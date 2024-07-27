Doc Rivers’ 4 Kids: All About Jeremiah, Callie, Austin and Spencer

Doc Rivers is dad to four kids: Jeremiah, Callie, Austin and Spencer

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Doc Rivers with his son Austin Rivers during a media day at the Los Angeles Clippers Training Center on September 26, 2016, in Playa Vista, California.

Legendary NBA coach Doc Rivers is a proud father of four athletic children.

The Rivers family is basketball royalty, with Doc having been an NBA All Star as a player with the Atlanta Hawks in 1988 and having won an NBA championship as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2008. Over the course of his ongoing career — which saw him recognized by the NBA as one of the top 15 coaches of all time in 2022 — he welcomed four children with his ex-wife Kristen, all of whom have had athletic success.

In 1987, Doc and Kristen welcomed their first child, Jeremiah, before having their first and only daughter, Callie, in 1989. Three years later, they welcomed son Austin before their third son, Spencer, arrived in 1995.

All three of Doc’s sons have played basketball professionally, while his daughter played volleyball professionally and is married to NBA player Seth Curry. Doc even coached his son Austin on the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the first father-son/coach-player tandem in NBA history.

“It’s amazing to think that all four of my kids have played in the NCAA tournament,” Doc told Andscape in 2019. “I have fun. I don’t go there to coach them. I go to support them, be a fan, and cheer and yell. I act just like a fan would act.”

In 2010, Jeremiah spoke to the Boston Herald about how Doc has been there for him and his siblings.

“My father really gave me the confidence I needed. He was really able to boost my spirits… My dad wanted me to do things the right way,” Jeremiah said at the time. “It’s a blessing for all of us to have him. He makes it honest and real for us, just like he does with his coaches and players.”

Here’s everything to know about NBA champion Doc Rivers’ kids: Jeremiah, Callie, Austin and Spencer.

Jeremiah Rivers, 37

Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald/Getty Jeremiah Rivers plays defense against the Erie Bay Hawks on March 3, 2013

Doc’s first son, Jeremiah, was born on July 27, 1987, in Atlanta shortly before the start of Doc’s lone All-Star season with the Hawks. After playing basketball at Winter Park High School in Florida, Jeremiah played college basketball with Georgetown before transferring to Indiana University.

Doc’s schedule as an NBA head coach is demanding, with more than 40 games on the road each season, so it was hard to attend his kids’ games. However, Doc still made the effort when he could, even chartering overnight flights in between coaching duties to watch Jeremiah play.

“I’m blessed to even see him,” Jeremiah told The Herald Times after one of his games in 2009. “I had the biggest grin on my face just to see him. He had been on the West Coast for about a week now, had a game last night. He’s had two, three hours of sleep. Yet he’s sitting there like he’s been well-rested.”

AJ Mast/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Jeremiah Rivers in a college basketball game in Bloomington, Indiana, on January 27, 2011.

Jeremiah went on to play professionally overseas in Serbia in 2011 before playing a season for the Maine Red Claws from 2012 to 2013. The Red Claws were the NBA G League affiliate team for the Boston Celtics, who were coached by Doc at the time.

As of 2024, Jeremiah is an investor/advisor in the Clash app — which connects creators with fans — and a co-founder of the Player Edition “premiere athlete” NFT launch community platform, according to his LinkedIn. He is also a co-host of the podcast In Good Company with actor Judah McFadden.

Callie Rivers Curry, 35

Jeff Vespa/Getty Doc Rivers and Callie Rivers attend the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala on November 14, 2015 in Culver City, California.

Doc’s first and only daughter, Callie, was born on Sept. 17, 1989, while Doc was still in his playing prime as the starting point guard for the Hawks. Callie had a successful collegiate career as an outside hitter for the University of Florida Gators volleyball team, where she was selected to the 2010 First-Team All-SEC.

After her time with the Gators, she played volleyball professionally for the Leonas de Ponce team in Puerto Rico. In 2007, Callie spoke with The Gainesville Sun about how her dad would motivate her before each game.

“He always tries to pump me up before each match,” Callie said. “After the game he says good job, then he gives me a critique. I’m not sure how much he knows about volleyball, but he knows about sports.”

Robin Platzer/Getty Doc Rivers with his kids

On Sept. 14, 2019, Callie married Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, who is the brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and the son of Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry. The Rivers-Curry family ties run deep, as Doc and Dell played against each other, Callie’s brother Austin and Seth were teammates at Duke University and Doc coached Seth on the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the couple got engaged in February 2019, Doc spoke with Andscape about how pleased he was that his daughter was marrying Seth while revealing that Seth asked for Doc’s permission before proposing.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Doc said at the time. “He’s such a gentleman. As a father, that is all you want. He just called me and asked like normal people. I always tell people, ‘We’re all normal people at the end of the day.’ I told him, ‘Great, and absolutely.’ But I think he knew I’d say that.”

Callie and Seth have three children together: daughter Carter, son Cash and son Cruz. Callie also co-hosts the Bachelor Party podcast with The Ringer journalist Juliet Litman, where they analyze The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and other reality shows.

Austin Rivers, 31

Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Doc Rivers and son Austin Rivers pose for a portrait during the 2016-2017 Los Angeles Clippers Media Day on September 26, 2016.

Austin was born on Aug. 1, 1992, a few months after Doc finished his lone season as the starting point guard for the Clippers — a franchise Austin went on to play for while his dad was the coach.

Before joining the NBA, Austin was a high school phenom ranked as the top player in the nation for the class of 2011 after leading Winter Park High School to their first state title. While ranked as the country’s top player, he committed to play at Duke University as a freshman for the 2011-2012 season.

After one season at Duke, Austin declared for the 2012 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans — known as the New Orleans Hornets at the time — 10th overall. Three years later in 2015, Doc and the Clippers traded for Austin, and Doc and Austin became the first father-son/player-coach tandem on the same team in NBA history.

Austin Rivers/Instagram Austin Rivers

In May 2020 — shortly after starting their quarantine in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Austin interviewed Doc on his podcast Go Off. The two took time to reflect on what their player-coach relationship was like on the Clippers and how that impacted their father-son relationship.

“We got to do something… [that] had never been done before. I think me and you became a lot closer because prior to that our relationship obviously was father-son, but it was mostly coach-son,” Austin said. “I think it’s crazy that when you became my actual coach, we started to actually talk about other things than basketball… That changed our relationship so if I had to take one thing that I’m most thankful for from that time it’s probably that.”

“What I loved about our relationship… When I got to coach you, we used to have great talks then… It was more [about] non-basketball. I coach you all day,” Doc replied to Austin. “Then, when we talked on the phone about something, it usually was non-basketball. It was more about life… It’s the best thing that has happened to me in our relationship and now I think it’s even better because now that we’ve gone through that we talk all the time. We communicate all the time.”

Austin had his first son, Kayden James, in 2018 with his then-girlfriend Brittany Hotard and has a son named Reign with his fiancée Audreyana Michelle. As of 2024, Austin is a regular analyst on ESPN’s flagship basketball show NBA Today.

Spencer Rivers, 29

Joshua Lavallee/Icon Sportswire/Getty Spencer Rivers during a game between UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine on February 8, 2017.

Spencer was born on June 27, 1995, less than a year before Doc retired from his playing career. Spencer played basketball at UC Irvine for three years, but was ultimately destined to become a coach like his father.

“I think I want to get into coaching,” Spencer told Andscape in 2019 while playing in the NCAA Tournament. “Just being around my dad and being around the sport of basketball my whole life, I want to stay around basketball, whether that is coaching, front office or becoming an agent.”

“I’ve talked to several other guys who have coached him who have said, ‘If he doesn’t coach, something is wrong with him,’ ” Doc said of Spencer in the same Andscape interview.

Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald/Getty Doc Rivers, Kristen Rivers and Spencer Rivers on March 2, 2013.

Not only did Spencer go on to coach, but he even worked as a player development coach under Doc while his dad was the head coach of the 76ers. And as of July 2024, Spencer is an assistant coach under his father for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Spencer also got engaged to his girlfriend LaShay in 2024. “Mr and Mrs coming soon ❤️,” the couple wrote in a collaborative post on Instagram.



