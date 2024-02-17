Doctor who led Israel protests could damage faith in profession, admits medical regulator

Dr Shaida chaired Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain before its ban by the Government using the name Abdul Wahid

The medical regulator has admitted that a doctor who is still free to see patients, despite leading an Islamist group until its ban last month, could damage public faith in the profession.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has launched an investigation into Dr Wahid Shaida after he led protests featuring calls for “jihad” against Israel, The Telegraph can reveal.

Dr Shaida was formerly leader of the UK branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir (HT) until its proscription as a terrorist organisation last month.

The GMC admitted that his freedom to continue practising “does raise potential fitness to practice concerns” and “may affect the public’s perception of the medical profession as a whole”.

Dr Shaida, who, using the name Abdul Wahid, chaired HT Britain before its ban by the Government, was until recently a GP with Harrow-based practice GP Direct, in north-west London.

He has already been suspended by NHS England, but remains registered with the GMC meaning he could still practise privately. He is no longer listed on his GP surgery’s website.

‘Extremist comments’

Among those raising concerns about Dr Shaida was the National Secular Society (NSS), which complained to the GMC that he had made “extremist comments” appearing to condone the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

The group said that in a YouTube interview, which has since been removed, Dr Shaida described the attack as giving “the enemy a punch on the nose, all right, and it’s a very welcome punch on the nose”.

Dr Shaida addressed a rally outside the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in London shortly after the attacks during which he told the crowd: “Victory is coming and everyone has to choose a side. Whose side are you going to be on?”

A video clip showed people in the crowd chanting “Jihad! Jihad! Jihad!” after the speeches. The Met found no offences were identified in the clip.

In an email to the NSS on Feb 8, the GMC’s enquiries team said: “The concerns you have raised can be summarised as the doctor is leading and/or involved in an organisation which supports anti-Semitic beliefs and encouraged acts of terrorism.

“This does raise potential fitness to practise concerns and in the GMC’s view, may affect the public’s perception of the medical profession as a whole.”

It added: “We can confirm that we are considering these under our procedures.”

Shaida ‘tried to justify Rushdie murder attempt’

In its complaint, the NSS had also warned the GMC on January 23 that Dr Shaida appeared to justify the attempted murder of Sir Salman Rushdie at a US book festival.

Sir Salman was left blind in his right eye and has a damaged left hand as a result of the attack. A man has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

The Telegraph revealed last month how in the aftermath of the attack Dr Shaida and fellow HT executive committee member Mazhar Khan both issued online statements pointing out that insulting the prophet Mohammed – who was at the centre of Sir Salman’s work The Satanic Verses – was forbidden in Islam.

NSS campaigns officer Dr Alejandro Sanchez said: “Dr Shaida’s leadership of a terrorist organisation, in addition to his public pronouncements on the October 7 attack and the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, are entirely incompatible with his duties as a doctor.

“Extremism has no place in healthcare. We welcome the GMC’s decision to assess whether the leader of a proscribed terrorist group is a fit person to be a doctor.”

GMC guidance states: “You must not express your personal beliefs (including political, religious and moral beliefs) to patients in ways that exploit their vulnerability or are likely to cause them distress.”

A GMC spokesperson said: “We are fully aware of the concerns that have been raised regarding Dr Wahid Asif Shaida, and are looking into this as a matter of urgency.

“We thoroughly investigate concerns that suggest patient safety or the public’s confidence in doctors may be at risk and we take action where it is necessary.”

‘Pejorative term’

Dr Shaida has been approached for comment.

The GP, who has confirmed he was also known as Abdul Wahid, has previously denied his HT group is extremist, saying the word is used as a “pejorative term”.

Speaking in October he said: “I attend to my professional duties and commitments diligently, aiming for the best care of my patients at all times. For reasons of professional probity I keep a very clear line between my professional and political life.”

The disclosure comes less than a month after Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary, warned that regulators must act swiftly against medics voicing extremist views, as the GMC was accused of “dragging its feet” over allegations of anti-Semitism.

This weekend, responding to the GMC’s admission, a Department of Health spokesman warned: “It is vital that patients have faith in an impartial healthcare system, and we are clear that anti-Semitism is unacceptable. Racism or discrimination of any kind must be rooted out wherever they are found, and have no place in the medical profession.

“Regulators and healthcare providers should take timely and appropriate action in response to reports of healthcare professionals expressing extremist or discriminatory views, in the interests of patients and colleagues.”