mile 95 Road near the community of Wonowon, about 100 kilometres northwest of where Barnes was last seen.

They posted it to a missing pets Facebook page and people soon noted the similarities to Murphy.

The golden retriever that was believed to be Murphy. The dog was found Nov. 28 about 100 kilometres away from Jim Barnes's last known location. It was discoloured and emaciated, so further steps have been taken to confirm its identity. (Facebook/Maria Esau/Micaela Sawyer)

Barnes' family and partner visited the dog and after consulting with others who knew it, including Murphy's groomer, said they believed it was the Barnes' pet, though they could not know for sure as Murphy was not tattooed and did not have a microchip.

Jim Barnes and his dog, Murphy. (Submitted by Micaela Sawyer)

However, DNA testing was conducted and police now say that the results indicated that though the found dog is similar to Barnes' dog, it is not Murphy.

They say the investigation into Barnes' disappearance is ongoing.