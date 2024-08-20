DNC 2024: AOC offers 1st mention of Gaza in fiery speech

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her Monday night speech to fire up the crowd, including a mention of a hot-button issue dividing many progressives: Israel's grinding war in Gaza.

"She is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bringing hostages home," Ocasio-Cortez said of Kamala Harris to cheers.

The quick line was notable in that it was the first mention of the crisis so far at the Democratic National Convention, where demonstrators outside the arena have been protesting the Biden administration's support for Israel.

Video Transcript

Thank you Chicago for your energy.

Thank you, Kamala Harris and Tim walls for your vision.

And thank you Joe Biden for your leadership.

I am here tonight because has before us a rare and precious opportunity in Kamala Harris, we have a chance to elect a president who is for the middle class because she is from the middle class.

She understands the urgency of rent checks and groceries and prescriptions.

She is a committed to our reproductive and civil rights as she is to taking on corporate greed and she is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bringing hostages home.

In part first, I see a leader who understands, I see a leader with a real commitment to a better future for working families.

And Chicago, we have to help her win because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his wall street friends.

And I for one am tired of hearing about how a two bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people, one of the boots of breed traveling on our way of life.