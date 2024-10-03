Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas are officially on strike
Consumers may soon notice that it's harder to find products like bananas, electronics and *gasp* booze, now that dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas are officially on strike.
Warren Buffett is more than just a big name in the investing world -- he's a legend. With a net worth of around $144 billion, people are all ears when he's speaking about business or money matters....
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is navigating a complex environment marked by both opportunities and challenges. Recent highlights include robust Q3 earnings and significant market expansion initiatives, juxtaposed against regulatory issues and economic volatility. In the discussion that follows, we will delve into TD's financial performance, innovative strategies, vulnerabilities, and external threats to provide a comprehensive overview of the bank's current business situation.
It is one of the largest private employers in the Tri-Cities, with processing plants, a research center and corporate offices in Kennewick.
TC Energy's liquids pipeline spin-off, South Bow Corp, edged lower on its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, tracking a broader weakness in Canadian energy stocks. South Bow was spun out of Calgary-based TC to help TC reduce its debt load and focus on moving natural gas. Shareholders received one South Bow common share for every five TC common shares held.
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. continues to invest in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, announcing Thursday that it will spend about US$700 million to build new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the gulf for the recently sanctioned Kaskida development, operated by BP Exploration & Production Co.
As the Canadian market rides a wave of optimism, buoyed by recent rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and enthusiasm around AI, the TSX has reached all-time highs, reflecting strong performance even amidst looming election uncertainties in the U.S. This backdrop provides an opportune moment to explore dividend stocks on the TSX that offer attractive yields, as they can provide steady income and potential growth in a market focused on economic expansion and rising corporate earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- Chen Jinghe was not long out of university when a government official handed him the assignment that would change his life. Go to Zijin mountain, he was told, and find gold.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesIt was 1982, and the ge
There are going to be many factors that help you determine if you’re ready to retire to $90k per year for as long as you’ll need it. Withdrawing too much too soon heightens the danger of depletion, so determining a safe and sustainable withdrawal rate in retirement is crucial to ensure savings last your lifetime. […] The post We’re in Our Early 60s with $1.4 Million in Investments. Can We Afford to Withdraw $90k Per Year in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
According to investment giant Fidelity, estimates of its shares in X have become 80% less valuable since Elon Musk took over.
Are you part of the "sandwich squeeze" cohort at your job? Here's what to do.
The Japanese car maker has become the latest industry giant to scale back its EV plans.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A civil rights group is suing the city of Albuquerque, its police department and top officials on behalf of a man who was among those arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and allegedly forced to pay bribes to get the charges dropped.
HOUSTON/DENVER (Reuters) -The oil industry and markets have had a muted reaction to growing conflict in the Middle East, a sign of just how well stocked oil supplies are as U.S. output grows and OPEC+ prepares to lift production. The global oil benchmark Brent jumped 5% on Tuesday after Iran, a key producer and member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, attacked Israel in retaliation for its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Oil futures settled up just 34 cents on Wednesday after the U.S. reported a large build in oil stocks.
Artificial intelligence is expected to outshine Web3 at this year's FinTech Week, which kicks off at the end of the month, as organisers InvestHK and Finoverse tease a slate of mainland Chinese exhibitors looking to ride the generative AI wave. "[There is] a huge increase in mainland Chinese companies' representation at this year's event ... [and a] big, big focus on AI and advanced technologies," said Anthony Sar, founder and CEO of Finoverse. "AI, especially driven a lot by China tech, is one
(Bloomberg) -- Two North Carolina mining operations that produce more than three-quarters of the world’s high-purity quartz, a material critical to the solar and semiconductor industries, have now been halted for almost a week due to Hurricane Helene.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesNYC Schools Reverse Course o
The two biggest oil and gas projects approved for development in the UK’s North Sea over the past two years could be delayed or never completed as the hurdles to oil and gas drilling in Britain are becoming higher.
Chinese chip-packaging and testing giant Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech (JCET) has completed its acquisition of an 80 per cent equity stake in the Shanghai plant of US flash memory maker SanDisk, the latest example of a transition in the global semiconductor value chain. JCET Management, a subsidiary of JCET, obtained that stake through a joint venture with SanDisk Semiconductor (Shanghai), with US$272 million in registered capital, Shanghai-listed JCET said in a filing on September 25. The
In the last week, the Canadian market has been flat, yet it has experienced a robust 25% increase over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this thriving environment, growth companies with substantial insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal confidence from those closest to the business.
Anglo American Plc will not be an "inevitable" takeover target after its unbundles its diamond, platinum, nickel and coal assets, CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Thursday. The mining giant is restructuring its business to mainly focus on energy transition metal copper after fending off a $49 billion takeover offer from bigger rival BHP Group in May.
Chrysler-parent Stellantis also reported a 20% drop in U.S. quarterly sales on Wednesday and added that it would "continue to take the necessary actions" to drive sales and prepare for the arrival of its 2025 models. Ford's overall sales in the quarter rose to 504,039 units from 500,504 a year ago. Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales in September stood at around 1.17 million units, which represents a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.77 million units, according to data released by Wards Intelligence on Tuesday.