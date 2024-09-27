DNC trashes Trump for Obamacare repeal efforts

John Bowden
·5 min read
DNC trashes Trump for Obamacare repeal efforts

Democrats continue to keep the pressure on Donald Trump and the broader conservative movement over the ending of federal protections for abortion rights — but a new memo from the national party indicates that those attacks may expand to encompass another issue: healthcare access.

A memo provided to The Indepdendent and issued by the party on Friday outlines angles of attack surrounding the Trump administration’s 2017 push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. That scheme, which represented a long-held goal of the right under Obama’s presidency, ultimately failed after three Republican senators broke ranks with their party to kill the GOP’s repeal effort.

The drama that played out on the Senate floor — culminating in John McCain’s famous “thumbs down” — belied a larger argument around the issue of healthcare access: the mandated coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions that was central to the Affordable Care Act’s legislation and expanded coverage for millions of Americans — people who subsequently would have been ripped off their plans, were it repealed. A so-called “skinny repeal” bill offered by the GOP in 2017 would have kept that central pre-existing conditions tenet while making other sweeping changes to the bill, including a restructure of Medicare. Experts estimated at the time that millions still would have lost access to health insurance under the Republican plan, and as a result it was sunk.

Now, Democrats on the national committee are coming out swinging against their Republican foes over healthcare costs and access to no-cost emergency contraception under the Affordable Care Act. Pointing to parts of the much-maligned Project 2025 that call for an end to FDA approval for mifepristone and other efforts to restrict contraception, the DNC says in the memo that the rollback of access to free emergency contraception would be a blow to the rights of 48 million women who access such treatment, not to mention the milions more who access birth control through subsidized health care plans.

Citing Planned Parenthood and other organizations, it notes that contraception accounted for as much as 30%-44% of out-of-pocket healthcare costs for American women prior to the passage of Obamacare.

Trump himself has denounced Project 2025 and made multiple efforts to distance himself from the conservative super-group through his public remarks and campaign aides. But the plan was clearly designed with a second Trump presidency in mind and outlines priorities indisputably held by the groups that make up the core of the conservative movement — and ones tied to many of his current and former staffers.

“Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, most Americans receive contraception without paying out-of-pocket costs – it’s one of the law’s most popular provisions,” said DNC press secretary Emilia Rowland on Friday.

Democrats are hellbent on linking Donald Trump to Project 2025 over his denunciations and denials (Getty Images)
Democrats are hellbent on linking Donald Trump to Project 2025 over his denunciations and denials (Getty Images)

“But with Trump hellbent on terminating the ACA if he retakes power, more than 60 million women could lose their access to free birth control under their health plans, and his Project 2025 agenda would rip away access to no-cost emergency contraception for 48 million women,” said the DNC spokesperson. “This election, Americans have a clear choice: give Trump and Vance unlimited power over our bodies and futures by tearing away access to Plan B and birth control and raising health care costs, or elect Vice President Harris and Governor Walz to defend our freedoms and fight to make access to affordable reproductive care a reality for all.”

The Independent has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

The DNC’s sharpened edge on the issue of healthcare access may be energized in part by Trump’s declaration that he has only a “concept of a plan” for replacing Obamacare when asked about the issue at the presidential debate in Philadelphia.

The moment was somewhat overshadowed by a separate rant dredging up a racist conspiracy about Haitian migrants in Ohio. But the former president’s admission that the GOP still has no central answer for what it would replace Obamacare with has been seized upon by his enemies.

Harris herself has taken to making light of the remark. In a sitdown with Oprah Winfrey, the vice president said that the current $5,000 tax credit for starting a small business was inadequate — and joked that it would only fund “the concept of a business”.

Whether Trump and the GOP would actually push to repeal Obamacare — rather than just carve out the regulations and agencies related to it through political appointments — is another story. The ex-president and his party never launched a second bid to replace the legislation after the party’s 2017 failure, instead pivoting to a tax plan which passed later that year. It was the last time Trump had majorities in both chambers of Congress, and had the opportunity to try.

Trump indicated otherwise during his debate with Harris earlier this month. While largely misrepresenting how he and his party signed on to the legislation aimed at killing the Affordable Care Act, the ex-president insisted that he “saved” the signature legislation of his predecessor. JD Vance, his running mate, has made similar remarks.

“Obamacare was lousy healthcare. Always was,” said Trump at the debate. “I had a choice to make when I was president: Do I save it and make it as good as it can be? Never going to be great. Or do I let it rot? And I felt I had an obligation, even though politically it would have been good to just let it rot and let it go away... And I saved it. I did the right thing.”

And a Trump campaign spokesperson claimed that the former president had fully moved on from his effort to repeal the legislation.

"Kamala Harris is lying because she is losing. President Trump has repeatedly said he is not going to terminate the Affordable Care Act. He is going to make healthcare actually affordable, in addition to bringing down inflation, cutting taxes, and reducing regulations to put more money back in the pockets of all Americans who have been robbed by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies,” said Karoline Leavitt.

Latest Stories

  • Watch live: White House holds press briefing as Zelensky visits

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters Thursday as President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The remarks come a day after Biden reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. Also Thursday, Biden and Harris are expected to deliver a speech in the…

  • McChrystal backs Harris for president in New York Times op-ed

    Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal announced in an op-ed published Thursday that he would be endorsing Vice President Harris for president, saying “I have cast my vote for character.” “Ms. Harris has the strength, the temperament and, importantly, the values to serve as commander in chief,” he wrote in The New York Times. “When she sits down…

  • Harris meets Zelensky and slams Trump's 'surrender policy' for Ukraine

    US Vice-President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, pledging support to the country. Meanwhile her opponent, Donald Trump, said he would be meeting with Zelensky on Friday. Kamala Harris criticized her US election rival Donald Trump's "surrender" policy on Ukraine on Thursday, while the Republican said he would meet Ukraine's president despite a bitter row over the war with Russia.Volodymyr Zelensky presented a so-called "victor

  • Watch: Biden and Harris Meet With Ukraine’s Zelensky at White House

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, pledging billions in aid for the country’s war against Russia.

  • Efforts to elect more Republican women stalled in the 2024 primaries

    As they have for several decades now, Democrats are nominating many more women than Republicans are in their party's primaries. While Republican groups in recent cycles have made efforts to catch up to Democrats by recruiting and supporting their own female candidates, those efforts appear to be flagging. After record numbers of GOP women ran in 2020 and even more in 2022 (though their numbers were still well behind Democrats), 2024 saw a decline in the number of Republican women running, and the share of women winning, in primaries.

  • Watch: Harris, Zelensky to deliver remarks at White House

    Vice President Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday following a separate meeting with President Biden. Zelensky was welcomed to the White House, where he was expected to present his “victory plan” on how Ukraine can overcome its nearly three-year war with Russia. Zelensky was slated to meet…

  • Biden’s clean energy law revived this red corner of Georgia. Voters there are backing Trump anyway

    Donald Trump remains popular in Dalton, Georgia, despite attacking the Biden-backed climate law that is central to the city’s rapid expansion.

  • Trump's Wisconsin event Saturday moving indoors out of Secret Service staffing concerns

    Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in rural western Wisconson on Saturday.

  • Opinion - Voters need a second presidential debate that looks very different than the first

    Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the ABC debate was "rigged" against him, and a second Harris-Trump debate should feature hosts who are there to facilitate discussion, and include more serious questions about America's finances and foreign policy.

  • Steve Bannon predicts Trump victory in new article written from jail

    Vice President Kamala Harris “has peaked,” according to an op-ed Bannon penned from a federal prison in Connecticut

  • Harris holds 8-point lead over Trump in Virginia: Poll

    Vice President Harris holds a comfortable lead in the presidential race in Virginia, according to a poll released Thursday from Emerson College/The Hill/WAVY-TV 10/WVBT FOX43. Fifty-two percent of likely Virginia voters said they would vote for Harris if the election were held today, and 44 percent said the same about former President Trump. Four percent…

  • Many Wall Street executives are worried about Trump but wary of Harris

    Many Wall Street executives have reservations about backing either candidate in the U.S. presidential election, worried that former President Donald Trump's policies will hurt the economy but wary Vice President Kamala Harris will lean too far left. While multiple Wall Street heavy-hitters including Bill Ackman, John Paulson and George Soros have backed a candidate, many other senior executives are still weighing the economic policies central to the closely fought race and the ramifications for legal and democratic institutions, according to conversations with two dozen executives in recent weeks. Despite a track record implementing Wall Street-friendly measures, Republican candidate Trump's policies threaten to create economic and policy instability, many executives said.

  • Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Claim About Nigel Farage's General Election Performance

    The former president said the Reform UK leader won "more seats than he was allowed to have".

  • Fox News Host Questions RFK Jr. Over 'Inappropriate' Olivia Nuzzi Scandal: 'Any Regrets?'

    Martha MacCallum confronted Kennedy over his alleged relationship with the New York Magazine reporter toward the end of a live interview.

  • Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With RFK Jr.’s Sexting Scandal

    Donald Trump has become “obsessed” with the sexting scandal surrounding his new ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, according to a report.The former president even called up the 70-year-old Kennedy—who’s married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines—to ask if the bombshell reports about him and the 31-year-old journalist were true, and if the relationship ever went beyond the sending of “demure” nudes, according to Puck News. “[Kennedy] denied the whole th

  • CTV says staffers who altered Poilievre clip 'no longer' work for its news team

    CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st

  • Trump and Zelenskyy meet in New York as election holds high stakes for US support for Ukraine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with Donald Trump on Friday with public tensions rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion and in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.

  • As the Ukraine war enters a critical period, the EU moves ahead without the US

    BRUSSELS (AP) — As the war in Ukraine enters a critical period, the European Union has decided that it must take responsibility for what it sees as an existential threat to security in its own neighborhood and is preparing to tackle some of the financial burden, perhaps even without the United States.

  • ‘Two-Bit Huckster’ Trump Sarcastically Dubbed ‘Man Of The People’ For New ‘Grift’

    It’s “better than actual policies,” mocked former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele.

  • Mark Cuban Recalls Email From Trump As He Unpacks How He 'Grew Out Of' Being A Fan

    The "Shark Tank" billionaire criticized the former president's disinterest in trying to "learn anything."