DNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Protesters begin marching ahead of DNC

In a presidential campaign like no other -- and just four weeks after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race -- Democrats are gathering in Chicago this week to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate to take on former President Donald Trump.





Latest Developments





Aug 19, 5:25 PM

Biden says he's ready to pass the torch during DNC walk-through

During a walk-through at the United Center ahead of his speech tonight, President Joe Biden said he was ready to pass the torch.



"Are you ready to pass the torch, sir?" a reporter asked from the floor while Biden did his stage check.



"I am," Biden answered from the podium, where he'll speak later tonight.



In response to questions about his message, he said: "You'll hear it tonight."

PHOTO: President Joe Biden does a stage check before the start of the first day of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett





Aug 19, 5:24 PM

Rep. Phillips reflects on his early call for Biden to exit 2024 race

Rep. Dean Phillips, a former 2024 Democratic presidential candidate who was the first congressional Democrat to question Biden's candidacy, appeared on ABC News Live to discuss the state of the election since Biden dropped out of the race.



ABC's Kyra Phillips asked the Minnesota congressman if he felt like he deserved an apology for being the first to say Biden should leave this race.



"Just walking into this room today ... that's the only apology I needed," he replied, adding: "It's the energy, the excitement. I was just begging for a party to listen. ... I don't need an apology. What I need is for us to win, and it feels pretty darn good here today."



Rep. Phillips said this convention "is a passing of the torch to the new generation. I think people want to leave here feeling something."

-ABC News' Isabella Meneses





Aug 19, 4:58 PM

Biden does stage check ahead of his keynote speech

President Joe Biden was seen doing a stage check Monday afternoon at the United Center in preparation for his opening night speech.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden does a stage check before the start of the first day of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: President Joe Biden does a stage check before the start of the first day of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. (Mike Blake/Reuters)





Aug 19, 4:36 PM

March on the DNC starts

A march organized in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the DNC has started, hours before its first night of programming kicks off.



Organizers with the Coalition to March on the DNC, which represents more than 200 activist organizations, said about 15,000 people were present for a rally held in Union Park, near the convention site, ahead of the march.

PHOTO: Demonstrators prepare for start of the 'March on the DNC' during the first day of the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)





Aug 19, 4:29 PM

Biden continues to 'fine tune' speech and is in 'great spirits' on way to DNC

Biden continues to "fine tune" his speech after working on it over the weekend and is in "great spirits" as he heads to the convention, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.



"Yeah, look, the president is certainly going to continue to fine tune the speech, if you will. He had an opportunity to work on it this past weekend with Mike Donilon and Vinay Reddy, and so he's very much looking forward to this moment. As I just said, it is a fulfilling moment for him, and he's excited. He's excited," Jean-Pierre said.



"It's a big night. He's looking forward to it. He's looking forward to addressing the Democratic Party and and obviously the nation. It's a big night," she added

PHOTO: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as they prepare to travel to the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19, 2024, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/epa-efe/shutterstock/SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Jean-Pierre said Biden was in a good mood on the plane ride over.



"He's in great spirits and I think what you'll see is a president who has put his kind of his personal agenda aside and putting the country first, and that's who he's always been throughout his career, more than 50 years," Jean-Pierre said.



Read more about what observers expect from Biden's opening night speech here.



-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett





Aug 19, 4:21 PM

Protesters speak out ahead of 1st mass rally during the DNC

The first mass rally during convention week in Chicago kicked off Monday afternoon in Union Park, located about four blocks east of the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is being held.



Organizers with the Coalition to March on the DNC, which represents more than 200 activist organizations that gathered Monday in support of Palestinians in Gaza, said about 15,000 people were present.

PHOTO: People hold signs and flags in support of Palestinians in Gaza as demonstrators rally on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

ABC News spoke with several protesters ahead of the event. Many were native Chicagoans like Ken Justus, 68, who rode his bicycle, brandishing a "Swing Left" sign and sleigh bells. He said he still plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I want to make sure we still have a government," he said. His motto: "Vote blue no matter who."

Nearby, a coalition of nearly two dozen women from Indiana held banners to represent their organization, Jewish Voices for Peace. Their aim, said national board member Malkah Bird, 45, was to put pressure on the White House "no matter who is in office."

"We want our money reinvested in the U.S. to help our communities and not used to bomb Palestinians," Bird said.

PHOTO: Protesters gather for a march to the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (Noah Berger/AP)

One man, who asked ABC News not to use his name, said this was the first protest he had ever attended in his life. What motivated him, he said, was the "hypocrisy" of the administration's support of Ukraine while sending arms to Israel.



"If we want to be the leader of the free world, we need to exercise the responsibility of being the leader of the free world," he said.



Joshua Hansom, 52, traveled from Asheville, North Carolina, hoping to encourage people of all political stripes to come together through soccer. He passed cards to passersby encouraging them to join him to play soccer for two scheduled matches near Buckingham Fountain along the city's lakefront.



What will come out of it?



"Hopefully some solutions," he said. "At least some unity."



-ABC News' Mark Guarino





Aug 19, 2:31 PM

Biden en route to Chicago

PHOTO: President Joe Biden s welcomed by Air Force Colonel Angela Ochoa as he arrives to board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 19, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One just after 2 p.m. ET to depart for Chicago.



They were followed by Peter Neal, the husband of Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden.



Traveling with the president are key members of his staff, including chief of staff Jeff Zients and senior advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters during the flight.





Aug 19, 2:02 PM

Ashley Biden to introduce her father at DNC tonight

Ashley Biden will introduce her father, President Joe Biden, tonight ahead of his remarks to the DNC, according to the schedule.



-ABC News' Isabella Murray





Aug 19, 2:21 PM

More Monday DNC convention speakers confirmed

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and everyday Americans -- such as women who have been "subjected to cruel and dangerous abortion bans" -- will speak at the DNC Monday night, said Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks at the committee's daily press briefing.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also announced in a post on X that she will be speaking at 9 p.m. ET.



A full rundown of the Monday's DNC convention speakers is still imminent, but several other names have been confirmed including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.



-ABC News' Isabella Murray





Aug 19, 11:37 AM

2024 Democratic platform to be voted on Monday at convention

Democratic National Committee delegates will vote on the party's 2024 platform at its convention on Monday evening, according to officials.



A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC's Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.



Biden is mentioned 287 times in the platform, while Harris is mentioned 32 times.



"It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand," according to a release from the DNC, "and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years."



The draft platform emphasizes Biden's support for brokering an "immediate and lasting ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. The document also says that Biden has "made real progress on a way forward that will free the hostages" and "establish a durable ceasefire" as well as "meaningful progress and a political horizon for the Palestinian people."



It does not, however, say that the party supports an arms embargo on Israel -- something that progressives have been pushing for. It highlights Biden's support for combating antisemitism.



Several delegates who have spoken with ABC News expect the draft to pass without significant objection.



-ABC News' Isabella Murray

PHOTO: Preparations for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center continue on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Click here to read the rest of the blog.