DNC day 3 live updates: Tim Walz to accept nomination; John Legend, Stevie Wonder to perform tonight

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.

The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.

Back at the United Center in the Windy City, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

The ex-first lady meanwhile hit Trump on his “Black jobs” claims and cautioned delegates against complacency despite positive polling in Harris’s favor.

Other speakers on Tuesday included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Trump’s own former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Meet the Swiftie taking the DNC by storm

Despite polling success, Harris loses lead in betting odds

The betting odds are now in Donald Trump’s favor, after Vice PresidentKamala Harris took the lead earlier this month, according to data from betting platform Betfair.

Alicja Hagopian reports.

More money on Trump? Harris loses lead in betting odds despite polling success

Pelosi is the only reason there are good vibes at the DNC — but no one wants to admit it

Eric Garcia writes:

On Wednesday evening, Pelosi will take the stage at the Democratic National Convention, where she will solidify her status as the elder stateswoman and matriarch of the Democratic Party. Barack Obama may have helped shove Biden off the stage, too, and he may have mentored Harris. Jaime Harrison might be the chairman of the committee, and Hakeem Jeffries might have Pelosi’s old title as Democratic leader in the House. But make no mistake: Pelosi is still the one who runs the party and makes the hard decisions.

Pelosi is the only reason there are good vibes at the DNC — no one wants to admit it

Tim Walz: Everyone at the DNC loves him — how did he do it?

Throughout the Democratic National Convention, Walz has become a breakout star.

Eric Garcia looks at his broad appeal that extends beyond the party.

All the Democrats love Tim Walz. How did he do it?

Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned into a boisterous dance party Tuesday, with each delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a fitting song.

The musical nods spun by DJ Cassidy were mostly obvious. Massachusetts went with a punk song about Boston. Kansas picked a song from the band Kansas. But there were some downright inscrutable picks, like American Samoa rolling out Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory.”

Here’s how each song (likely) fits each state or territory, in order of the roll call:

Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

Who is putting insects in breakfasts at a DNC hotel?

The FBI has joined the Chicago PD in investigating whether saboteurs placed bugs in a hotel breakfast being served to delegates at the Democratic National Convention this morning.

Per USA Today:

“Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building...and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food,” the convention’s information center said in a statement. “The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation.”

One witness told USA TODAY the creatures appeared to be crickets while other reports suggested maggots.

The incident took place at Fairmont Hotel, where delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri and South Dakota are staying.

What I saw at the DNC’s Gen Z events: Hotties for Harris and Project 2025 condoms

Andrew Feinberg reports on the vibe shift at the Democratic National Convention as the replacement of Joe Biden with Kamala Harris created a whole new ballgame and lit a fire of enthusiasm under younger staffers and activists.

Hotties for Harris and Project 2025 condoms: What I saw at the DNC’s Gen Z events

John Legend to perform Prince tribute tonight

John Legend and Sheila E rehearse at the United Center, on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (REUTERS)

Musician John Legend will perform a tribute to Minnesota native performer Prince, who passed away in 2016.

The tribute, performed with Sheila — one of Prince’s musical collaborators — will come before Minnesota Governor Tim Walz officially accepts the party’s nomination as Kamala Harris’s vice presidential running mate.

Stay tuned!

Explained: Could the US election end in a tie? How the electoral college works

The US presidential election system produces some strange results. In 2000, George W Bush won despite polling half a million fewer votes than Al Gore. In 2016, Donald Trump won with 63 million votes against Hillary Clinton with 66 million.

The system is a hangover from 18th-century delegate democracy and also, crucially, from the origin of the US as a federation of states that jealously guarded their rights. Because states’ rights are involved – particularly the right of smaller states to greater representation – the system is unlikely ever to be changed.

Here’s how it works:

Could the US election end in a tie? How the electoral college works

New Harris-Walz ad targeting Asian Americans highlights Trump’s Covid ‘kung-flu’ slur

20:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has debuted a pair of election ads focused on Asian American, Native American, and Pacific Islander voters.

The new campaign spots focus on anti-Asian hate and healthcare, NBC News reports.

The ads will air both on television — including ethnicity-focused networks like The Filipino Channel, 3HmongTV, SBS Television Korea, and Zee TV — and on apps like YouTube, iHeartRadio, and Snap. They are part of a broader $90m media push to grab voters in battleground states.

Graig Graziosi reports.

New Harris-Walz ad targeting Asian Americans highlights Trump’s Covid ‘kung-flu’ slur

Harris campaign draws contrast with Trump in another split screen

Vice President @KamalaHarris is talking to voters about the issues that matter.



Donald Trump is doing...whatever this is.



Another split screen: pic.twitter.com/iaFD0bFX66 — Sarafina Chitika (@SarafinaChitika) August 21, 2024

Report: RFK Jr to drop out of presidential race by end of week

20:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr is planning on dropping out of the race by the end of this week, sources tell ABC News.

The outlet reported on Wednesday that Kennedy is leaning towards possibly backing former President Donald Trump, but those familiar with the candidate’s thinking noted that the decision could still change.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

RFK Jr to drop out of presidential race by end of week, sources say

Trump claims he ‘happens to like and respect’ the Obamas — hours before they eviscerate him at DNC

20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump praised his predecessor in a rare remark hours before Barack Obama took the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

The Republican nominee claimed he “respected” Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, despite the fact that he has spent years bashing his predecessor and proliferating false claims about him, including questioning whether Obama was a US citizen, alleging he ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, and even claiming he founded ISIS.

But hours before Obama headlined the second night of the DNC, Trump offered rare praise for him.

Kelly Rissman reports.

Trump claims he ‘happens to like’ the Obamas — hours before they eviscerate him

Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police near Chicago’s Israeli consulate on second night of DNC

19:20 , AP

Multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested Tuesday after clashing with police during a protest that began outside the Israeli consulate and spilled out onto the surrounding streets on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The intense confrontations with officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters – many dressed in black, their faces covered – charged at a line of police that had blocked the group from marching. They eventually moved past the officers, but were penned in several times throughout the night by police in riot gear who did not allow protesters to disperse.

The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, which provided legal observers for Tuesday’s protests, said at least 72 people were arrested.

A large portion of the arrests happened at the end of the night, as police pinned the remaining demonstrators – some of whom said they were trying to get home – in a plaza and blocked them from leaving. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling denied that police had “kettled” protesters, a tactic that involves corralling demonstrators in a confined area, which is banned under a federal consent decree.

Snelling, who has been present at all major demonstrations during the convention, praised his officers’ handling of the protests, calling the response proportional.

“We have people who showed up here to commit acts of violence,” he told reporters late Tuesday. “They wanted chaos.”

When asked to detail the violent acts, he said the demonstrators walked right into police officers. He declined to give the number of arrests, saying he did not have a final total.

Which states have abortion rights on the ballot this November?

Montana voters will have the chance to weigh in on whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state’s constitution in November, making it the ninth state to put the issue of abortion directly in the hands of residents.

On Tuesday, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that the general election ballot would include an abortion rights measure, which will ask residents if the state should enshrine a state Supreme Court ruling that protects the right to abortion up to the point of viability (24 weeks).

Montanans Securing Reproductive Rights, a coalition of abortion rights advocates including the ACLU Montana, Planned Parenthood of Montana, Forward Montana and the Fairness Project had submitted 117,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office in support of the measure. That is nearly double the 60,039 required.

Here are the other states where abortion will be on the ballot.

Montana becomes latest state to put abortion rights on the ballot – here are the rest

As she endorses Harris, Melania Trump’s ex-aide tells DNC she ‘couldn’t be part of insanity any longer’

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary spoke on the second night of the Democratic National Convention to endorse Kamala Harris.

Stephanie Grisham, who held the role from July 2019 to April 2020, is one of several Republican figures invited to the convention in Chicago to denounce the “extremism” of the former president and his campaign.

Mike Bedigan watched her remarks.

Melania’s one-word text that caused ex-aide to quit shared during fiery DNC speech

Another JD Vance joke goes wrong as quip about Tim Walz comes back to bite Trump

Senator JD Vance has made yet another joke that backfired.

Vance was speaking in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday morning when a reporter asked how he is preparing to debate Governor Tim Walz on October 1.

“Well, I found a good friend from back home who embellishes and lies a lot, I’m having him stand in for Tim Walz,” Vance responded.

You can see where this is going...

Katie Hawkinson has the story.

Another JD Vance joke goes wrong as quip about Tim Walz comes back to bite Trump

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

When Barack Obama visited the 2000 Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles, he couldn’t even get a floor pass. The young Illinois state senator had just lost a bruising congressional primary to Bobby Rush.

By 2004, he was back at the DNC in Boston, giving the keynote address. This time round, he was the self-proclaimed “skinny kid with a funny name” turned Democratic nominee for an Illinois Senate seat, and delivered the speech that would ultimately define him.

Eric Garcia looks at what’s changed since then.

Obama was once the outsider. Back in Chicago, he now speaks to a party he reshaped

17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

A White House aide reportedly called Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention an “implicit rebuke” to President Joe Biden’s term, perpetuating rumors that there is a rift between the president and his former boss Barack Obama.

The former first lady delivered a powerful speech on the second night of the DNC. She anticipated that a Kamala Harris presidency would bring a long-dormant sense of “hope” back to the country, reminding the nation of the enthusiasm felt during the Obama years — while glossing over President Biden’s term.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

White House aide says Michelle Obama’s speech was ‘implicit rebuke of the Biden era’

17:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Michelle Obama took the stage at the second night of the Democratic National Convention, prompting Fox News hosts to praise the former first lady’s speech – while Donald Trump’s son Eric called it “unwatchable.”

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Fox News hosts gush over Michelle Obama’s speech as Eric Trump deems it ‘unwatchable’

17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife has declared that she’s a more fierce supporter of her ex-husband’s wife Kamala Harris than Melania Trump is of her own current husband Donald Trump.

Despite divorcing 14 years ago and the second gentleman admitting to having had an affair during their marriage, Kerstin Emhoff still has a famously close relationship with her ex-husband and Harris and has spoken out about how the three of them together co-parent Ella and Cole Emhoff.

James Liddell has the story.

Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife makes dig at Melania Trump as Harris’s family unites at DNC

What has Joe Biden achieved as president as he steps aside for Kamala Harris?

Trump claims ‘seething’ and ‘angry’ Biden ‘humiliated’ by fellow Democrats, despite rousing DNC speech

16:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump, who still seems to be operating on a 24-hour delay when it comes to commenting on the Democratic National Convention, has given his two cents on President Joe Biden’s rousing speech, passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president wrote on Truth Social:

I watched Joe Biden Monday night, and was amazed at his ANGER at being humiliated by the Democrats. I was happy to have played a part in his demise in that it all began on the evening of June 27, 2024, THE DEBATE, which I think was heavily pushed and promoted by Comrade Kamala Harris. She knew what was going to happen, and so did everyone else. It led to a first ever COUP of the President of the United States, who is now unhappily sunbathing on a Beach in California, watching the waves, and thinking how much he hates Barack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Lightweight Movie “Star” George Clooney, who failed to come to Crooked Joe’s defense. The good news is that I believe Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, who served with the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States, is now seething. I don’t know why he gave up, I don’t know why he quit. He got 14 Million Votes, she got NONE. He’s an angry man now, and he should be!

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Wrestler Hulk Hogan has been filmed joking to a crowd about “body slamming” Kamala Harris and questioning her racial identity.

While the Democratic National Convention was in full swing in Chicago, Hogan was at an event in Medina, Ohio, promoting his new beverage, Real American Beer, when the Donald Trump supporter asked the crowd if he should “body slam Kamala Harris”.

Rhian Lubian has the story.

Hulk Hogan jokes about body slamming Harris and questions her racial identity

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News host Jesse Watters resurrected conspiracy theories falsely accusing Barack Obama of not being born in the US just hours before the former president’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

It’s been 16 years since baseless, racist rumors surrounding Obama’s heritage first swirled – which were proven unequivocally false.

The birther movement, better known as “birtherism”, emerged as concerns grew that Obama’s birth certificate was forged and that his birthplace was in Kenya or Indonesia, not Honolulu, Hawaii.

James Liddell reports.

Fox News revives birtherism attacks on Obama before DNC speech

15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Alicja Hagopian takes a look at the latest numbers.

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election

15:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch live as DNC organisers hold news conference in Chicago ahead of day three

Coming up later today at the DNC...

15:20 , Oliver O'Connell

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) has now entered its third day at the United Center in Chicago, with some of the party’s biggest heavyweights taking to the stage during the four-day event.

Here’s what to expect:

DNC schedule: Who is speaking tonight?

15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Stepping off his plane after touching down in Michigan yesterday, Trump fist-pumped the air to the song that has become Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign anthem: “Freedom“ by Beyoncé.

In a possible attempt to parody – or troll – Harris, Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted a video on X of the former president arriving at his campaign rally to the backdrop of Beyoncé’s hit song from her 2016 album Lemonade.

The singer’s fans were quick to slam the Trump campaign for copying the Democratic presidential rival.

Rhian Lubin has more.

Battle for Beyoncé: Trump tries to steal Harris’s campaign song

14:40 , Joe Sommerlad

Supporters of Kamala Harris shouldn’t feel too confident about recent polls that put her ahead of Trump, according to the president of one of the largest super political action committees backing her.

Chauncey McLean, of Future Forward USA, told a panel hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics that internal polling numbers are “much less rosy” than what the public sees.

“We have it tight as a tick, and pretty much across the board,” McLean said.

Ariana Baio reports.

Harris super PAC president says internal polling numbers ‘are much less rosy’

14:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s an update from the First Lady of Minnesota:

If you missed it earlier, this was what the 44th president had to say and how she reacted in the room.

Gwen Walz’s reaction to Obama’s mention of Tim Walz’s flannel shirts is everything. pic.twitter.com/w3r01ix1G9 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 21, 2024

14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Barack Obama is not the only one at it...

Tim Walz does Trump impression at Milwaukee rally

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Myrian Page has this on a delightful comedy moment from the former president’s speech last night.

Obama’s hand gesture on Trump’s crowd sizes goes wild on social media

13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

The first night of the ongoing Democratic National Convention had signficantly better ratings than the opening of the Republican National Convention last month, according to overnight data.

The DNC had 11.4 per cent of sampled households watching in 44 major metro areas across seven networks on Monday, compared with the RNC’s 9.4 percent rating, a difference of over 20 per cent, according to TV analyst Michael Mulvihill, president of insights and analytics at Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Tubi.

Josh Marcus reports.

DNC night one ratings beat RNC by 21 percent despite late Biden speech

12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen joined a string of Republicans who have ditched their former boss at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and joked he would speak to Kamala Harris’s Chicago crowd “if they let me.”

Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander on a man enjoying himself immensely this year.

Michael Cohen is living best life at the DNC with band of Trump-hating Republicans

12:16 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s one for British readers already looking ahead to September 10’s big showdown.

📣 BREAKING: Channel 4 will screen in full the first head to head debate between Donald Trump & Kamala Harris on September 10th in a specially extended programme hosted by @mattfrei 🍿 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nzO78umr9w — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) August 21, 2024

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A large-scale mural of Vice President Kamala Harris has been painted on the United Center for the DNC in a show of support for her presidential campaign.

The mural, created by EMILYs List, will be on display throughout the duration of the DNC. The mural was carried out by Teamsters union members and Carpenters union members assembled who will disassemble the mural by the end of the week.

EMILYs List President Jessica Mackler said: “Vice President Kamala Harris is the best and most qualified candidate to lead this country.

“She is an accomplished and battled-tested leader, and a tireless advocate for our fundamental freedoms, including reproductive rights. EMILYs List has supported Harris from the beginning of her political career, endorsing her for each of her previous offices, and we could not be more excited and determined to help her make history as the next president of the United States.”

EMILYs List is the nation’s largest resource for women in politics and works to elect Democratic pro-choice women up and down the ballot and across the country.

(Julia Saqui)

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Legendary director and producer Spike Lee poses for a selfie during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday (Brandon Bell/Getty)

11:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Alex Wagner tries to sneak a Beyoncé question to Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison (and doesn't get a no!). pic.twitter.com/0GgEJLTLI9 — Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) August 20, 2024

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Convention roll call votes can be staid and cheesy but Democrats turned theirs into the ultimate dance party on Tuesday.

DJ Cassidy stood onstage in what appeared to be a double-breasted satin suit of royal blue, spinning a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Harris.

What America got was a mashup of an elite karaoke night: Detroit native Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” for Michigan and Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” for Massachusetts.

Georgia brought out one of its natives in person: Atlanta’s Lil Jon striding through the United Center to the beats of “Turn Down for What,” his song with DJ Snake.

A tale of two roll calls: RNC vs. DNC pic.twitter.com/2oW1F6Ar0f — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 21, 2024

DJ Cassidy: One overarching goal was to turn the arena into a party, into a celebration, a celebration of our country in all its diversity and glory, and I wanted the music to represent us all, represent all genres, all people, all generations… pic.twitter.com/yk7SQFF3q2 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

In short, Democrats were determined to put the party in political party, part of their broader effort to project joy and positive energy even as they issue dire warnings about the need to beat Trump.

Here’s more on Lil John, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, from Sinead Butler.

Former Apprentice contestant Lil Jon performs DNC roll call : 'Donald is sick'

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s a quick look at some of Tuesday’s best Trump slams from the convention’s other speakers, featuring Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, JB Pritzker, Tammy Duckworth, Ana Navarro, John Giles and Angela Alsobrooks.

Bernie Sanders: "It is an honor to be with you tonight, because we're laying the groundwork for Kamala Harris to become our next president ... I want you all to remember where we were 3.5 years ago ... within 2 months of [Biden-Harris] taking office, our government did respond." pic.twitter.com/C05GKe8mJD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

Pritzker: Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich. But take it from an ACTUAL billionaire… Trump is rich in only thing… stupidity pic.twitter.com/AXUVip8dmt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Pritzker: Democrats are for lower taxes, higher wages, more business growth… we just think it’s wrong to craft those policies for Elon Musk and not for everyday working people pic.twitter.com/Dbc2iHjW6E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Duckworth: I went to war to protect America's rights and freedoms. So I take it personally when a five time draft dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms in return. pic.twitter.com/pR36j9BlmR — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Navarro: Let's be serious. Donald Trump and his minions call Kamala a communist. I know communism. I fled communism from Nicaragua when I was 8 years old. I don't take it lightly. And let me tell you what communist dictators do. And it's never just for one day. They attack the… pic.twitter.com/THUyv51TNg — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 21, 2024

Mesa Mayor John Giles: I am a lifelong Republican. So, I feel a little out of place tonight, but I feel more at home here than in today's Republican Party.. John McCain's Republican party is gone and we don't owe a damn thing to what is left behind. pic.twitter.com/hxwNHjVr42 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Alsobrooks: Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets. And come November, with your help, she will keep one out of the oval office. pic.twitter.com/ZyU7kFF644 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Stephanie Grisham, who held her White House role from July 2019 to April 2020, is one of several Republican figures invited to the convention in Chicago to denounce the “extremism” of the Republican former president and his campaign.

During her remarks, she told attendees that the former president mocks his supporters behind closed doors, calling them “basement dwellers.”

“I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer,” Grisham reflected.

Former Trump WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tells the DNC that Trump "mocks his supporters" and calls them "basement dwellers" behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/XPxELfypCt — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 20, 2024

Grisham: I got skewered for never holding a white house briefing. Unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie. Now here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat. I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris has my vote pic.twitter.com/lG4uBW2Llb — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Here’s more from Mike Bedigan.

Melania Trump’s ex-aide tells DNC she ‘couldn’t be part of insanity any longer’

10:10 , Joe Sommerlad

The Vice President’s husband took to the stage last night to offer a more personal perspective on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the woman known affectionately to his children as “Momala”.

The story of how Doug Emhoff first called Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/ryzhWv2U2c — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Emhoff: She knows the best way to deal with a coward is to take him head on because we all know cowards are weak and Kamala Harris can smell weakness. She does not tolerate any bs. You have all seen that look. pic.twitter.com/cWwUEO463g — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

10:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The former first lady meanwhile hit the Republican on his “Black jobs” claims and cautioned delegates against complacency despite positive polling in Harris’s favor.

Michelle Obama: Who is going to tell him the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those black jobs? pic.twitter.com/wHrYPwUhfm — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. pic.twitter.com/ywBjdwZl3E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: Kamala knows like we do, regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, what is in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent life. pic.twitter.com/aitytBolNM — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Andrew Feinberg reports.

‘Who’s gonna tell him?’Michelle Obama eviscerates Trump’s ‘Black jobs’ remark at DNC

10:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Obama on Walz: "I love this guy ... you can tell those flannel shirts he wears don't come from some political consultant. They come from his closet. And they have been through some stuff." pic.twitter.com/CC3Dskl6m3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

Obama: Kamala will be that President



Attendee: Yes, she can



Obama: Yes, she can pic.twitter.com/sn6lFzvDab — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Former President Barack Obama reflects on President Joe Biden's legacy.



"History will remember Joe Biden as a president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger. And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend." pic.twitter.com/ee3VFcK8z0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024

Here’s Eric Garcia on the former commander-in-chief.

Obama was once the outsider. Back in Chicago, he now speaks to a party he reshaped

09:56 , Joe Sommerlad

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.

The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.

Walz: Look, you can find joy in the world everywhere. Here's where I find my joy. On October 1st, were going to have a little talk he and I. pic.twitter.com/PzpKqTgwNY — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Here’s Eric Garcia on how Walz has charmed Democrats in the two weeks since his unveiling.

All the Democrats love Tim Walz. How did he do it?

09:41 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the day’s other headline speakers.