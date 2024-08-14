DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and more will speak

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) gets underway on Monday August 19 in Chicago, Illinois, with some political heavyweights slated to headline the four-day gathering.

While the DNC is first and foremost a presidential nominating convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are already officially on the Democratic ticket after a five-day round of online voting from delegates wrapped at midnight on August 5.

The historic virtual roll call results saw Harris become the first Black woman and first Asian-American person to become the presidential nominee for a major American political party, securing 99 per cent support from more than 4,500 delegates.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday August 9 2024 (AP)

As many as 50,000 visitors are now expected to descend on the Steven Spielberg-coordinated convention at the Windy City’s United Center between Monday and Thursday next week, including 5,000 delegates from all 50 states and territories, plus 15,000 members of the media and tens of thousands of guests.

A broad schedule for the event has now been released so here’s The Independent’s look at which party big beasts will be speaking and when.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden returning to the White House on Monday August 12 2024 (EPA)

Just a few weeks ago, the President was expected to take to the DNC stage to deliver its headline speech.

However, after bowing out last month to pass the baton to Harris, Biden can expect a hero’s welcome and will deliver a message of unity, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He will certainly speak at the DNC convention, and I think there’ll be a lot of excitement. I think folks are going to be, again, excited to see the President next week,” she said on Monday.

“He’s looking forward to, as he tends to do, speak directly to the American people, talk about the moment that we’re at, what’s at stake, and continue to talk about an issue that is incredibly important to him, which is unity.”

As the showcase speaker, Biden is expected to take to the stage on opening night: Monday August 19.

Hillary and Bill Clinton

The Clintons shared their support for Harris’ presidential bid the same day Biden stepped down last month (Reuters)

Former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton is also slated to speak on Monday while her husband, 42nd president Bill Clinton, is due to take the stage ahead of the Minnesota Governor on Wednesday.

The Clintons publicly endorsed Harris’s presidential run on July 21, the day of Biden’s withdrawal, and said they would do “whatever we can to support” the Vice President.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, will address the DNC once again (Getty)

The 44th president, America’s first Black commander-in-chief, is set to deliver his speech on Tuesday August 20, according to CBS News.

Obama and his wife, the former first lady Michelle Obama, first endorsed Harris four days after Biden’s departure on July 26, news delivered in a phone call that was filmed and went viral when it was posted on X by Harris’ campaign team on X.

The Obamas said Harris possesses the “strength that this critical moment demands.”

It will mark the former president’s third consecutive DNC speech since he delivered a virtual address at the 2020 convention as the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe.

Tim Walz

Harris’s VP pick will speak on day three of the DNC as is customary (AP)

As is customary, Harris’s running mate will take to the podium on day three: Wednesday August 21.

Walz will formally accept the party’s nomination to his role and deliver what promises to be another barnstorming speech, just 15 days after he was unveiled as Harris’s pick.

Jason Carter

Former president Jimmy Carter’s grandson is expected to speak on the 39th president’s behalf, a source close to the family confirmed to NBC News.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner served in the White House between 1977 and 1981 but, now 99 years old, is too unwell to make an appearance in person.

Doug Emhoff

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris wave from Air Force Two on the campaign trail in July (AP)

Harris’s husband is expected to take the stage towards the latter part of the convention.

The Second Gentleman is likely to highlight the historic possibility of his becoming the first-ever first husband in the country’s history.

Kamala Harris

As is traditional, Harris herself will wrap up the final day of the convention on Thursday August 22 as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate, a moment sure to be met with a rapturous response in the room.

Caucus and council meetings

The DNC has confirmed speakers for its 33 caucus and council meetings in nearby McCormick Place, which are happening throughout the four-day run.

The lineup includes: Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Representative Maxwell Frost, Representative Morgan McGarvey, Mayor Regina Romero, Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson, Maryland Democratic Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks, Reproductive Freedom for All President Mini Timmaraju, AFT President Randi Weingarten and UFW President Teresa Romero.