DNA testing reveals 19th century enigma Kaspar Hauser was not a Bavarian prince

Some believed that Kaspar Hauser, pictured, was the Crown Prince of Baden and had been secreted away - Wikipedia

When teenage orphan Kaspar Hauser was discovered wandering around a public square in Nuremberg, Germany in 1828, it sparked an enduring 200-year mystery.

Unable to read or write, Hauser claimed to have spent his entire life in a small, dark dungeon-like room where he slept on straw and was fed by unseen hands.

Some believed he was the Crown Prince of Baden and had been secreted away because he was the rightful heir to the Bavarian throne, but British scientists have now laid that conspiracy theory to rest.

Prof Turi King, of Bath University, who previously led the analysis on the DNA of Richard III, carried out advanced genetic tests on blood samples from Hauser and found he has no link to the royal line of the House of Baden.

“It’s really exciting that we have been able to use the latest methods to finally answer the question and rule out the prince theory,” she said.

“Sadly our data still can’t tell us who he was. His mitochondrial DNA type is one that’s West Eurasian but we can’t narrow it down to a geographical region.

“So, he still remains an enigma in terms of his origins.”

In the 19th century Hauser was once one of the most well-known figures in Europe.

The US Overland Monthly and Out West Magazine wrote in 1874: “For a quarter of a century it is doubtful if any single individual in all Europe was so much discussed, or awoke so great an interest and curiosity.”

Hauser arrived in Nuremberg aged around 16, wearing tattered clothes and clutching letters which said he had been kept in total isolation since he was a baby and requesting that he join the military.

Hauser depicted as a teenager arriving in Nuremberg in an etching by H Fleichmann - Ullstein Bild Dtl

Although he knew his name, Hauser had no idea where he had come from and had no civilised manners, preferring to eat bread and water to meat and vegetables.

Public attention increased when Ludwig I, the King of Bavaria, ordered that he be guarded day and night for his protection, fuelling speculation he could be a descendant of the House of Baden.

It was suggested he was the son of the Grand Duke Carl, who had been kidnapped and swapped as a newborn, which would have made him the rightful heir to the throne.

After learning to read and write in record time, Hauser published a sensational autobiography claiming he was kept in a cell measuring 6.5ft long and 3ft wide where his food was sometimes drugged.

Shortly before his release hes aid a masked man had visited him and taught him to learn how to write his name and say the phrase, ‘I want to be a cavalryman as my father was’.

Claimed he was nearly assassinated

Hauser was eventually adopted by the town of Nuremberg and left in the care of schoolmaster Friedrich Daumer, during which time he claimed that an assassin attempted to kill him.

In 1931 Lord Stanhope, the British nobleman, gained custody of Hauser and set about trying to trace his origins without success.

Hauser had said that he remembered some Hungarian words and declared that the Hungarian Countess Maytheny was his mother. Lord Stanhope paid for two visits to Hungary which led to nothing.

Feeling he had been deceived, Lord Stanhope sent Hauser to live with a schoolmaster in Ansbach but in 1833, aged 21, the orphan said he had been lured to the Ansbach Court Garden and stabbed. He later died from his wounds.

Police officers found a purse near the scene containing a cryptic note written in mirror writing. Many believed Hauser had stabbed himself and then invented a tale about being attacked, planting the note at the scene to cast guilt elsewhere.

Although there have been several attempts to use DNA to find Hauser’s origins, results have always proved inconclusive.

The new study analysed traces of mitochondrial DNA taken from blood on Hauser’s clothing displayed at the Kaspar Hauser museum in Ansbach.

Degrades into short fragments

The team were able to prove unambiguously that Hauser’s type did not match that of members of the House of Baden.

Prof King added: “After death, our DNA degrades into shorter and shorter fragments until there is nothing left to sequence.

“The DNA analysis methods available in the 1990s and early 2000s worked well with long DNA fragments, but didn’t give consistent results when they did DNA analysis of the various items from Hauser.

She added: “I’ve worked on two cases involving potentially identifying members of a royal family: Richard III and Kaspar Hauser. One where we proved the identification of a king and one where we proved someone wasn’t a prince.

“In both cases they were mysteries that have carried on down through the centuries and I love that science can be brought to bear to answer them.”

Hauser is buried in Ansbach Cemetery in Germany where his tombstone reads: “Here lies Kaspar Hauser, riddle of his time. His birth was unknown, his death mysterious.”

The study is published as a pre-print in the journal iScience.