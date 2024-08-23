DNC delegates of color welcome 'historic' nature of Harris' rise to top of presidential ticket

SWNS

A mum of super rare twins with dwarfism tells them they're beautiful every day so they will be ready to face "inevitable bullying" when they go to school. Latanya Gilbert, 30, had no idea that her twin babies had achondroplasia - the most common cause of dwarfism - until the day they were born. Ivy and Eva, now three, were unable to hold up their own heads for a year because their necks and bodies were so small in comparison, and were still barely speaking at 18 months old. They had physical, play, occupational and speech therapy so they would grow up to be as capable as possible. Latanya and her husband, Evan Tucker, 38 - also parents to Ava, ten, Evan Jr, four, and Jayce, three months, none of whom have dwarfism - say they're aware when their daughters start school bullying will be "inevitable" because Ivy and Eva look different.