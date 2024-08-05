Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Over-top move of water at B.C. landslide site expected within hours, says government
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
- The Canadian Press
Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- The Weather Network
Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
- CNN
‘Astonishing’ Antarctica heat wave sends temperatures 50 degrees above normal
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
- People
L.A. Man Goes Viral as the 'Squatter Hunter,' Sharing His Tricks for Booting Illegal Tenants
Flash Shelton says he consults daily with property owners and averages three encounters with squatters across the country each month
- The Weather Network
Opportunity builds again for severe weather in Alberta with large hail risk
A risk of thunderstorms could put a damper on any plans in the outdoors across sections of Alberta Sunday, so stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
- The Weather Network
Tropical storm warnings issued as growing system nears Florida
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
- Motherly
This viral story about a 2-year-old girl told to “cover up” by pool lifeguards is NOT OK
“This is when they start policing our bodies.”
- CBC
Off-duty Toronto cop shot downtown, suspect is wanted man: TPS
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
- The Weather Network
Beware a severe storm risk across Calgary and Red Deer on Monday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions across Alberta during the day Monday and into the nighttime hours
- BBC
Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
- Global News
BC landslide: Fears of giant water gush in Chilcotin River rise
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
- CNN
A critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could collapse as early as the 2030s, new research suggests
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
- CBC
Man lit on fire in Surrey, B.C., identified as local businessman
The man who was lit on fire in an alleged assault in Surrey, B.C., on Friday continues to be treated for serious injuries, his family says.Rahat Rao, originally from Pakistan, was identified by family as the victim in the public attack. Rao is the owner of SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station, and has been living in the city for more than 30 years.His brother-in-law Munir Riasat confirmed his identity to CBC News on Sunday, adding that Rao remains in hospital for serious burns after
- CNN
Deputy’s fatal shooting of Sonya Massey highlights risky practice of hiring America’s legion of ‘wandering officers’
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
- USA TODAY
On a path to hit Florida, Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical storm Debby re-awakens the tropics
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Debby expected to rapidly intensify in Gulf. ‘Historic’ rainfall possible on East Coast
Tropical Storm Debby is becoming stronger and better organized.
- FTW Outdoors
Trail-cam footage shows bears 'foreplaying' in Yukon forest
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…