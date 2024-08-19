DNC 2024 live updates: Joe Biden, AOC and Hillary Clinton set to speak on day one

Delegates are gathering in Chicago for the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which will see Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Harris has enjoyed an astonising boom in popularity since Joe Biden made his historic decision not to pursue another term in the White House a month ago, standing aside and endorsing his deputy as his successor in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in Atlanta on June 27.

With the party rallying around Harris, she has surged in the polls and cemented her appeal by adding Walz to the ticket, a sequence of events that has left Trump and Vance reeling, with seemingly little idea how best to respond to the new challenge they face.

This week’s four-day convention will build towards Harris’s speech on Thursday evening, with Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Adam Kinzinger all due to address the event before then.

Security has meanwhile been ramped up as activists arrive to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Key Points

Democrat National Convention start time, speaker schedule and everything else you need to know

Thousands of activists expected in Chicago to call for Gaza ceasefire

Adam Kinzinger and Michelle Obama among latest names added to DNC speakers roster

First Lady to introduce President Joe Biden despite expressing dismay at those who pushed him aside

Democrats project anti-Trump slogans onto Republican’s Chicago tower

It’s AOC at the DNC

17:46 , Oliver O'Connell

We’ll be covering it all live...

Hello from Chicago! 👋🏽



Happy to announce that I will be delivering remarks at @DemConvention TONIGHT.



📺 Tune in at 9pm EST:https://t.co/XkHWK5qHXk pic.twitter.com/ArfbvkwYT7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2024

DNC 2024: Rehearsals underway

17:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Doug Emhoff is clearly ready for his moment under the spotlights...

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff poses while being photographed at the United Center, ahead of the Democratic National Convention (REUTERS)

Rehearsals are underway at the United Center with @SecondGentleman Doug Emhoff doing a practice and sound check (and working on his dance moves) pic.twitter.com/k9BwmPYzcW — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) August 19, 2024

Security ramped up in Chicago ahead of pro-Palestinian march

17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Security is ramping up in Chicago ahead of a major pro-Palestinian march outside of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, which begins today.

The first of many protests was expected on Monday, when it is reported “tens of thousands” of people could gather near the United Center to demonstrate against the Biden-Harris administration’s stance on Israel, organisers say.

An estimated 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza and 85 per cent of people displaced from their homes there since the war’s onset.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Chicago ramps up security ahead of major pro-Palestinian march outside DNC

Watch: Coach Walz talks to high school football team on Pennsylvania bus tour

17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Gov. Walz at Aliquippa High School Football Practice: Politics.. what I fear most is that young people turn away from it rather than turning into it. Politics isn’t so much different than this. It’s about something bigger than themselves. It’s about setting a future goal and… pic.twitter.com/4MMnNWgwG2 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2024

Latest poll updates: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?

16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Alicja Hagopian takes a look at the latest numbers.

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election

Watch LIVE: Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Democratic National Convention in Chicago

16:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch live as protesters gather outside Democratic National Convention

Offering no proof, Republicans accuse Biden of ‘impeachable conduct’ in new report

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Three Republican-controlled House committees accused President Joe Biden of engaging in “impeachable conduct,” stating there is “overwhelming evidence” to support it, but admitted they have no evidence to prove that the president committed a crime.

Republicans on the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees released a 291-page report on Monday accusing Biden of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The report claims Biden, as vice president, “abused” his office to enrich his family in connection with his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings and mishandled classified information.

Kelly Rissman has the details.

Republicans accuse Biden of ‘impeachable conduct’ in report — but offer no proof

Gwen Walz shares story of how she and Tim met as they join Harris on pre-DNC bus tour

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Gwen Walz has always worked in close proximity to her husband, the Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Over the weekend the couple joined Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on a Pennsylvania bus tour as Democrats head to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off today.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Tim Walz’s wife shares story of how they met as they join Harris on pre-DNC bus tour

Ron Johnson has one of the odder critiques of Tim Walz

15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Ron Johnson attacks Tim Walz for [checks notes] ... "getting married on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square" pic.twitter.com/ABBxtlqRDe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Biden boosters out in force ahead of convention speech

15:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Former White House Chief of Staff @RonaldKlain tells @kasie that he spoke with @POTUS last night and that Biden is "enthusiastic" about heading to Chicago for his DNC speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/n7gJ4Z8W6o — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) August 19, 2024

“There’s no one more excited, there’s no one more determined” than Pres. Joe Biden to defeat former Pres. Donald Trump and elect VP Kamala Harris this November, Anita Dunn, a former senior adviser to the president, told @tonydokoupil at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/INMiujX7LF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 19, 2024

.@harrisonjaime: "I believe Biden's the most transformational president of my lifetime. When you think about all the things we've been able to do and achieve over the course of 3.5 yrs...This guy has really done it, and we're going to give him his praise and his flowers tonight." pic.twitter.com/RS0O44onmI — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 19, 2024

Trump posts AI-generated image of Harris speaking at DNC with communist flags

14:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s James Liddell with a report on Trump’s latest attempt to win back attention from Kamala’s big moment, further evidence that he’s lost his knack as a poster.

Trump posts AI-generated image of Harris speaking at DNC with communist flags

Fox anchor warns DNC ‘will entertain you but you pay for it with lower living standards’

14:20 , Joe Sommerlad

It’s fair to say Laura Ingraham has not been enjoying the recent Kamala bounce but the idea that the Democratic convention will not match up to the sober and substantial policy discussion on offer at last month’s Republican ho-down in Milwaukee is just too ridiculous for words.

Yeah the RNC was a real work of policy genius https://t.co/KTgxCwZAT3 pic.twitter.com/m6v2Yd1bHa — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) August 18, 2024

Or perhaps I’m forgetting Kid Rock’s affordable housing symposium?

Hollywood in Chicago: Stars to hit up the Windy City amid rumours of Taylor Swift and Beyonce appearances

14:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Luke Skywalker himself is in town and the likes of Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington are expected to play a part at the DNC this week.

We have arrived for all 4 days of the @DemConvention.

The excitement is palpable as #HarrisWalz is more than merely a campaign, it is a genuine movement to save our Democracy! I spoke briefly to the delegates & guess what? They are FIRED UP & ready to go, Go, GO!!!!#LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/F8NsqaNm2T — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 19, 2024

I’m so excited to host this special conversation with @DemGovs during the DNC!



Come hang out with me and our country's 8 Democratic women governors next Wednesday - details below! https://t.co/7qSc8you9I — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 14, 2024

CNN meanwhile reports that rumors are swirling that Beyonce or Taylor Swift could put in an appearance, which would certainly disprove Trump’s dodgy AI “endorsement” from the latter once and for all.

Here’s more from Myriam Page.

Hollywood stars to hit up the Windy City amidst rumours of Taylor Swift and Beyonce

Watch live: Democratic National Convention attendees arrive in Chicago as Joe Biden to headline opening night

13:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Watch live: DNC attendees arrive in Chicago as Joe Biden to headline opening night

Democrats project anti-Trump slogans onto Republican’s Chicago tower

13:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Very nice indeed.

📍Chicago



The DNC projects “Project 2025 HQ” onto Trump Tower in downtown Chicago on the eve of the Democratic National Convention pic.twitter.com/1JrkyidP33 — Alex Tabet (@AlexanderTabet) August 19, 2024

Twas the night before the DNC, and the Dems are projecting their ticket onto the Trump hotel in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ibvwcuS1od — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 19, 2024

Trump ally Mike Lindell says he will shave moustache to enter DNC in disguise

12:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Magnificent if true.

Mike Lindell is in Chicago. He says that he is shaving his mustache tomorrow and putting on a disguise to go undercover into the DNC convention. pic.twitter.com/abEJxNSRaT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 19, 2024

Biden to skip Obama’s DNC speech as he ‘harbors resentment’

12:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Weeks of Democratic infighting leading up to President Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race have reportedly left some emotional scars between the president and some party leaders.

Those close to Biden have told Politico that the president is slightly resentful towards his old friend and ally, former president Barack Obama, who did not directly tell him to leave the race despite allegedly privately raising concerns that he could not defeat Trump in November.

As a result, Biden will supposedly not stay on to hear Obama’s speech on Tuesday at the DNC after delivering his own address tonight.

Here’s more from Ariana Baio.

Biden to skip Obama’s DNC speech as he ‘harbors resentment’: report

Trumpworld’s DNC counter-programming plans revealed

11:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Republicans will join the swathes of Democrats descending on Chicago this week as Trumpworld tries to find a way to blunt Kamala Harris‘s momentum.

As the four-day DNC gets under way in the Windy City, Donald Trump and his allies are making plans for counter-programming to the event.

Trump’s Chicago hotel will become the epicenter of the Republican world as his allies including Florida Senator Rick Scott and his colleague in the House, Byron Donalds, are among those who will lead the GOP’s efforts to counter-program the convention.

Themes of the four-day event at the Trump hotel will include immigration, crime and the economy and will mirror issues being spoken about at the DNC in order to drive home the Republican Party’s message.

Here’s more from John Bowden.

Trumpworld’s DNC counter-programming plans revealed

Analysis: What impact will pro-Palestine protests have on the DNC in Chicago?

11:20 , Joe Sommerlad

When the convention throws open its doors today, it is expected to be accompanied by the largest pro-Palestine protests in the city’s history, according to advocacy groups.

Kelly Rissman reports.

What impact will pro-Palestine protests have on the DNC in Chicago?

Thousands of activists expected in Chicago for Democratic convention to call for Gaza ceasefire

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Thousands of activists are expected to converge on Chicago this week as the DNC gets underway hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice and the war in Gaza.

Thousands of activists expected in Chicago for Democratic convention to call for Gaza ceasefire

Dr Jill Biden to honor husband Joe at DNC despite expressing dismay at those who pushed him aside

10:20 , Joe Sommerlad

The First Lady will reportedly have a role to play on the first day of the DNC as she seeks to honor and preserve the legacy of her husband, President Joe Biden, despite having voiced her disappointment with those who encouraged him to exit the 2024 race.

Here’s more from Kelly Rissman.

Jill Biden to honor Joe at DNC amid dismay at those who pushed him aside

Adam Kinzinger and Michelle Obama among latest names added to DNC speakers roster

09:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger and former first lady Michelle Obama are the latest big names to be added to the DNC speakers roster.

You may be less familiar with the former than the latter: an ex-United States Air Force pilot who flew missions in South America, Afghanistan and Iraq, Kinzinger voted for Trump in 2020 but emerged as a prominent critic of the outgoing president in the wake of the Capitol riot, breaking ranks to vote to impeach him for a historic and unprecedented second time and subsequently serving on the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack.

He subsequently declined to seek re-election and left office in January 2023 after 12 years in the role, representing Illinois’ 11th and then 16th district and now describes himself as a “Proud RINO”, meaning “Republican In Name Only”.

Adam Kinzinger (AP)

Democrat National Convention start time, speaker schedule and everything else you need to know

09:40 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s your guide to what’s scheduled and when.

DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Michelle Obama and more will speak

Hello and welcome!

09:29 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which will see Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.