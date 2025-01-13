‘Doc’ Star Molly Parker on Prioritizing Mental Health: ‘I Went to Therapy for Years’

These days, people are finally catching on — mental health is just as important as physical health. Case in point: Dr. Amy Larsen, played by Molly Parker, in Fox’s new medical drama “Doc.”

After a car accident wipes out the last eight years of her memory, Dr. Larsen is back at square one, starting over as a hospital intern while piecing her life back together. From tackling grief and strained family dynamics to regaining her strength, Dr. Larsen is on a journey that’s all about finding the balance between physical recovery and mental well-being.

In a recent episode of TheWrap’s “UnWrapped” podcast, sponsored by Fox, Parker opened up about the complexity of her character’s storyline. “It was such a fresh take on grief,” Parker said, reflecting on the shows dual timelines of “before” and “after” the accident.

Parker delved deep into her character’s emotional struggle, revealing that Dr. Larson’s first encounter with grief left her emotionally amputated. “She gave what I really think is the best she could do — which was not die. And I think she probably would have, but she had another child, and because of that, she’s going to keep it together the best she can. The way she does that is just to go to work and work.”

It’s a storyline Parker could connect with, having navigated her own mental health journey. “I went to therapy for years,” she shared. “I had a great woman who helped me through a lot of stuff. I think the work I do has helped me be more mentally healthy, because it’s given me an opportunity to kind of live into aspects of myself that I’m not going to be in my life.”

Parker also knows the importance of hitting pause and finding space to reflect. “At this point, I think just taking time for solitude is really important to me. I need time alone. I need to be quiet, to be in touch with how I’m really doing. I can very much get caught in a constant doing mentality. So I need that time to kind of stop.”

Through Dr. Larsen’s story — and Parker’s own perspective — “Doc” isn’t just a drama about medical challenges; it’s a reminder of the power of self-care, reflection and resilience. As Parker put it, “Grief is definitely one of the themes of the show, but it’s about the ways we can heal and, ultimately, keep moving forward.”

• Revealed she is about to have her first grandchild and wants to be called “Poppi.”

• Said “flawed women” deserve the spotlight too.

• Talked about preparing for the role of playing an amnesia patient.

