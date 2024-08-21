DNC 2024 live: ‘Midwestern dad’ turned VP pick Tim Walz to officially accept nomination today

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.

The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.

Back at the United Center in the Windy City, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

The ex-first lady meanwhile hit Trump on his “Black jobs” claims and cautioned delegates against complacency despite positive polling in Harris’s favor.

Other speakers on Tuesday included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Trump’s own former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Gwen Walz responds to Obama’s joke about her husband’s flannel shirts

14:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s an update from the First Lady of Minnesota:

If you missed it earlier, this was what the 44th president had to say and how she reacted in the room.

Gwen Walz’s reaction to Obama’s mention of Tim Walz’s flannel shirts is everything. pic.twitter.com/w3r01ix1G9 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 21, 2024

Watch: Tim Walz does Trump impression at Milwaukee rally

14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Barack Obama is not the only one at it...

Tim Walz does Trump impression at Milwaukee rally

Kamala Harris mural painted outside DNC hall

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A large-scale mural of Vice President Kamala Harris has been painted on the United Center for the DNC in a show of support for her presidential campaign.

The mural, created by EMILYs List, will be on display throughout the duration of the DNC. The mural was carried out by Teamsters union members and Carpenters union members assembled who will disassemble the mural by the end of the week.

EMILYs List President Jessica Mackler said: “Vice President Kamala Harris is the best and most qualified candidate to lead this country.

“She is an accomplished and battled-tested leader, and a tireless advocate for our fundamental freedoms, including reproductive rights. EMILYs List has supported Harris from the beginning of her political career, endorsing her for each of her previous offices, and we could not be more excited and determined to help her make history as the next president of the United States.”

EMILYs List is the nation’s largest resource for women in politics and works to elect Democratic pro-choice women up and down the ballot and across the country.

(Julia Saqui)

Spike Lee joins New York delegates at DNC as state backs Harris

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Legendary director and producer Spike Lee poses for a selfie during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday (Brandon Bell/Getty)

Watch: Democratic Party chair asked when Beyonce is performing

11:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Alex Wagner tries to sneak a Beyoncé question to Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison (and doesn't get a no!). pic.twitter.com/0GgEJLTLI9 — Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) August 20, 2024

Democrats turn their roll call into a dance party with celebrities, state-specific songs and Lil Jon

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Convention roll call votes can be staid and cheesy but Democrats turned theirs into the ultimate dance party on Tuesday.

DJ Cassidy stood onstage in what appeared to be a double-breasted satin suit of royal blue, spinning a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Harris.

What America got was a mashup of an elite karaoke night: Detroit native Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” for Michigan and Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” for Massachusetts.

Georgia brought out one of its natives in person: Atlanta’s Lil Jon striding through the United Center to the beats of “Turn Down for What,” his song with DJ Snake.

A tale of two roll calls: RNC vs. DNC pic.twitter.com/2oW1F6Ar0f — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 21, 2024

DJ Cassidy: One overarching goal was to turn the arena into a party, into a celebration, a celebration of our country in all its diversity and glory, and I wanted the music to represent us all, represent all genres, all people, all generations… pic.twitter.com/yk7SQFF3q2 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

In short, Democrats were determined to put the party in political party, part of their broader effort to project joy and positive energy even as they issue dire warnings about the need to beat Trump.

Here’s more on Lil John, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, from Sinead Butler.

Former Apprentice contestant Lil Jon performs DNC roll call : 'Donald is sick'

Watch: Highlights of Day Two at the DNC

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s a quick look at some of Tuesday’s best Trump slams from the convention’s other speakers, featuring Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, JB Pritzker, Tammy Duckworth, Ana Navarro, John Giles and Angela Alsobrooks.

Bernie Sanders: "It is an honor to be with you tonight, because we're laying the groundwork for Kamala Harris to become our next president ... I want you all to remember where we were 3.5 years ago ... within 2 months of [Biden-Harris] taking office, our government did respond." pic.twitter.com/C05GKe8mJD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

Pritzker: Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich. But take it from an ACTUAL billionaire… Trump is rich in only thing… stupidity pic.twitter.com/AXUVip8dmt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Pritzker: Democrats are for lower taxes, higher wages, more business growth… we just think it’s wrong to craft those policies for Elon Musk and not for everyday working people pic.twitter.com/Dbc2iHjW6E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Duckworth: I went to war to protect America's rights and freedoms. So I take it personally when a five time draft dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms in return. pic.twitter.com/pR36j9BlmR — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Navarro: Let's be serious. Donald Trump and his minions call Kamala a communist. I know communism. I fled communism from Nicaragua when I was 8 years old. I don't take it lightly. And let me tell you what communist dictators do. And it's never just for one day. They attack the… pic.twitter.com/THUyv51TNg — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 21, 2024

Mesa Mayor John Giles: I am a lifelong Republican. So, I feel a little out of place tonight, but I feel more at home here than in today's Republican Party.. John McCain's Republican party is gone and we don't owe a damn thing to what is left behind. pic.twitter.com/hxwNHjVr42 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Alsobrooks: Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets. And come November, with your help, she will keep one out of the oval office. pic.twitter.com/ZyU7kFF644 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Trump’s ex-press secretary appears at DNC to endorse Harris

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Stephanie Grisham, who held her White House role from July 2019 to April 2020, is one of several Republican figures invited to the convention in Chicago to denounce the “extremism” of the Republican former president and his campaign.

During her remarks, she told attendees that the former president mocks his supporters behind closed doors, calling them “basement dwellers.”

“I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer,” Grisham reflected.

Former Trump WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tells the DNC that Trump "mocks his supporters" and calls them "basement dwellers" behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/XPxELfypCt — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 20, 2024

Grisham: I got skewered for never holding a white house briefing. Unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie. Now here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat. I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris has my vote pic.twitter.com/lG4uBW2Llb — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Here’s more from Mike Bedigan.

Melania Trump’s ex-aide tells DNC she ‘couldn’t be part of insanity any longer’

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tells the story of his relationship with Harris

10:10 , Joe Sommerlad

The Vice President’s husband took to the stage last night to offer a more personal perspective on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the woman known affectionately to his children as “Momala”.

The story of how Doug Emhoff first called Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/ryzhWv2U2c — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Emhoff: She knows the best way to deal with a coward is to take him head on because we all know cowards are weak and Kamala Harris can smell weakness. She does not tolerate any bs. You have all seen that look. pic.twitter.com/cWwUEO463g — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama eviscerates Trump over ‘Black jobs’ remarks

10:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The former first lady meanwhile hit the Republican on his “Black jobs” claims and cautioned delegates against complacency despite positive polling in Harris’s favor.

Michelle Obama: Who is going to tell him the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those black jobs? pic.twitter.com/wHrYPwUhfm — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. pic.twitter.com/ywBjdwZl3E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: Kamala knows like we do, regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, what is in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent life. pic.twitter.com/aitytBolNM — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Andrew Feinberg reports.

‘Who’s gonna tell him?’Michelle Obama eviscerates Trump’s ‘Black jobs’ remark at DNC

Barack Obama hails Harris, attacks Trump and praises Biden

10:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both delivered barnstorming addresses, with the 44th president saying of Trump: “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Obama on Walz: "I love this guy ... you can tell those flannel shirts he wears don't come from some political consultant. They come from his closet. And they have been through some stuff." pic.twitter.com/CC3Dskl6m3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

Obama: Kamala will be that President



Attendee: Yes, she can



Obama: Yes, she can pic.twitter.com/sn6lFzvDab — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Former President Barack Obama reflects on President Joe Biden's legacy.



"History will remember Joe Biden as a president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger. And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend." pic.twitter.com/ee3VFcK8z0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024

Here’s Eric Garcia on the former commander-in-chief.

Obama was once the outsider. Back in Chicago, he now speaks to a party he reshaped

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to speak on Day Three of DNC

09:56 , Joe Sommerlad

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the other headline speakers.

The popular Minnesota Governor appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, at which he once more championed their cause and ridiculed Republican rival Donald Trump.

Walz: Look, you can find joy in the world everywhere. Here's where I find my joy. On October 1st, were going to have a little talk he and I. pic.twitter.com/PzpKqTgwNY — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Here’s Eric Garcia on how Walz has charmed Democrats in the two weeks since his unveiling.

All the Democrats love Tim Walz. How did he do it?

Hello and welcome!

09:41 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Tim Walz will formally accept the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate on Wednesday, with 42nd president Bill Clinton among the day’s other headline speakers.