DNC trots out Obama, Clinton to gaslight voters about Harris. Democrats are a dishonest mess.

The Democratic Party reminds me of that scene in "The Wizard of Oz" when Dorothy and her friends finally reach the Emerald City only to see that "the great and powerful Oz" is actually just an old man behind a curtain, pretending to be an omniscient being.

"Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain," Oz yells frantically, to no avail.

As the Democratic National Convention convenes Monday, voters should do one thing: Ignore the powerful messaging and look at what's behind it all.

The DNC organizers will do everything they can to put on a good show. But it's a facade. The Democratic Party is hawking terrible policies that will hurt Americans.

Biden, Obama and Clinton, oh my!

President Joe Biden and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton are slated to speak Monday night. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are expected to speak Tuesday and Wednesday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, is supposed to follow Bill Clinton, and presidential nominee Kamala Harris will close out the convention on Thursday night.

By bringing out the Clintons and Obama, the party's most smooth-talking, charismatic former leaders, the DNC is projecting a not-so-subtle message: Vote for us, and you'll get this.

But the Harris-Walz ticket isn't anything like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama. In terms of substance and policy, they're far worse.

Socialist policies: Harris' economic plan promises voters affordable groceries and homes. Don't fall for it.

In terms of charisma and style, they're nowhere near the slick appeal of the former presidents.

The DNC hopes the high-profile Democratic headliners will serve as a distraction. They want to fabricate enough nostalgia over Clinton and Obama that voters won't notice that Harris and Walz are awful.

Biden, Harris and Walz are a disaster

The past month has shown that the Democratic Party is a dishonest mess. Biden was pushed aside after it became obvious that he was no longer fit to run − and that he was on track to lose badly to former President Donald Trump.

Suddenly, without running in a single primary, Harris became the party's nominee. The speed of Biden's departure and Harris' promotion is unprecedented in the nation's modern political history. But Democrats pressed on, because there's no time to question the legitimacy of the process.

A sign features Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz at Chicago's United Center, where the Democratic National Convention will begin Aug. 19, 2024.

Harris then plucked Walz, one of the most liberal governors leading one of the most progressive states in the country. And together they are smiling and laughing all the way, like all of this is normal and good for America.

But don't be fooled. Democrats have been dishonest about their chaos from the beginning.

The Democratic Party's ideas are bad, too. The Harris-Walz ticket advocates for far-left policies that might sound kind by attempting to help the middle class and low-income households, but, if implemented, they would increase government spending, raise taxes and hurt many Americans' finances.

The media will gaslight you too, just wait and see

Even if the DNC is a hot mess, it will be framed to look positive.

How do I know? It's been happening since Biden went downhill during his debate with Trump on June 27.

Without so much as an interview, Time magazine featured on its cover a drawing of Harris looking hopefully heavenward, with a headline declaring it to be, "HER MOMENT."

An Essence cover headline is similarly fawning ‒ "KAMALA HARRIS: PURPOSE, POWER & FREEDOM."

Now, contrast that with Trump's media coverage. Here's a recent Vanity Fair headline: "Does Anyone Know What Donald Trump Is Talking About Anymore?"

The difference in coverage is laughable.

I know Trump is awful. But he's still better for America than Harris.

The way the news media has groveled over Harris reminds me of a line in the movie "Gladiator" after Commodus has committed his coup and barrels into Rome on a chariot. "He enters Rome like a conquering hero," Gracchus observes. "What has he conquered?"

In America in 2024, if you're the Democratic Party, your presidential nominee doesn't need to conquer anything, or even agree to an interview, to be lauded as a leader.

The DNC will be a cacophony of charismatic headliners, but behind the heavy curtain is a party in chaos, trying to push their candidates and leftist policies as the solutions to America's problems.

Nicole Russell is an opinion columnist with USA TODAY. She lives in Texas with her four kids. Sign up for her newsletter, The Right Track, and get it delivered to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DNC tries to sell Harris to voters by trotting out Obama and Clinton