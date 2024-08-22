DNC 2024: Walz shares family struggle with infertility

During his speech at the Democratic National Convention, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz described the experience that he and his wife had in dealing with infertility when trying to start a family. "It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to infertility treatments. And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope," said Walz. "I'm letting you in on how we started a family because this is a big part of what this election is about: freedom," he added.

If you've never experienced the hell that is in fertility, I guarantee you, you know, somebody who has, and I can remember praying each night for a phone call, the pit in your stomach when the phone had rang and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn't worked, it took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments.

And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope Hope Gus and Gwen.

You are my entire world and I love you.

I'm letting you in on how we started a family because this is a big part about what this election is about.

Freedom.

When, when Republicans use the word freedom, they mean that the government should be free to invade your doctor's office, corporations free to pollute your air and water and banks, free to take advantage of customers.

But when we democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself.

And the people that you love, freedom to make your own healthcare decisions.

And yeah, your kids freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall.