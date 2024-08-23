DNC 2024 live: Harris promises to ‘write next great chapter in the greatest story ever told’ in historic speech

Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman and first Asian-American to accept the nomination for president as she closed out the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago with both a personal and policy-driven speech on Thursday.

“On behalf of every American... on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own, unlikely journey... on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America,” she said.

The cheers in the convention hall hit 120 decibels – the same level as a plane taking off – when Harris told the crowd she accepted the nomination.

She went on to discuss her plans for the economy, immigration and abortion rights.

Her address also touched on her middle-class upbringing as the child of immigrants and lasted around 45 minutes, concluding, once more, with Beyonce’s hit song “Freedom”.

“Let’s get out there, and together let’s write the next great chapter in the greatest story ever told,” she said.

Harris was joined onstage by her husband Doug Emhoff, as well as her vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and his wife Gwen, as 100,000 balloons were released.

Key Points

Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic nomination for president

Gretchen Whitmer blasts Trump as ‘that man from Mar-a-Lago'

Senator Elizabeth Warren sheds tears ahead of DNC remarks

Harris has spoken often about her mother – but who is her father, Donald Harris?

Members of the ‘Central Park Five’ address the convention

ICYMI: The key moments from Kamala Harris' keynote DNC speech

09:00 , Mike Bedigan

‘Kamala Harris for the people’ lays out the case against ‘unserious’ Trump in historic acceptance speech

08:40 , Mike Bedigan

Just over a month to the day that President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign, Kamala Harris made history of her own as she accepted her party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump.

Harris delivered her acceptance speech before a packed crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago’s United Center on Thursday, capping off a four-day celebration of her candidacy.

Read more here:

Harris lays out the case against ‘unserious’ Trump in historic acceptance speech

Kamala Harris has spoken often about her mother – but who is her father, Donald Harris?

08:20 , Mike Bedigan

In her acceptance speech, Kamala Harris spoke about her mother’s journey to America and how she raised her and her sister.

But what about her father. Sheila Flynn investigates:

Harris says her dad taught her to be fearless, but he has also scolded her publicly

Ann Coulter deletes post mocking Tim Walz’s son after onslaught of criticism

08:01 , Mike Bedigan

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has deleted a social media post mocking Tim Walz’s son after an onslaught of criticism.

Gus Walz briefly stole the show on Wednesday night, during his father’s speech to accept the party’s vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention. The 17-year-old was filmed in the family box, crying with pride and calling out, “That’s my dad.”

Find out what happened here:

Ann Coulter deletes post mocking Tim Walz’s son after onslaught of criticism

Watch: How to pronounce 'Kamala Harris' - according to her nieces

07:40 , Mike Bedigan

Trump blasts ‘all talk’ Harris in furious Truth Social ‘fact check’ of DNC speech

07:20 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump couldn’t let the Democratic National Convention end on Thursday without one last attempt to grab the spotlight from Kamala Harris.

John Bowden watched it unfold:

Trump blasts ‘all talk’ Harris in furious Truth Social ‘fact check’ of DNC speech

Two decades after 9/11, Harris and Democrats have reclaimed patriotism

07:00 , Mike Bedigan

News Analysis: Kamala Harris and the Democrats aren’t being shy about reclaiming symbols of patriotism after years of Republican jingoism, writes Andrew Feinberg.

Two decades after 9/11, Harris and Democrats have reclaimed patriotism

Watch: The key moments from Kamala Harris’ keynote DNC speech

06:40 , Mike Bedigan

‘He’s never changed, he never will:’ Exonerated Central Park 5 warn against Trump after his death penalty crusade

06:20 , Mike Bedigan

When five Black and Latino teenagers were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park in 1989, he bought a full-page statement in The New York Daily News on 1 May, 1989, titled “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”

On Thursday, four of the men – dubbed the “Central Park Five” – addressed the Democratic National Convention.

Alex Woodward has more:

Exonerated Central Park Five warn against Trump after his death penalty crusade

Tim Walz is a ‘girl dad'

06:01 , Mike Bedigan

In pictures: 100,000 balloons drop as DNC closes

05:40 , Mike Bedigan

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Internet disappointed by Beyonce’s no-show at DNC

05:20 , Mike Bedigan

so no beyoncé 🥹.. but i watched for her pic.twitter.com/4FYY86iLtV — Johrdan (@j_ohrdan) August 23, 2024

Beyonce was at home all night tryna figure out why they kept saying her name — Eazy. (@_dayge_) August 23, 2024

Who lied and told us Beyonce was performing? I just want to talk. — Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🐝💛🎗 (@MadisonKittay) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé sitting at home watching people lose their minds over yet another rumor of her whereabouts pic.twitter.com/5JT5ve74k5 — T Syl🫶🏽 (@SylJayKay) August 23, 2024

I'm voting Trump no Beyonce or Taylor Swift — Mr Bitcoin (@NotJokingMaybe) August 23, 2024

Watch: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination

05:01 , Mike Bedigan

Trump rages against Harris on Truth Social in ‘play-by-play’ of her acceptance speech

04:50 , Mike Bedigan

(@realDonaldTrump)

Generations celebrate Harris’ candidacy

04:40 , Mike Bedigan

Carolyn Harper, who is from Chicago, sat on the floor on the third story of the United Center with her daughters, as Harris delivered her historic acceptance speech.

"I didn't think this day would come anytime soon, and here we are. There’s nothing better than watching it with your daughters," she told The Independent.

Tim Walz spotted playing with balloons with Harris’ niece

04:30 , Mike Bedigan

As the balloons fell from the rafters at United Center, delegates on the convention floor playfully batted them around using the large flagpoles with which they'd been waving oversize American flags during the vice president's speech.

Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, who accepted his own nomination on Wednesday night, was spotted playing with the balloons with Harris’ niece.

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg notes:

The scene is a marked contrast with the January 6 riot, during which flag-bearing Trump supporters used American flags and their attendant flagpoles to assault police officers, including then-Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who spoke at the convention earlier this week.

Black women from all generations celebrate Harris acceptance of Democratic nomination

04:21 , Mike Bedigan

All while Harris delivered her speech, Black female staff at the United Center watched Harris’s speech on the monitors. Black women of various generations celebrated and took photos in front of campaign posters.

Salome Peters from Maryland said it was about time, citing Shirley Chisholm’s historic 1972 candidacy for presidency. “I’m so glad to be alive to help her fight, because put a woman in charge and everybody will be taken care of,” she told The Independent.

In pictures: Harris accepts the Democratic presidential nomination

04:07 , Mike Bedigan

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands onstage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Vincent Alban (REUTERS)

epa11560873 Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives before speaking during the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 August, 2024. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is being held from 19 to 22 August 2024, during which delegates of the United States' Democratic Party will vote on the party's platform and ceremonially vote for the party's nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and for vice president, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, for the upcoming presidential election. EPA/WILL OLIVER (EPA)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff reacts as Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Election 2024 DNC (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Harris raises the proverbial roof by accepting Democratic nomination

04:01 , Mike Bedigan

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, live from the DNC in Chicago, reports that the cheers in the convention hall hit 120db - the same level as a plane taking off - when Harris told the crowd she accepted the nomination for president.

Kamala Harris has spoken often about her mother – but who is her father, Donald Harris?

03:54 , Mike Bedigan

In her acceptance speech, Kamala Harris spoke about her mother’s journey to America and how she raised her and her sister.

But what about her father. Sheila Flynn investigates:

Harris says her dad taught her to be fearless, but he has also scolded her publicly

Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic nomination for president

03:48 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris has officially accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president.

“My only client has on behalf of the people, she said.

“On behalf of every American...on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own, unlikely journey... on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America.”

She added: “And with this election our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cyncism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward.

“Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans. I promise to be a president for all Americans.”

03:39 , Mike Bedigan

Thanking and shushing the cheering delegates, Harris declared: “Let’s get to business!”

“Let me start by thanking my most incredible husband Doug, for being an incredible husband to me, and an incredible father to Cole and Ella... and happy anniversary dougie, I love you so very much.”

Adressing Joe Biden she said: “Joe, I am filled with grattitude, your record is extraordinary as history will show,” before adding: “To coach Tim Walz, you are going to be an incredible vice president!”

“America, the path that led me here was no doubt unexpected but I’m no stranger to unlikely journey.”

Harris went on to detail her mother’s life and her childhood.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Roy Cooper: One of Harris’s oldest friends who might be key to helping her win North Carolina

03:35 , Mike Bedigan

Roy Cooper has just finished addressing the convention.

Here’s a profile on the North Carolina governor from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:

The last line of defense for abortion rights in the South - and Biden’s best ally

Kamala Harris takes to the stage in Chicago

03:32 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris has taken to the stage in Chicago, where she will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.

The vice president arrived to roars, wearing a black pant suit, to Beyonce’s “Freedom” the song that has been a staple of her campaign so far.

(REUTERS)

May Harris urges convention to elect ‘my big sister'

03:26 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya Harris, urged the convention to “roll up your sleeves” get out and vote, and elect “my big sister.”

Taking to the stage in a pink pant suit, she discussed growing up with her sister and mother, who she described as “a trailblazer.”

“She had great expectations for us but more than that she had greater expectations of us... she raised us to believe we could be anything we wanted to be,” she said.

She continued: “Kamala knows what it’s like to be underestimated... to be the underdog and yet still beat the odds.”

“She has created so much electrcity... so much joy around the nation. We are living in a time in which some are trying to divide us... my sister rejects that view.

“When others want to drag us back to the past, my sister says ‘hold up now... we are not going back.”

(REUTERS)

03:15 , Mike Bedigan

Man I remember when @AdamKinzinger was a Tea Party hellraiser who was apprehensive about raising the debt ceiling without spending cuts. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 23, 2024

Gretchen Whitmer blasts Trump as ‘that man from Mar-A-Lago'

03:08 , Mike Bedigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid into Donald Trump, calling him “that man from Mar-A-Lago” – in reference to previous insults he had thrown at her.

“In Michigan they call me governor, in Detroit the call me Big Gretch. Donald Trump called me that woman from Michigan... as an insult. Being a woman from Michigan is a badge of honor!” she said, to cheers.

“Like women across America we just GSD - ‘get stuff done.’”

She continued: “Donald Trump doesn’t know you, at all... But Kamala Harris, she gets us, she sees us, she is us. We’ve all lived through a lot of history over the last few years... floods and fires... a plot and a pandemic.

“One day s*** whill hit the fan and you’ll ask... who is in charge. What if it’s him? What if it’s that man from Mar-A-Lago?”

“What I know is that we need someone to come up with a plan, to tell the truth. Right now we get to choose, what if we get to choose the leader who is tough, tested and a total badass.”

“I know who I want as my Commander-In-Chief. America let’s choose Kamala Harris!”

Senator Mark Kelly blasts Trump for his attitude towards military veterans

02:49 , Mike Bedigan

Senator Mark Kelly took to the stage to cheers and chants of “A-ri-zo-na!”

“President Obama had to follow Michelle I had to follow Gabby and Pink,” he quipped. “Gabby impresses me every day, she was able to walk out an address you today because she’s a fighter.”

“We all need a team, I’ve flown into space four times, I’ve flown into combat nearly 40 times, not once did I do that by myself it took a team to accomplish the mission.”

Senator Kelly blasted Donad Trump and the accusations that he had once referred to veterans as “suckers and losers.”

“If we fall for that again and make him Commander-In-Chief, the only suckers would be us,” he said.

Senator Kelly was, at one point, tipped to be a favorite to join Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket.

Pink performs!

02:40 , Mike Bedigan

Award winning artist Pink has taken to the stage with a group of singers, including her daughter Willow, to perform her hit song What About Us.

(REUTERS)

How to pronounce 'Kamala Harris' - according to her nieces

02:40 , Mike Bedigan

Sandy Hook survivor speaks to DNC attendees

02:35 , Mike Bedigan

Several people with first-hand experiences of gun violence adressed the convention, including teacher Abbey Clements, one of the survivors of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, whose niece was killed in a shooting in Myrtle Beach said: “Our stories are of loss but make no mistle our losses do not weaken us, they strengthen our resolve, we will secure safer futures that we all deserve, we will advocate, we will run for office.

Also onstage was Kimberley Rubio, a mother of one of the children that died in the Uvalde massacre in 2022, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, another survivor of school gun violence.

They preceded former US Representative Gabby Giffords who survived an assassination attempt in 2011. Giffords shared her incredible and lengthy story of recovery and thanked president Joe Biden who, she said “had always checked in on her.”

“Kamala can beat the gun lobby,” she said.

Giffords was joined by her husband Senator Mark Kelly.

Exclusive interview: Kamala Harris’ five-year-old fan

02:30 , Mike Bedigan

The Independent’s Eric Garcia and Julia Saqui speak exclusively to Sloan, a five-year-old Kamala fan.

Here’s the most adorable interview from DNC:

Joe and Jill Biden looking forward to watching Harris accept the nomination

02:20 , Mike Bedigan

Jill and I just spoke to @KamalaHarris — we can’t wait to watch her accept this historic nomination.



Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future. pic.twitter.com/guKuTevT8F — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 23, 2024

Kerry Washington and Harris’ nieces teach convention how to pronounce ‘Kamala'

02:15 , Mike Bedigan

Actress Kerry Washington was joined onstage by Kamala Harris’ two young nieces.

The trio led the crowd in a call and response pronunciation of the vice president’s name, splitting the crowd into two – “comma” and “la.”

They were followed by another of Harris’ nieces, Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff – stepdaughter of the vice president – as well as Helena Hudlin, Harris’ Goddaughter.

Big cheer as Steph Curry appears via video message

01:47 , Mike Bedigan

A big cheer went up in the convention hall as NBA star and Olympic basketball champion Steph Curry appeared via video message, Andrew Feinberg reports.

Kamala Harris reveals favorite song in Track Star episode

01:40 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris revealed one of her favorite songs in a recent episode of popular social media series Track Stars.

The vice president discussed jazz legend Miles Davis, Bay Area rapper Too Short, and Stevie Wonder, who she described as “a good friend.”

“This is the most music I’ve listened to in a while,” Harris said, adding that she’s been “a bit busy” recently.

Towards the end of the episode she was asked about a song she thought everyone should know about. Harris said that Everybody Loves The Sunshine by Roy Ayers, was “one of my favorites.”

Youngest member of congress draws attention to issues of Gen Z

01:36 , Mike Bedigan

Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of congress, from Florida, addressed the DNC.

The 27-year-old used his remarks to draw attention to issues that mattered to younger generations, including climate change.

Al Sharpton welcomes the exonerated Central Park Five onto DNC stage

01:30 , Mike Bedigan

Deb Haaland addresses the convention

01:25 , Mike Bedigan

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, is now adressing the DNC.

Cats or kids? Women at the DNC react to JD Vance

01:15 , Mike Bedigan

Cats or kids? Women at the DNC react to JD Vance

Beyonce to be mystery performer at DNC – reports

01:11 , Mike Bedigan

Beyonce will be the mystery performer at the final night of the DNC, according to reports.

Multiple outlets reported that the multi-Grammy award winning artist will perform at the convention in Chicago as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.

Harris has previously used Beyonce’s hit song Freedom at her campaign rallies.

Members of the ‘Central Park Five’ address the DNC

01:04 , Mike Bedigan

When five Black and Latino teenagers were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park in 1989, he bought a full-page statement in The New York Daily News on 1 May, 1989, titled “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will,” he wrote in 1989. “I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.”

He has since refused to recant or apologize for those statements. Their convictions were vacated in 2002, and the city paid $41 million in 2014 to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

One of those teens, Yusef Salaam, now 50, spent nearly seven years in prison for his wrongful conviction. Last year, he was recently elected to New York’s City Council, representing Harlem.

He is now on the stage at the DNC — endorsing the woman running against the man who wanted him jailed.

Salaam is joined by three of the other exonerated men from the case: Korey Wise, Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson.

Reverend Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader who advocated for the men, introduced them as “the exonerated five.”

Watch: Elizabeth Warren tears up as she receives standing ovation from DNC crowd

Friday 23 August 2024 00:54 , Mike Bedigan

Harris campaign adviser questioned on lack of Palestinian speaker at DNC

Friday 23 August 2024 00:45 , Mike Bedigan

Wolf Blitzer: "Why was a Palestinian-American denied a speaking slot tonight?"



Harris campaign senior advisor Ian Sams: "Well, I think we've given them a lot of opportunities to engage in this process at the convention." pic.twitter.com/mans8e4hN5 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 22, 2024

Watch: The Content Convention: Day in the life of a Kamala creator

Friday 23 August 2024 00:40 , Mike Bedigan

The Content Convention: Day in the life of a Kamala creator

Senator Elizabeth Warren sheds tears ahead of DNC remarks

Friday 23 August 2024 00:38 , Mike Bedigan

Elizabeth Warren became visibly emotional as she took to the stage for her DNC remarks.

The Massachusetts Senator received a standing ovation as she entered the convention center on Thursday evening, hightlighting the difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – who she branded “the felon.”

“You know what I love best about Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris can’t be bought and she can’t be bossed around,” she said.

(REUTERS)

She went on: “We need to make life more affordable for working people. Donald Trump, the felon, doesn’t have plans to lower costs for working families and he probably doesn’t care.”

“When did he ever fill up a gas tank or worry about a grocery bill?” she said. “The only bills he worries about are from his criminal defense lawyer.”

(REUTERS)

Trump teases his own ‘special guest’ ahead of Arizona rally

Friday 23 August 2024 00:30 , Mike Bedigan

In an attempt to match the hype surrounding the mystery guest at the final night of the DNC, Donald Trump has teased his own “special guest” ahead of a camapign rally in Arizona.

The former president, along with Turning Point Action are due to hold the event in Glendale, Arizona on Friday at 4pm local time on Friday.

“President Trump will be joined by a special guest as he delivers remarks about his America First policies and his vision to lower inflation and the cost of living, secure the border, and make our cities safe again,” a press release from the Trump campaign read.

Speculation that Beyonce or Taylor Swift will be the special guest to appear in Chicago with Kamala Harris have ramped up in recent hours.

Why are women wearing white on the DNC final night?

Friday 23 August 2024 00:20 , Mike Bedigan

Multiple women clad themselves in white outfits as on the fourth and final night of the DNC, as Kamala Harris prepared to greet delegates and deliver her nomination acceptance speech.

White suits and dresses filled the Chicago arena, as women dressed to honor the legacy of suffragettes who fought to give women the right to vote — and to celebrate the first Black and Indian American woman to become a major party’s nominee.

“Wearing white today reminds everybody that this is women on the move, women who have suffered, who are now taking their rightful place in leadership of Democratic Party politics in a profound way,” Representative Maxine Waters, who wore a white pantsuit over a colorful blouse, told The Los Angeles Times.

“Women are on the ballot,” she said, in reference to prominent issues such as abortion access being championed by the Democrats.

Trump is a ‘negligent landlord’ saysFormer Housing Secretary

Friday 23 August 2024 00:14 , Mike Bedigan

Former Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge calling Trump a “negligent landlord” as she addressed the DNC.

Trump was the subject of a federal racial discrimination lawsuit in the 1970s and was a bit of a nightmare New York landlord in the 1980s.

Teaching union bosses kick of remarks on DNC final night

Friday 23 August 2024 00:10 , Mike Bedigan

National Education Association president Becky Pringle and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten were among the first to address delegates at the DNC as the final night kicked off.

Between them, the pair represent nearly 5 million educators.

Weingarten has been a frequent target of Republicans baselessly accusing teachers unions of waging a “woke” war in classrooms. She has been happy to fire back at them. She had two word for Trump’s education secretary when she left office: “Good riddance.”

“This has been the hardest year ever, for parents, for kids, for educators, and these right-wing extremist groups are just making it worse,” she told The Independent in 2021.

“We’re trying to create a welcoming and safe environment for kids, and I think that if Fox News wasn’t around, and you didn’t have this kind of push by the extremist forces in the right wing to end public education as we know it, and to try to maintain the fear and anxiety that so many parents have had, because of Covid, it would be clear to everyone how much parents and teachers have much more in common than not.”

Trump has promised to abolished the Education Department if elected.

Trump takes rants to X as final night of DNC gets underway

Friday 23 August 2024 00:00 , Mike Bedigan

At the Democrat Convention, they said, “We’ve got 70 days to act right…After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy!” What they mean is that they want to get Elected, and then destroy our Country with Radical Left, Marxist/Socialist Policies. We can’t let this happen and, if it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2024

Chicago police preparing for potential Beyonce arrival at the DNC

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:52 , Mike Bedigan

As rumours of Beyonce’s arrival at the DNC reach fever pitch, the Chicago police are reportedly preparing for her arrival – even though it is, as yet, unconfirmed.

Two sources familiar with the matter told The Rolling Stone that government officials, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office, local law enforcement personnel, and DNC organizers have been rushing to make ready the area... just in case.

Kamala Harris cuts Donald Trump’s lead in Texas in half with Ted Cruz in tight race for Senate

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:45 , Mike Bedigan

A new poll shows Kamala Harris has halved Donald Trump’s lead in Texas, a state widely expected to vote Republican come November.

Read more here:

Harris cuts Trump’s lead in Texas in half with Ted Cruz in tight race for Senate

DNC night four: In summary

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:33 , Mike Bedigan

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention! Let's get caught up:

- Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president with a speech that touched on her middle-class upbringing as the child of immigrants.

- In her historic speech she spoke of her plans for the economy, immigration and abortion rights.

- “Let’s get out there, and together let’s write the next great chapter in the greatest story ever told,” she told the cheering crowd.

(REUTERS)

She tweeted about protesting Kamala Harris at the DNC. Then the K-Hive called the Feds

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

Days before the Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago, a university professor innocuously tweeted her excitement about the upcoming protests against the Gaza war outside the United Center, triggering a firestorm.

Minutes later, Kamala Harris supporters replied that they had reported her to the Feds...

Richard Hall has the full story:

She tweeted about protesting Kamala Harris at the DNC. The K-Hive called the Feds

Watch live: Final day of DNC in Chicago as Harris accepts nomination and delivers speech

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:22 , Mike Bedigan

Watch live: Final day of DNC as Harris accepts nomination and delivers speech

Who is writing Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech?

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:15 , Mike Bedigan

The team of writers that has penned Kamala Harris nomination acceptance speech includes a speechwriter for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Adam Frankel also served the former president through his first term and has worked on the speech Harris will give Thursday night alongside Megan Rooney, Harris’ head speechwriter.

Since 2021 he has served as an adviser in the vice president’s office.

Frankel is a graduate of Princeton University and the London School of Economics, where he was a Fulbright Scholar. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors and the author of a book The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance, and Healing.

Also on the speech-writing team are a handful of aides including a policy aide, a political strategist and others.

100,000 balloons set to drop to close the DNC

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:08 , Mike Bedigan

100,000 balloons are set to drop after Kamala Harris closes the Democratic National Convention (DNC), CNN is reporting.

In pictures: DNC night three recap

Thursday 22 August 2024 23:00 , Mike Bedigan

Election 2024 DNC (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Election 2024 DNC

APTOPIX Election 2024 DNC (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Election 2024 DNC (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former members of the Mankato West High School football team coached by Tim Walz wave to the audience on stage at DNC (EPA)

Oprah Winfrey speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago (REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Democrats have one message as they close their convention: Don’t start celebrating

Thursday 22 August 2024 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes that one persistent message throughout the past few nights was that the race is not in the bag and the party cannot celebrate until the final votes are tallied.

Democrats have one message as they close their convention: Don’t start celebrating

JD Vance in awkward campaign stop at donut shop as server says she doesn’t want to be on film

Thursday 22 August 2024 22:30 , Mike Bedigan

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance turned the joyous task of ordering donuts into a deliciously awkward encounter, a new video reveals.

Kelly Rissman has more:

JD Vance has awkward campaign stop at donut shop in Georgia

White House political director tweets bee emoji amid speculation about Beyonce at DNC

Thursday 22 August 2024 22:21 , Mike Bedigan

Emmy Ruiz, White House political director, has further stoked sepculation about a mystery guest appearance at the DNC after posting a bee emoji to X on Thursday afternoon.

The bee emoji is used to signify members of The Bee Hive – the colloquial name for Beyonce’s fan club.

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer is one of the high profile celebrities rumoured to be appearing at the convention in Chicago, ahead of Kamala Harris nomination acceptance speech.

🐝 — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) August 22, 2024

What the very different RNC and DNC soundtracks say about the 2024 election

Thursday 22 August 2024 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Kevin E G Perry looks at the contrasting playlists from the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

What the very different RNC and DNC soundtracks say about the 2024 election

Speculation over DNC mystery guest...

Thursday 22 August 2024 22:00 , Mike Bedigan

Speculation has swirled over a “surprise guest” due to appear on the last night of the DNC on Thursday.

Previous rumours on social media have ranged from Beyonce, to George Clooney, to Taylor Swift...

Swift is not due to perform tonight, having spent the last week in London as part of her The Eras tour. Searches for her private plane have been trending throughout the day on Thursday.

On the ground: I went to the Gen Z events at the DNC

Thursday 22 August 2024 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Andrew Feinberg reports on the Gen Z vibe shift at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, including a Hall of Hotties and Wall of Weirdos.

I went to Gen Z events at the DNC. There was a Hall of Hotties and Wall of Weirdos

Watch live as delegates arrive for final day of Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Thursday 22 August 2024 21:42 , Mike Bedigan

Live: Delegates arrive for final day of Democratic National Convention in Chicago

What happens if RFK Jr drops out?

Thursday 22 August 2024 21:30 , Alicja Hagopian

Rumors are swirling that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could drop out of the presidential race this week, with reports that his team has courted both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for a possible partnership.

RFK Jr.’s running mate Nicole Shanahan has outright said that the candidate may “walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump”.

With FEC filings showing that his campaign donations aren’t keeping up with spending, there are reports that RFK Jr. will step down as early as Friday.

But regardless of whether the third-party candidate will endorse Trump, Harris, or neither — where will his voters go, according to the polls?

What happens if RFK Jr drops out? Where polls say his voters will go

ICYMI: Mindy Kaling cracks joke about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce

Thursday 22 August 2024 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mindy Kaling has poked fun at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce during her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The Office alum took the stage on night three of the DNC in Chicago, Illinois, where she made a quip about the fellow Massachusetts native following news of his divorce from Lopez. Speaking to the crowd on Wednesday, August 21, Kaling showed her support for the Gone Girl actor.

Meredith Clark has the story.

Mindy Kaling jokes about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce during DNC speech

Watch: Rep Moskowitz muses on potential for first Black woman president and first African American speaker

Thursday 22 August 2024 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Moskowitz: We could be in a situation where Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman President, with Hakeem Jeffries as the first African American Speaker in our history, and in January, Kamala Harris could be sworn in by the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. That… pic.twitter.com/9cKfTd0Z2F — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024

Tim Walz accepts VP nomination with biggest ‘pep talk’ of his career

Thursday 22 August 2024 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Tim Walz gave the biggest speech on the biggest stage of his career as he accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for vice president in front of a roaring crowd in Chicago.

In keynote remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the Minnesota governor leaned on his experience as a public high school teacher and football coach to outline a vision for an America defined by care for neighbors and a kind of “freedom” he put in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s agenda.

“It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball,” Walz said in his closing statements. “And boy, do we have the right team.”

Alex Woodward reports on his remarks.

Coach answers the call: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination

Chicago police say they're ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests

Thursday 22 August 2024 20:30 , AP

Chicago police said Thursday that they are not changing any of their tactics and are ready for a final night of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention, after a peaceful march that resulted in no injuries or arrests.

On Wednesday night, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully past a park where pro-Israel demonstrators had gathered earlier. That demonstration came a day after violent clashes between police and protesters led to 56 arrests at a much smaller, unsanctioned protest outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said the protest Wednesday night ended without arrests and that no one was injured.

Continue reading...

Chicago police say they're ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests

Watch: Trump keeps unexpectedly complimenting Harris and Newsom

Thursday 22 August 2024 20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Jessica: First of all he loves to say 15 years ago San Francisco was amazing which was when Kamala Harris was DA and Gavin Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco so I'm sure they appreciate the complement pic.twitter.com/BkGhkv7KQX — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024

‘That’s my dad’: Heartwarming moment Gus Walz tearfully cheers on Tim at DNC

Thursday 22 August 2024 20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A heartwarming moment unfolded at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night as Tim Walz’s tearful son Gus Walz cheered on his father and proudly shouted: “That’s my dad.”

During the Minnesota governor’s biggest speech of his career, cameras panned around to capture 17-year-old Gus sitting in the crowd with his 23-year-old sister Hope and mother Gwen, tears streaming down his face.

James Liddell has the story.

Heartwarming moment Gus Walz tearfully cheers on Tim at DNC

Watch: Pelosi talks about friendship with Biden after his decision to step aside

Thursday 22 August 2024 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

"That was then, this is now. We have to go forward."



Nancy Pelosi talks about her friendship with President Biden and where it stands today. pic.twitter.com/h0xc5SPZaf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 22, 2024

Tim Walz: The antidote to toxic Maga masculinity

Thursday 22 August 2024 19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Andrew Feinberg reports from the United Center in Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nears its end, having introduced America to Coach Walz.

Tim Walz is a midwest ‘man’s man’. But he couldn’t be further from Maga masculinity

ICYMI Tim Walz’s students introduce America to their teacher and coach at the DNC

Thursday 22 August 2024 19:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Jacob Reitan founded the first-ever gay-straight alliance at Mankato West High School in the late 1990s. Tim Walz was the group’s faculty adviser.

When he took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, former students of Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz were watching from inside the school.

They were also watching from inside the United Center in Chicago, where Mankato West alumni had traveled to support their former teachers.

“The Walzes are out of central casting for good, decent people,” Reitan, who graduated in 2000, told The Independent at the DNC.

Alex Woodward and Julia Saqui report.

Tim Walz’s students introduce America to their teacher, coach and ally

RFK Jr to ‘address the nation’ tomorrow

Thursday 22 August 2024 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr’s campaign has announced that he will “address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward”.

Kennedy is holding a press conference at 2pm tomorrow in Phoenix, Arizona.

It is believed he will be dropping out of the 2024 race and throwing his support behind Donald Trump who will be campaigning nearby in Glendale Arizona on Friday.

Here’s our earlier reporting on Kennedy’s reported exit from the race.

Tucker Carlson and Don Jr are behind RFK Jr’s expected move to end campaign: report

Trump launches overnight attack on Governor Josh Shapiro

Thursday 22 August 2024 19:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump launched a blistering middle-of-the-night attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro branding him “the highly overrated Jewish Governor”.

The Republican presidential nominee’s rant appeared to have been provoked by Shapiro’s speech at the Democratic National Convention, where he hit out at Trump saying that he “isn’t offering freedom at all” to the American people.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Trump launches overnight attack on ‘highly overrated Jewish governor’ Josh Shapiro

Hakeem Jeffries gets DNC crowd laughing with Trump dig

Thursday 22 August 2024 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ignited the crowd at the third night of the Democratic National Convention when he likened Donald Trump to an “old boyfriend” who “won’t go away” during a fiery speech.

The New York Democrat compared the former president to an ex that isn’t taking the hint that to move on, prompting the crowd to erupt into laughter on Wednesday night at the Chicago convention.

Kelly Rissman reports.

‘An old boyfriend who won’t go away:’ Hakeem Jeffries’ Trump dig gets crowd laughing

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff celebrate 10 years of marriage

Thursday 22 August 2024 18:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Happy anniversary, Dougie. I wouldn't want to be on this journey with anyone but you. pic.twitter.com/w7MGoGGbe0 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 22, 2024

Ten years of marriage, forever to go. Happy anniversary, @VP. I love you. pic.twitter.com/MlfqjhZ7oh — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) August 22, 2024

Trump to do ‘LIVE PLAY BY PLAY’ of Kamala Harris acceptance speech on Truth Social

Thursday 22 August 2024 18:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump wants his supporters to follow along on Truth Social tonight as he does a live play-by-play of the convention speech of “Comrade Kamala Harris” as she accepts the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency.

That should help boost ratings that are already well ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Here’s what the former president wrote on Truth Social this morning:

I will be doing a LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social of Comrade Kamala Harris’ Speech tonight at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago. We will start at 10 P.M., Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made, prior to hers. She became the Nominee without receiving one Vote, stealing the Nomination from Crooked Joe Biden who earned it by getting 14 Million Votes. I am no fan of Biden, who was the Worst President in the History of the United States and, likewise, she is considered to be the Worst Vice President (and Border “Czar”) in the History of the United States, but Biden got “shafted.” We will expose all of her Radicalism, the horrible job she did at the Border, Crime, and Foreign Relations, and her Weaponization against her Political Opponent, using corrupt Prosecutors and Courts in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. I hope everybody will be following along on TRUTH, tonight!

Alternatively, you can stay right here where The Independent’s team in Chicago and New York will be flagging the highlights of tonight’s big finale.

Stay tuned!

Neil Young lets Tim Walz use his song – the one he sued Trump for using

Thursday 22 August 2024 17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Legendary rocker Neil Young gave Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz permission to use his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” as an entrance theme at the Democratic National Convention.

Walz reportedly specifically sought permission from Young to use the song, CNN reports.

It’s not the first time the song has been used by a political candidate; back in 2015 Donald Trump also used the song, but famously not with Young’s permission to do so.

Here’s Graig Graziosi with more details...

Neil Young gives Tim Walz permission for his song – after he sued Trump for using it

Report: Tucker Carlson and Don Jr are behind RFK Jr’s expected decision to drop out

Thursday 22 August 2024 17:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump Jr and Tucker Carlson pressured Robert F Kennedy Jr to drop his presidential campaign.

The former president’s oldest son, the former Fox News personality and a Florida businessman, Omeed Malik, urged the independent candidate to abandon his campaign and endorse Donald Trump for president, NBC News reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

These conversations began in July during the Republican National Convention, according to NBC News.

Katie Hawkinson reports.

Tucker Carlson and Don Jr are behind RFK Jr’s expected move to end campaign: report

Internet disappointed about Beyonce’s no-show at DNC

04:52 , Mike Bedigan

Despite the feverish rumors that Beyonce would show up at the Democratic National Convention, fans were ultimately disappointed.

so no beyoncé 🥹.. but i watched for her pic.twitter.com/4FYY86iLtV — Johrdan (@j_ohrdan) August 23, 2024

I'm voting Trump no Beyonce or Taylor Swift — Mr Bitcoin (@NotJokingMaybe) August 23, 2024

Beyonce was at home all night tryna figure out why they kept saying her name — Eazy. (@_dayge_) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé sitting at home watching people lose their minds over yet another rumor of her whereabouts pic.twitter.com/5JT5ve74k5 — T Syl🫶🏽 (@SylJayKay) August 23, 2024

White House slams antisemitic Trump attack on Shapiro

Thursday 22 August 2024 17:05 , Oliver O'Connell

In a late-night antisemitic post on Truth Social, Donald Trump lashed out at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars, saying he has “done nothing for Israel”.

The former president wrote:

The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel and will do nothing but make its journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping in the end that it will fail. Judge only by her actions! Yet Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had. I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it’s not even close. Shapiro has done nothing for Israel, and never will. Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less. Israel is in BIG trouble!

The White House condemned the remarks.

Herbie Ziskend, White House principal deputy communications director, said: “It is Antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful to attack a fellow American by calling out their Jewish faith in a derogatory way, or perpetuating the centuries-old smear of ‘dual loyalty’. President Biden and Vice President Harris believe we must come together as Americans to condemn and combat Antisemitism – and hate and bigotry of all kinds.”

Governor Shapiro was asked about Trump’s attack on him at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago:

Gov. Josh Shapiro responds to Donald Trump's anti-semitic post on truth social moments ago. pic.twitter.com/oL7klHVMbk — Sean Kitchen (@pennslinger) August 22, 2024

Coach Walz reunited with winning team

Thursday 22 August 2024 16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Coach Tim Walz took the West Mankato High School football team on to win the state championship and that team was on hand at the Democratic National Convention last night to support him as he accepted the party’s nomination to be vice president.

Here they are backstage meeting Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro:

I’m serious about my sports teams… but last night, we all cheered for West Mankato High (and for our next Vice President, Coach @Tim_Walz)! pic.twitter.com/c9qEIbMNH7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) August 22, 2024

And with the man of the hour:

Once a proud coach, always a proud coach. pic.twitter.com/RTbAWoMxc6 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024

Trump was asked about Tim Walz’s DNC speech — it went pretty much as expected

Thursday 22 August 2024 16:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump ranted for five minutes straight after Tim Walz criticized him about the Republican nominee during his DNC speech.

Walz accepted the vice presidential nomination on the third night of the DNC and gave a powerful speech, in which he mentioned Trump’s ties to Project 2025 — claims that set off Trump into a lengthy, rage-filled ramble on Fox & Friends hours later.

Kelly Rissman reports on the nonsensical tirade.

Trump goes on unhinged five-minute tear when asked about Tim Walz’s DNC speech

Harris campaign quizzed on lack of Palestinian speaker on agenda

Thursday 22 August 2024 16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

At the DNC morning press conference, campaign communications director Michael Tyler was asked why there was not a Palestinian speaker anywhere on the four-day agenda.

He was asked: “There's been a lot of talk about unity this week, so why won't you all allow a Palestinian speaker to address the convention? And by simply saying that Trump would be worse for Arab Americans, is that not the campaign taking their votes for granted?”

Tyler responded: “No, we're absolutely not taking their votes for granted. I think, as it relates to uncommitted delegates at this convention, we're proud and glad that they are here. We've worked to engage them throughout, and we're proud of the fact that we held panel conversations with members of the uncommitted movement. Are proud that the Vice President herself engaged with leadership in the uncommitted movement in Michigan a couple of weeks ago. That's why the campaign has continued to engage with leadership of the uncommitted movement throughout this convention.”

He continued: “And I think what they will see, what folks who continue to demonstrate and protest will see, is a vice president, what has already been clear, and what they'll continue to see for the rest of this campaign is a vice president who is committed to ending the violence, ending the conflict, making sure that we resolve this conflict with a permanent ceasefire that allows Israel to fully secure itself, that fully continues, and make sure that we have a full humanitarian aid also make sure that Gazans are able to peacefully live and prosper in Gaza.”

Further, he said: “That's what she's going to relentlessly fight for as president United States, and it does stand in stark contrast to our opponent, whose only North Star, is what benefits him. Does not care about national security, does not care about global security, is only interested in his own personal self-interest. And so when you're looking for somebody who's going to serve as Commander in Chief, when you're looking at temperament, ability to handle complex global situations, there's only one candidate in this race, who fits the bill. And that's the vice president.”

Op-Ed: Tim Walz’s hokey VP speech was Patriotism For Dummies… exactly what Democrats needed

Thursday 22 August 2024 16:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Ryan Coogan writes:

Is Walz’s entire candidacy a shameless attempt by the Democrats to come across as folksy and down to earth after gaining a reputation for being the party of the college educated, big city, liberal elites? Yes. Did that stop me from tearing up a little bit when his son Gus applauded and shouted “That’s my dad!”, like the proud son at the end of a Disney movie? No. I’m not made of stone.

Even if Walz’s “sports, family and warm apple pie” speech seemed ripped directly from the American Patriotism For Dummies playbook, that’s sort of exactly what the DNC needs right now.

Continue reading...

Tim Walz’s hokey VP speech was Patriotism For Dummies… exactly what Democrats needed

Who is speaking at the DNC tonight?

Thursday 22 August 2024 15:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Per the morning press briefing, the following are speaking tonight at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago: