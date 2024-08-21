DNC live analysis: Tim Walz and Kamala Harris keep making their case for the White House

A month ago, the third night of the Democratic National Convention was supposed to be Vice President Kamala Harris' night. But after President Joe Biden surprised Democrats by dropping out of the 2024 race, Wednesday's event in Chicago will be the moment voters are introduced to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz instead.

Lauded by the left for his policies on free school lunches, abortion and the state's "trans refuge" law, Walz has been chastised by conservatives for raising taxes to pay for it all and credit him for the state's lagging economy. Walz's record – military or otherwise – has been a popular talking point since Harris announced her vice presidential pick earlier this month. Will he come out swinging and defend it onstage? Or tone down his "Midwest Nice" "weird" jabs in an appeal to moderate voters?

There are 76 days to go until Election Day, and USA TODAY Opinion columnists have a lot to say about the shake-up on the Democratic ticket. We'll bring you live commentary and analysis alongside on-the-ground coverage from the convention at the United Center.

Democrats celebrate abortion access in Chicago

OK, Democrats. We get it. Not only do you want to expand abortion rights around the country. You celebrate abortion, too.

That’s the message being sent from Chicago this week during the Democratic National Convention.

On Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of the convention, attendees had the opportunity to schedule a medication abortion or a vasectomy (for free!) at a “mobile health clinic” courtesy of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers. The group parked its giant RV close to the convention area, and all the appointments got booked.

While giving a tour of the clinic, Dr. Colleen McNicholas acted like she was talking about a hip new bar – not a place where abortions take place.

“Just a regular health care office. Isn’t that exciting?” she says in a video posted to social media.

I don’t know if “exciting” is the word to describe such consequential actions.

On Sunday, during a protest ahead of the DNC’s official start, a group of women dressed as giant abortion pills marched down Michigan Avenue.

And there’s also Freeda (Womb), a giant blow-up intrauterine device (IUD) that will stay in Chicago all week, courtesy of Americans for Contraception, which is on a nationwide tour.

This all seems a bit much, doesn’t it?

– Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY

Harris can distinguish her campaign by following international law on Gaza

If Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris really wants to distinguish her campaign from President Joe Biden's, she should start by following international human rights law.

In January, the International Court of Justice stipulated that Israel “take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope of … the Genocide Convention.”

Israel has not listened.

Human Rights Watch investigations have revealed that Israel continues to use starvation as a weapon of war, which is a war crime. The same goes for attacks on hospitals and schools, and a continued blockade of humanitarian aid − all of which are illegal under international law.

Protests are part of our democracy: The DNC protests in support of Palestinians need to happen. Why isn't that obvious?

Before Israel's disproportionate retaliation for Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, that country's continued occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, its blockade of Gaza and its closure of Gaza's border were also war crimes, according to the occupying power's responsibilities delineated in the Fourth Geneva Convention.

With more than 40,000 deaths counted by Gaza's Ministry of Health − expert estimates consider that a grave undercount and place the number of dead four times larger at 186,000 − Harris has a decision to make.

Harris gets to define the tenor of her candidacy and, hopefully, her presidency. Respecting international human rights law is a good place to start.

— Carli Pierson, USA TODAY

Harris is laying out her policy at the DNC. Republicans should hammer her on it.

Harris has enjoyed a steady rise in the polls, mostly due to the fact that she is not Biden or Trump. She is an alternative voters have said they wanted.

That could very well change this week, though. I believe that change has begun.

As I said in a column earlier this month, Trump and other Republicans should be looking to hit Harris hard on policy. While she hasn’t given Americans much in the way of proposals so far, the DNC began Monday, and it will be one of the first displays of what a Harris administration would seek to accomplish.

The challenge now in front of Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is to sell their progressive policy message to Americans.

Republicans should soon have plenty to work with going forward. Read the full column.

— Dace Potas, USA TODAY

