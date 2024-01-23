Doctor Who launches action figure of Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor

BBC

New Doctor Who merchandise alert! Fans can now get their hands on Jo Martin's famous Fugitive Doctor, with the character having been given the action figure treatment.

The collector's figure is based on the character from the Doctor Who episode 'Fugitive of The Judoon' and comes complete with her own division blaster accessory and TARDIS.

The set, sold in specially designed Doctor Who 60th anniversary packaging, is only available to buy at Character Online for £39.99 - with orders limited to two per customer.

The product description additionally teases that the set contains "one easter egg in the pack for collectors to discover and enjoy".

Actress Jo Martin herself introduced the new figurine in a Character Options YouTube video, clearly excited about the product.

"No-one can ever take this from me," she said of becoming a figurine. "This is amazing."

Martin was particularly impressed with the attention to "details" and confirmed that the TARDIS included belonged to her character.



The Doctor Who star also shared the product on her Instagram, stating that she was "celebrating for the rest of this week". She also thanked fans for "all the Love" around the figurine release.

The product is suitable for those aged 5+ and comes with free delivery, with your item arriving within 3-5 days.

The Fugitive Doctor figurine proved so popular when it dropped, that some Doctor Who fans claim the site crashed when they tried to buy it online.

"Mate the page crashed as I was getting it, so panicked but mission accomplished," tweeted one, with another writing they would buy it if "the site was working!".

The Doctor Who Fugitive Doctor and Tardis Collector Figure Set is in stock and available to buy now.

Doctor Who will return for its 14th series this spring. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

