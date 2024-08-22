DNC 2024: Kenan Thompson puts faces to Project 2025 policies

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson injected the third night of the DNC with a little humor, and brought the oversized "Project 2025" book back to the stage. Thompson interacted with several Americans who would be directly affected by Project 2025's policies, putting real faces to the policy proposals outlined for the next Republican administration.

Video Transcript

These are the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency.

You vote for him, you vote for all of this.

Let's take a look now, Becky, you're married, correct?

I am.

Me and my wife have been together for about eight years.

That's amazing.

Very, very cute.

But I have got some bad news for you.

I hate that on page 584 project 2025 calls for the elimination of protections for LGBT Q plus Americans.

So yeah, right back to the stone age.

I'm afraid so.

Right back to the stone age.

That's terrible.

Yeah, it is.

Thank you, Becky for being here and making that wonderful point.

All right, next up we have Nirvana.

Nirvana.

Are you with us?

And your people are with us as well?

All right, good.

Now Nirvana.

I understand that you are on insulin to manage your diabetes.

Yes.

Yes.

And thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris.

I only pay $35 a month for my insulin.

That is great.

That is great.

But on page 465 project 2025 calls for millions of people like yourself to pay more for prescription drugs.

Like insulin.

Why, why?

Well, I guess maybe to help Big Pharma make more money that they can donate to Republican politicians, I assume.

Yeah, that makes sense.

Yes.

Unfortunately, it does make sense.

All right, let's talk to Anita.

Anita, are you there?

Yes.

Hello.

Anita.

Hello.

And Anita, what do you do for a living?

I'm an obgyn who delivers babies and does surgery.

An obgyn.

She is an obgyn that delivers babies.

Uh, oh.

Uh, oh, yeah, it's bad news, isn't it?

It sure is.

On page 459 project 2025 resurrects a law from the 18 hundreds called the Comstock Act to ban abortion nationwide and throw health care providers in jail.

That is awful.

Yes, it is awful.

All right, let's do one more.

Is Sharia with us, Sharia.

Are you there?

Hey, Keenan, I'm here.

Yes, Sharia.

I love it.

All right.

Let's talk to you.

Um, I understand that you work for the federal government.

Yes, sir.

I'm in the United States Department of Education.

I'm a proud civil servant and a proud union president.

She works for the Department of Education and she's a proud civil servant.

Well, unfortunately for you on page 78 project 2025 calls for President Trump to purge the civil service of everyone who isn't a mega loyalist.

Are you a mega loyalist now?

Kena?

Absolutely not.

I, I'm just, I'm just asking, I mean, you might as well be because also page 319 calls for the complete elimination of the Department of Education.

I, yeah, there's, there's a, there's a bunch of stuff in here, but that's all we have time for at the moment.

Just remember everything that we just talked about is very real.

It is in this book, you can read it online at Kamala harris.com/project 2025.

And most importantly, you can stop it from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.