DNC 2024 live: ‘Coach’ Tim Walz delivers powerful ‘pep talk’ after surprise Oprah speech going after Trump

Kamala Harris will finally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination to be its 2024 presidential candidate on Thursday as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago reaches its climax.

Her running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination on Wednesday, delivering a moving speech that brought his family to tears as he told them: “Hope, Gus and Gwen – you are my entire world and I love you.”

Walz was met with cheers and chants of “Coach! Coach! Coach!” as he took to the stage and declared: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.”

“It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we have the ball, we’re driving down the field and boy do we have the right team,” the former football coach concluded.

“Kamala Harris is ready! Our job for everyone watching is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and the tackling.”

Former president Bill Clinton, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Democratic rising stars Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Shapiro all spoke at the United Center on Wednesday, with musical performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend.

11:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Here are Andrew Feinberg’s reflections on the Minnesota Governor’s speech and the Everyman appeal he brings to Harris’s ticket.

VP candidate Tim Walz proves he’s coach first, and politician second

Mike Lindell, undercover at the DNC with no moustache, gets out-debated by a 12-year-old

11:05 , Joe Sommerlad

This is a thing of beauty.

“He provided no facts, no sources... I’m confused as to why his source was ‘trust me bro’”, says Knowa, clearly a mega-star in the making.

Mike Lindell is an idiot as expected 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mIygqo02qj — Knowa (@KnowaWasTaken) August 22, 2024

Watch: Highlights of Day Three as Hakeem Jeffries quotes Taylor Swift

10:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s a look at some of yesterday’s other big Trump attack lines, featuring the House Minority Leader quoting Swift, Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro on “freedom”, Secretary Buttigieg on the “darkness” of Vance, Stevie Wonder and Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson on Project 2025.

Jeffries on Trump: "There's no reason for us to ever get back together. Been there, done that, we're not going back."



Jeffries then gets the crowd going with some creative word play during his endorsement of Harris. pic.twitter.com/o55AVF6gFW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Josh Shapiro is 🔥 on the mic. He even has that husky wrestler promo voice. pic.twitter.com/STsniJ00Mr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Buttigieg starts in on Trump, then says, "don't even get me started on his running mate. At least Mike Pence was polite. JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don't live the life he has in mind for you, you don't count... America is ready for a better kind of politics" pic.twitter.com/AlxUrAOjUC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Kenan Thompson on Project 2025: "You ever seen a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time? Here it is." pic.twitter.com/2y7PN0q30O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Nancy Pelosi is the only reason there are good vibes at the DNC — but no one wants to admit it

10:25 , Joe Sommerlad

The former House speaker also addressed delegates yesterday and continued the “thank you Joe” theme, paying tribute to President Biden for his noble sacrifice.

Here’s Eric Garcia on the “pint-sized Italian-American grandmother” responsible for the sudden upswing in Democrats’ moods in this most brattest of brat summers.

Pelosi is the only reason there are good vibes at the DNC — no one wants to admit it

Oprah Winfrey calls out JD Vance’s ‘childless cat lady’ jibe in surprise speech

10:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The TV icon called out Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance during her surprise speech on day three of the DNC after being welcomed on stage by a roaring crowd, with delegates springing to their feet during her debut appearance at a national convention.

The billionaire media mogul described herself as an independent before asking all the “independents and all you undecideds” to choose “truth”, “honour” and “joy” as she endorsed Kamala Harris.

“Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said in a direct appeal to the unaffiliated.

She then focused on a message of unity while criticising the Ohio senator for his “childless cat ladies“ insults directed at women who don’t submit to the idea of “traditional families”.

Here’s more from Alisha Rahaman Sarkar.

Oprah Winfrey slams JD Vance’s ‘childless cat lady’ jibe in surprise DNC speech

Bill Clinton sends crowd wild with quips about Trump’s age and ‘me, me, me, me’ mentality

10:00 , Joe Sommerlad

John Legend and Sheila E perform “Let’s Go Crazy” at Night 3 of the #DNC pic.twitter.com/iEApwwC9MI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 22, 2024

Clinton, whose wife Hillary spoke on Monday, likewise tore into Donald Trump while touting Kamala Harris’s leadership in a speech seeking to help shepherd his party into a new era.

The Arkansas veteran leaned heavily into the role of elder statesman in his remarks while describing Trump as self-centered and positioning Harris, the Democratic nominee, as the natural opposite.

He began by referencing his age — notable by the slightly raspy voice and shake in the hands — while still getting in a dig at Trump.

"Two days ago I turned 78 – the oldest man in my family,” Clinton remarked.

“And the only personal vanity I want to assert, is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump."

Clinton: "When she was young, she worked at McDonald's & greeted everyone w/that thousand watt smile & said, 'how can I help you?' Now she's at pinnacle of power & she's still asking, 'how can I help you?' ... she'll break my record as POTUS who has spent most time at McDonald's" pic.twitter.com/V4oMuW98wA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Bill Clinton: I almost croaked during the first debate when Trump said 'nobody respect American anymore' like they did when he was president. And with a straight face! Look, you gotta give it -- he's a good actor -- he cited the presidents of North Korea and Russia pic.twitter.com/PALkWa2ISZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Bill Clinton: I have no idea how more of these I'll be able to come to ... here's what I want you to know. If you vote for this team and get them elected, you'll be proud of it for the rest of your life. Your children will be proud of it, your grandchildren will be proud of it. pic.twitter.com/V8HogsoRVG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

John Bowden has more.

Bill Clinton slams Trump as selfish, vengeful and old in DNC speech

Walz’s students introduce America to their teacher, coach and ally

09:55 , Joe Sommerlad

Alex Woodward and Julia Saqui have this on the former high school teacher’s students who turned out en masse to cheer on his big moment last night.

“The Walzes are out of central casting for good, decent people,” Jacob Reitan, who graduated in 2000, told The Independent at the DNC.

Tim Walz’s students introduce America to their teacher, coach and ally

‘That’s my dad!’: Gus Walz tearfully cheers on his father as he accepts VP nomination

09:50 , Joe Sommerlad

The Minnesota Governor’s seventeen-year-old son exploded with pride during his father’s address last night, yelling: “That's my dad!” as his old man expressed his love for his family from the United Center’s podium.

The younger Walz stood, tears streaming down his face, and pointed ecstatically to his father as Walz Sr delivered his acceptance speech to thousands of people in the packed arena and millions more watching at home.

I love this so much! pic.twitter.com/5kfNmk5WMl — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 22, 2024

Here’s more on a very moving moment.

“That’s my dad!”: Gus Walz tearfully cheers on his father as he accepts Democratic VP nomination

Kamala Harris to accept nomination after emotional Tim Walz answers the call with biggest ‘pep talk’ of his career

09:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Walz: I know guns. I'm a veteran, I'm a hunter. I was a better shot than most of the Republicans in Congress and I got the trophies to prove it. But I'm also a dad. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but I believe our first responsibility is to keep our kids safe. pic.twitter.com/1tppxBNzz8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Here’s Alex Woodward and Andrew Feinberg’s report.

Coach answers the call: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination

Hello and welcome!

09:38 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, where Kamala Harris is poised to accept her party's nomination for the presidency.

Her running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination on Wednesday, with delegates also listening to speeches by former president Bill Clinton, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Democratic rising stars Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Shapiro and musical performances from Stevie Wonder and John Legend.