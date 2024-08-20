DNC 2024 live: Obamas to headline tonight in Chicago with ‘forceful affirmation’ for Harris

DNC 2024 live: Obamas to headline tonight in Chicago with ‘forceful affirmation’ for Harris

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Tuesday – one day after President Joe Biden delivered an emotional opening night speech in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.

The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.

He received a rapturous reception as he officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who also made a surprise early appearance to thank Biden on the DNC stage.

Hillary Clinton, who was met with chants of “Lock him up!” about Trump, spoke of the push to smash the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” by electing the first female president.

“This is when we break through,” she said. “The future is here.”

Delegates also heard from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raphael Warnock, Andy Beshear, Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin.

00:25 , Mike Bedigan

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary-turned-nemesis told delegates at the DNC that she was now voting for Kamala Harris.

Stephanie Grisham, who held the role from July 2019 to April 2020, said the former president had “no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.”

“Behind closed doors Trump mocks his supporters, he calls them ‘basement dwellers’,” she said. “He has no empathy no morals and no fidelity to the truth... It does matter, what you say matters and what you don’t say matters.”

She added: “Kamala Harris tells the truth, she repsects the American people and she has my vote.”

Grisham is one of severalRepublican figures invited to the convention in Chicago to denounce the “extremism” of the former president and his campaign.

JFK’s grandson

00:15 , Mike Bedigan

Taking to the DNC stage on Tuesday night, Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F Kennedy, told crowds that the late president “my hero.”

“JFK was the youngest person ever elected president and the first Catholic. He sent a man to the moon, fought for civil rights, and navigated the Cuban Missile Crisis peacefully,” Schlossberg, the cousin of independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, said.

Schlossberg, 31, said Kamala Harris “believes in America like my grandfather did, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

“As President, she will fight for working families. She will expand investments in clean energy so that my generation will have clean air and good jobs,” he added.

“She will defend our freedoms, the freedom for women anywhere in America to make their own health care choices, the freedom to be safe from gun violence, the freedom to vote easily and without fear.”

Grandsons of Jimmy Carter and JFK praise Harris at DNC

23:59 , Mike Bedigan

Jason Carter, grandson of former president Jimmy Carter, praised Kamala Harris, telling crowds at the DNC that she “carries my gradfather’s legacy.

“My grandfather Jimmy Carter will have his 100th birthday on October, and I can tell you he wishes he was here tonight,” Carter told attendees, drawing cheers.

“For my grandfather it was never about fame, accolades and awards. His legacy is measured by the lives he touched and the good he has done.

“Kamala Harris has carried my grandfather’s legacy.”

He added: “My granfather can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris in November - she reminds us theat the promise of America remains unchanged.”

Immediately after Carter, remarks were given by Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former president John F Kennedy.

He said the torch would be passed to a Democratic leader who “shares my grandfather’s energy, vision and optimism for our future.”

Schlossberg’s appearance at the DNC and endorsement of Harris is likely to be viewed as yet another snub to his cousin, Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is also running for president.

23:45 , Mike Bedigan

Doug Emhoff to tell DNC Harris is ‘a president who will all be proud of’

23:39 , Mike Bedigan

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will tell attendees at the DNC that Kamala Harris will be “a president who we will all be proud of.”

In excerpts of his speech, released ahead of time, Emhoff addressed his wife directly, telling her: “I love you and I’m so proud of how you’re stepping up for all of us.

“That’s who she is. Whenever she’s needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. She did it for me and our family.

“Now that the country needs her, she’s showing you what we already know: she’s ready to lead, she brings both joy and toughness to this task, and she will be a great president who we will all be proud of.”

He will continue: “Kamala is a joyful warrior. It's doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she's our President. Here’s the thing about joyful warriors: they’re still warriors. And Kamala is as tough as it comes.

“America, in this election, you have to decide who to trust with your family’s future.

“I trusted Kamala with our family’s future. It was the best decision I ever made.”

Doug Emhoff’s son to introduce him in video

23:15 , Mike Bedigan

Doug Emhoff will be introduced by his eldest son Cole in a video ahead of the second gentleman’s convention remarks.

According to NBC News which has obtained a portion of the video, the 30-year-old will discuss his parents’ divorce and the introduction of Kamala Harris into his life.

NBC News obtained a portion of the video, which features Cole Emhoff talking about his parent’s divorce when he was in middle school. The split was hard on the family, but it was made easier by the friendship his parents were able to maintain after, he says in the video.

“And then he met Kamala,” Cole Emhoff, 29, says in the video. “The blind date that would dramatically change all of our lives, forever.”

“In 2014, Kamala became Mamala,” he continues, referring to a family nickname for Harris. “She took over Sunday night dinners and taught Doug how to actually cook.”

Cole keeps more out of the public eye than his younger sister, Ella Emhoff. He works in the entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his mother who is a film producer.

22:45 , Mike Bedigan

The first night of the ongoing Democratic National Convention in Chicago had signficantly better ratings than the opening of the Republican National Convention last month, according to overnight data.

The DNC had 11.4 percent of sampled households watching in 44 major metro areas across seven networks on Monday, compared with the RNC’s 9.4 percent rating, a difference of over 20 percent, according to TV analyst Michael Mulvihill, president of insights and analytics at FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and Tubi.

In a statement on X, the analyst warned that the data was just preliminary.

Josh Marcus reports.

Police investigating after bomb threats at several Chicago hotels

22:30 , Mike Bedigan

Chicago police are investigating an alleged bomb threat at several hotels on the Near West Side.

The threat, which was emailed to the Fox 32 Newsroom, said pipe bombs were placed in the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District.

The threat mentioned the Democratic National Convention and also included anti-semitic statements.

Police are invetigating, according to the outlet.

22:15 , Mike Bedigan

Who is speaking tonight at the second day of the Democratic National Convention?

22:10 , Oliver O'Connell

The Democratic National Convention reconvenes soon with a high-profile roster of speakers including former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Here’s what to expect on day two, themed as “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”:

At DNC, UAW head threatens strike against Stellantis

21:50 , AP

A high-profile spat between the United Auto Workers and Stellantis over reopening an Illinois factory complex has made its way into the race for U.S. president and could elicit a strike against the automaker.

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, union President Shawn Fain accused the company of reneging on promises to restart a now-closed assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, just over an hour northwest of Chicago.

The union won the reopening in contract talks last fall after a six-week strike at multiple factories run by Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis, as well as General Motors, and Ford.

Continue reading...

RFK Jr’s running mate admits they’re considering joining forces with Trump

21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is seemingly holding on by a thread with campaign spending outweighing donations and the number two on the ticket floating the idea of teaming up with Trump.

Recent filings with the Federal Election Commission indicate the campaign is struggling to keep up with its spending and combined with ballot access challenges, the campaign will need to make tough decisions.

Ariana Baio reports.

What’s worrying Trump? Kamala Harris’s speech ratings...

20:50 , Oliver O'Connell

With the Democratic National Convention underway in Chicago, Donald Trump is reportedly fretting over whether Kamala Harris’s Thursday speech formally accepting the nomination will draw more viewers than his did.

Two sources close to the campaign told Rolling Stone the former president has brought up the topic multiple times, though he’s sure to mention the “tremendous” viewership of his own nomination speech, which attracted a peak of 28.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Josh Marcus reports.

Light up bracelets awaiting DNC delegates

20:38 , Oliver O'Connell

On the #DNC seats tonight — light up bracelets pic.twitter.com/IgrwDZzmVe — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) August 20, 2024

20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump: They lied last night about things nobody has ever seen. They lied about soldiers at a gravesite. They lied about Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/XCzzTpfY8b — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Doug Emhoff slammed by Republicans for... [checks notes] hugging his daughter?

20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Republicans are strangely bashing second gentleman Doug Emhoff for hugging his daughter Ella at the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Patti LaBelle performing soundcheck for night two of DNC

20:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Now doing her sound check at the United Center in Chicago ahead of night two of the Democratic National Convention: Patti LaBelle (she sounds good!) pic.twitter.com/C03xVhQlW2 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 20, 2024

Harris super PAC president says internal polling numbers ‘are much less rosy’

19:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Those supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign shouldn’t feel too confident about recent polling that put her ahead of Donald Trump, according to the president of one of the largest super political action committees (PAC) backing her.

Chauncey McLean, of Future Forward USA, told a group of people attending a panel hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics that internal polling numbers are “much less rosy” than what the public sees.

Ariana Baio reports.

19:46 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch: Kinzinger responds to Trump accusation that Democrats replaced Biden by coup

19:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Here’s former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, a major Trump foe, responding to the former president’s accusation that the Democratic Party pulled off a coup by replacing President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the presidential ticket.

.@AdamKinzinger on Trump accusing the Democrats of pulling off a coup by replacing President Biden:



"The only person in that equation that ever attempted a coup is Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/N4wxkG6Fyb — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 20, 2024

Kinzinger will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, ahead of Harris officially accepting the party’s nomination.

I can now report that I will be speaking Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.



True conservatism has been replaced with a cult. I’ll be making that clear. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) August 20, 2024

Gaza activists at the DNC say they are getting a positive reception

19:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Pro-Palestine activists on the first night were encouraged on the first night of the Democratic National Convention when speakers mentioned Gaza, but said they want to see concrete policy changes.

Eric Garcia reports from the convention in Chicago.

Convention roll call will be celebratory with music and visuals

18:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Day two of the Democratic National Convention will feature the roll call of delegates officially pledging their support of Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee.

As Harris is already the official nominee because of the virtual roll call held earlier in the month, organizers have planned a celebratory recreation of the in-person events of conventions prior to the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremonial vote will follow the general format of past in-person convention roll calls, with some stylistic flourishes. State delegations will still call out their votes from the convention floor in a session presided over by the convention secretary. These presentations are usually an opportunity for each delegation to express their support for the nominee and the party, while also demonstrating their state pride.

This year, each presentation will be accompanied by a song to represent the delegation, similar to a star batter’s “walk-up” song at a baseball game. A DJ will play the song on the main stage, while iconic images from each state and territory will be displayed on large screens.

A convention spokesperson tells The Independent that the roll call will capitalize on the energy of being back together in person while utilizing some remote sites to channel momentum building across the country.

There will be a “diverse mix of storytellers” including elected officials from every level of government with “compelling personal narratives”, and well-known local faces to the viewers back at home.

The roll call will begin with President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware — a tribute to his historic presidency and the passing of the torch to the next generation of Democratic leadership — and will end with California and Minnesota, the home states of Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Stay tuned!

Charlie Kirk and Young Democrats president get into spat at DNC

18:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Young Democrats of Georgia president Parker Short got into a spat with Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday, slamming him for “crashing our party.”

A video, posted by Kirk and starting partway through the confrontation, captures Short questioning him about Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election in Georgia was unconstitutional.

Myriam Page reports.

Second gentleman posts touching backstage photo

18:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has shared a photo on social media from the opening night of the Democratic National Convention of him and Vice President Kamala Harris sharing a moment together backstage.

Police add fences ahead of second planned day of protests in Chicago for Democratic convention

18:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Police have added additional security fences at a Chicago park where protesters clashed with police near the site of the Democratic National Convention ahead of a second day of planned protests Tuesday, including one outside the Israeli Consulate.

The park, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point for a march of thousands calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Several dozen activists broke off from the main group, breached the fencing, and were pushed back by police, resulting in multiple arrests.

Continue reading...

Jasmine Crockett jokes about Marjorie Taylor Greene alliteration

18:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett joked that “alliteration is back in style” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention – in a reference to her viral spat with Marjorie Taylor Greene where she coined the now-notorious phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body.”

Speaking on the opening night of the DNC in Chicago, the Democrat laid into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and debuted a new alliterative tongue-twister.

Rhian Lubin has the story.

Watch: Harris campaign chair says ‘excited’ to do more debates if Trump shows for first one

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Harris For President Chair @jomalleydillon on presidential debates: "We are excited to do more if Donald Trump shows up on the 10th and participates in that debate...we were locked in before and then there was lots of hedging on their side, there was never hedging on our side." pic.twitter.com/eTXBelz7J7 — CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2024

Hillary Clinton and AOC lead fight to make Harris first female president

17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton represented the old and new guard of Democratic women pushing for Kamala Harris to become America’s first female president during the first night of the party’s convention.

The dual speeches showed an effort to unite the party’s establishment with its progressive insurgent wing.

Eric Garcia and John Bowden report.

Initial ratings show DNC pulled in more viewers than RNC’s first night

17:36 , Oliver O'Connell

Initial overnight ratings for the first night of the conventions combining viewership of seven networks show that the Democratic National Convention brought in 11.4 million viewers between 10pm and 12.15pm compared to the Republican National Convention which attracted an audience of 9.4 million viewers.

That’s a 21 per cent difference. That lead may narrow as final viewership is tallied across the nation — though initial numbers already include 44 major metro areas.

That DNC lead will likely narrow in the final national viewership and could even be erased, though that seems unlikely. The overnights reflect 44 major metro areas. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) August 20, 2024

Trump slams Biden DNC address as ‘angry and ranting Speech full of LIES'

17:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has lashed out after President Joe Biden delivered his address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last night, passing the torch to party presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president wrote on Truth Social this morning:

An angry and ranting Speech full of LIES, Biden took credit for everything done during the Trump Administration, even continuing to say that he was better on Inflation and Jobs. He never mentioned the Afghanistan Disaster and all the Wars he got us into, or the fact that far more people died from COVID during the Biden years than the Trump years. The Jobs Biden/Harris “created” were almost 100% from Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, which are destroying the lives of our Black and Hispanic population!

Biden’s speech closed out a boisterous and enthusiastic first day of the convention. You can read Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward’s coverage of the president’s remarks below:

Watch: Senator Warnock warns of weaponization of symbols of faith and importance of resisting Christian nationalism

17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Warnock: "We've gotta be full throated in resisting this idea of Christian nationalism." pic.twitter.com/uXnLsonC4t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Where do Kamala Harris and Tim Walz stand on abortion?

16:50 , Gustaf Kilander

Democrats are making abortion a top issue in the 2024 election as they try to win over voters who believe the Supreme Court overstepped when it overturned Roe v Wade.

Former president Donald Trump has shared his concern that the issue could be a vote-loser for the Republicans even as he picked a staunch abortion opponent to be his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

President Joe Biden dropping out and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket has completely changed the race, particularly when it comes to abortion.

Here’s where Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, stand on the issue of reproductive rights.

ICYMI: Convention reacts to surprise moment Harris appeared on stage

16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

All the folks tweeting about how the ⁦@DemConvention⁩ is empty are taking you for a ride. Packed house for ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ as she makes a surprise appearance on stage. pic.twitter.com/tlVAQYBsXB — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 20, 2024

Jill Biden says she fell in love with Joe all over again after he stepped aside from 2024 race

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night, after a pair of glowing and emotional speeches about who he is as a family man from two people who know him best: his wife and daughter.

Ashley Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden spoke just before the 46th president in Chicago took to the stage, telling the crowd how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic party and the nation through its own dark times.

The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down from the 2024 race as a moment when she fell in love with him all over again.

John Bowden reports.

Republican Ana Navarro gets emotional about hosting night two of DNC

15:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Ana Navarro got emotional about hosting night two of the Democratic National Convention during an appearance on CNN this morning. The co-host of The View is one of several celebrity hosts across the four nights of the convention.

Monday’s host was actor Tony Goldwyn who played President Fitzgerald Grant III in ABC’s Scandal. Navarro hosts Tuesday, actor and producer Mindy Kaling of The Office, hosts Wednesday, and actor Kerry Washington, who starred as crisis management expert Olivia Pope alongside Goldwyn in Scandal will host Thursday.

Here’s Navarro speaking on CNN this morning:

Republican Ana Navarro gets emotional about hosting night two of the DNC, "I am beyond myself to have this role today because I'm a little refugee, girl who fled communism and Nicaragua, I just wish my mom was here to see it." pic.twitter.com/XizFCeoj2c — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 20, 2024

Coming up today...

15:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Here are the headliners for night two of the Democratic National Convention:

Former President Barack Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

New York Senator Chuck Schumer

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Harris campaign draws stark contrast between GOP and Dem conventions

15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

...and speaking of those USA! chants Joe Scarborough said would strike fear into Republicans, the Harris campaign drew a stark contrast between the two conventions with this tweet:

Democratic Convention vs. Republican Convention pic.twitter.com/G8SexstM5V — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Watch: Joe Scarborough thinks he knows what Republicans feared most from night one of DNC

15:20 , Oliver O'Connell

.@JoeNBC: "What Republicans feared the most last night was the joy, but also the chants of 'USA, USA, USA.' And why did that ring true? Because the Republican Party has sold itself to a man who lies about America every day and says we're a nation in decline." pic.twitter.com/PFcfEqXZru — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 20, 2024

Walz hails ‘electric’ first night of convention

15:05 , Oliver O'Connell

What an incredible first night of the Democratic National Convention. The energy here is electric.



All I have to say is: Thank you, Joe. pic.twitter.com/yqKxHOGF8M — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 20, 2024

Ella Emhoff seen at DNC in camo hat supporting stepmom Kamala Harris

15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Kamala’s stepdaughter, 25, was spotted at the convention yesterday wearing the campaign’s signature “midwest princess” camouflage baseball cap in support of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Mike Bedigan has more.

Former Trump press secretary to speak at DNC

14:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham extends support to Kamala Harris’ campaign (AP)

NBC News reports that Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, one of several Republican voices meant to highlight the “extremism” of Donald Trump.

“I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention. But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out,” Grisham said in an exclusive statement to NBC News.

She further said in her statement: “While I don’t agree with Vice President Harris on everything, I am proud to be supporting her because I know she will defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.”

Tim Walz’s kids mock him with bunny ears on live TV

14:40 , Joe Sommerlad

My kids keep me humble. https://t.co/XP9kpIYjgl — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 20, 2024

Former Republican Rep Kinzinger to speak at DNC on Thursday

14:34 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Illinois Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger, a Trump foe who sat on the House Select Committee investigating the events leading up to January 6th, 2021, has announced he will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday.

Announcing the news on X, he said: “True conservatism has been replaced with a cult. I’ll be making that clear.”

I can now report that I will be speaking Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.



True conservatism has been replaced with a cult. I’ll be making that clear. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) August 20, 2024

Voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on most key issues, new data shows

14:20 , Joe Sommerlad

According to exclusive polling data from Savanta for The Independent, the American electorate still seems more inclined to trust Republicans over Democrats.

The nationwide survey, which questioned 1,892 registered voters from August 9 to 13, found that the five most important issues in this year’s election are: the economy, inflation, healthcare, jobs and crime.

But healthcare is the only issue where voters place their trust in Democrats (53 per cent) over Republicans (38 per cent). The GOP is perceived as better placed to manage all other major topics.

This is a significant barrier that Kamala Harris will need to overcome this November.

Our data correspondent Alicja Hagopian has this report.

Watch: ‘Don’t go to the orange side’: Mark Hamill takes jibe at Trump at DNC

13:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Watch: Charlie Kirk and Young Democrats president get into spat at DNC

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Former Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham to speak at DNC

13:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald will not like this one bit.

Grisham was a press aide during his 2016 presidential campaign, before she became Melania Trump’s chief of staff and press secretary and then succeeded Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House in 2019.

She left the administration a matter of hours after the events after January 6 2021 and later described the deadly riot as her “breaking point”.

In a statement about her appearance in Chicago to NBC News, Grisham said: “I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention.

But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.

“While I don’t agree with Vice President Harris on everything, I am proud to be supporting her because I know she will defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.”

Stephanie Grisham (AP)

UAW president has Hulk Hogan moment at DNC with ‘Trump scab’ T-shirt

12:50 , Joe Sommerlad

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain had his very own Hulk Hogan moment as he revealed a red T-shirt reading “Trump is a scab” to a roaring crowd at the DNC yesterday.

Speaking on the opening night of the convention, Fain blasted Trump for his failure to support American workers and threw his support behind Kamala Harris.

“For us in the labor movement, it’s real simple,” said Fain, whose union represents roughly 370,000 workers.

“Kamala Harris is one of us, she’s a fighter for the working class, and Donald Trump is a scab.”

Trump and his running mate JD Vance are “lap dogs for the billionaire class, who only serve themselves,” he added.

“In the words of the great American poet Nelly: ‘It’s getting hot in here,’” Fain declared as he removed his jacket to unveil his shirt beneath.

“It’s hot in here because you’re fired up and fed up. The American working class is in a fight for our lives.”

Alex Woodward reports.

Watch: DNC plays montage of Donald Trump botching his response to Covid-19

12:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Watch: Highlights from Day One of the DNC in Chicago

11:50 , Joe Sommerlad

A couple of choice clips below featuring Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, California Representative Robert Garcia, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro all deriding the Trump-Vance ticket.

Crockett: "She's lived the American dream, while he's been America's nightmare ... Kamala Harris has a resume. Donald Trump has a rap sheet ... he keeps his national secrets next to his thinking chair." pic.twitter.com/AAZ24nq706 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Raskin: JD Vance, do you understand why there was a sudden job opening for running mate on the GOP ticket? They tried to kill your predecessor. pic.twitter.com/STrd0wmTea — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Garcia: "My mom taught me to love this country. She taught me that real American patriotism is not about screaming 'America first.' Real American patriotism is loving your country so much that you want to help the people in your country." pic.twitter.com/tMJ89KQTAO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Warnock: I saw him holding the bible. And endorsing a bible as if it needed his endorsement. He should try reading it. pic.twitter.com/9sWV0N03jY — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Beshear: Donald Trump brags about tearing a constitutional right away from Hadley and every other woman and girl in our country. That is why we must tear away any chance he can never be president ever again. pic.twitter.com/YmHhVaQwXO — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Shapiro on Republicans saying he wasn't picked to be Harris's running mate because he's Jewish: "The person leading that effort to inject that into the dialogue is Donald Trump, someone who has absolutely no credibility to speak about antisemitism." pic.twitter.com/rFwq26EggU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Here’s Rhian Lubin on Crockett stealing the show.

AOC and Hillary Clinton set the stage for Harris on Day One of DNC

11:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton represented the old and new guard of Democratic women stumping for Kamala Harris on the first night of the party’s convention as the vice president seeks to become the first female president.

Ocasio-Cortez sought to tie her own background as a bartender before she entered politics with Harris’s working-class background and sought to assure progressives that the VP shared their concerns amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Clinton, who was met with chants of “Lock him up!” about Trump, spoke of the push to smash the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” by electing a first woman to the White House.

“This is when we break through,” she said. “The future is here.”

Democrats are chanting "lock him up" during a Hillary Clinton speech. Need a moment to process this. pic.twitter.com/ur0NuYzAOW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Hillary Clinton: "He's mocking her name and her laugh -- sounds familiar -- but we have him on the run now ... no matter what the polls say we can't let up." pic.twitter.com/PoaSgZxUS7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Here’s more from Eric Garcia and John Bowden.

Ashley and Jill Biden pay tribute to Joe: ‘He is the OG girl dad’

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

Joe Biden was introduced last night by his daughter Ashley and first lady Dr Jill Biden, who spoke about how he had led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.

The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down as the party’s 2024 nominee as a moment when she fell in love with him again.

“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” the first lady said, recounting how she “saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek re-election, and endorse Kamala Harris with faith and conviction.”

Ashley Biden recalled her father’s support for her as an independent woman growing up.

“Joe Biden is the OG girl dad,” she said.

“He told me I could be anything, and I could do anything.”

Ashley Biden: Joe Biden is the OG girl dad. pic.twitter.com/5voYaersYg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Alex Woodward has more.

Harris makes surprise appearance on first night of DNC

10:20 , Joe Sommerlad

The woman of the hour unexpectedly took to the stage last night to pay emotional tribute to Biden.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Yae4JeQ0aZ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Here’s more from Alex Woodward.

Barack and Michelle Obama to take stage today

10:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday.

This was how the 44th president paid tribute to his old deputy on social media last night as he moved to brush aside rumours of ill-feeling lingering between them over the pressure campaign to compel Biden to step aside last month.

What I admire most about Joe is his decency, his resilience, and his unshakable belief in the promise of our country. Over the last four years, those are the values America has needed most. I am proud to call him my president, and I’m so grateful to call him my friend. pic.twitter.com/7eI4pc5VOQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the convention’s schedule.

Joe Biden begins long goodbye to rally DNC around Kamala Harris

09:51 , Joe Sommerlad

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional opening night speech in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.

The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.

He received a rapturous reception as he officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden: America, I gave my best to you. pic.twitter.com/h5T3F2h7pd — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Biden: Join me in promising your whole heart to this effort. Where my heart will be. I promise I will be the best volunteer Harris and Walz have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/1bSjKE4W6a — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Biden: Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made as nominee. It was the very best decision I made in my career. pic.twitter.com/WIUMHALbCZ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Biden: All this talk about how I am angry at the people who said I should step down, it is not true. I love my country more pic.twitter.com/DBmGnw2K5S — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Biden: Crime will keep coming down when we put a prosecutor in the oval office instead of a convicted felon pic.twitter.com/FsREWAF78r — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Biden: He talks about America being a failing nation. He says we are losing. He's the loser. He's dead wrong. pic.twitter.com/iCYUVerxBV — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2024

Here’s Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward’s report on a momentous evening.

Good morning and welcome!

09:38 , Joe Sommerlad

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second day of the Democratic National Convention for Chicago.

Kamala Harris put in her first appearance on Day One as delegates bid a fond and highly emotional farewell to President Joe Biden and witnessed rousing speeches from Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raphael Warnock, Andy Beshear, Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin, among others