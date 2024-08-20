DNC 2024: UAW president Shawn Fain says 'Donald Trump is a scab'

Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers union, delivered a forceful speech Monday in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and slammed former President Donald Trump. At one point during his speech, Fain removed his coat and quipped, "In the words of the great American poet Nelly: It's getting hot in here."

Video Transcript

For the UAW and for working class people everywhere this election comes down to one question.

Which side are you on?

On one side?

We have Kamala Harris and Tim walls who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the working class.

On the other side, we have Trump and Vance two lapdogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves.

So for us in the labor movement, it's real simple.

Kamala Harris is one of us in the words of the great American poet, Nelly, it's getting hot in here, it's hot in here.

It's hot in here because you're fired up and you're fed up and the American working class is fired up and fed up.

The American working class is in a fight for our lives.

And if you don't believe me, just last night, blue collar workers, the UAW members at Cornell University had to walk out on strike for a better life because they're fighting corporate greed and our only hope is to attack corporate greed, head on the rich, think we're stupid.

But working class Americans see this for what it is.

This is our generation's defining moment.

So I have a question for you are you ready to stand up, speak up and show up and put Kamala Harris and Tim walls in the White House.