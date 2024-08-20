DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: Barack and Michelle Obama set to help hand torch to Kamala Harris

ABC News
·2 min read

After an emotional tribute to President Joe Biden Monday night, the scene at the Democrats' gathering on Tuesday shifts to appearances by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

In their highly anticipated prime-time speeches, the Obamas are expected to help clearly "pass the torch" to Kamala Harris, who will be holding a rally in Milwaukee this evening ahead of her acceptance speech Thursday night.


Latest Developments


Aug 20, 11:51 AM

DNC will start half an hour earlier on Tuesday

The DNC will start its programming half an hour earlier than originally planned on Tuesday after Monday's program had a delayed start that pushed President Joe Biden's speech past prime time and cut short his farewell.

"We had so much energy and enthusiasm for our president, our ticket, from our speakers and the audience reaction that I recognize that did put us a little bit behind schedule, but we are working with -- we made some real-time adjustments last night to ensure we could get to what the delegates and the viewers really came for, which, of course, is President Biden," Alex Hornsbrook, the executive director of the convention, told reporters this morning.

"And we're working with our speakers and making some other adjustments for this evening, including beginning at 5:30 to make sure that we stay on track for that tonight," he added.

PHOTO: Attendees listen to the proceedings during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, August 19, 2024, in Chicago. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
-ABC News' Fritz Farrow


Aug 20, 10:08 AM

Obamas to make prime-time speeches

The attention on Day 2 of the Democrats’ gathering shifts from celebrating President Joe Biden to prime-time speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. They'll help pass the party torch to Kamala Harris.

The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call to nominate Harris, which follows the party's virtual process doing so earlier this month. Harris officially had the vast majority of delegate votes needed to secure her nomination when that process ended on Aug. 6.

It’s expected that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Harris’ home state delegation will cast the vote putting her over the top.

