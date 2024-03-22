Doctor Who shares '60s character costumes for the Beatles episode

BBC

Doctor Who has released new images of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's costumes for the upcoming '60s episode starring The Beatles.

Last year, it was confirmed that the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday would encounter the Fab Four during season 14, with the pair going on an adventure with John, Paul, George and Ringo after meeting them at the iconic Abbey Road studios in 1963.

Newly released promotional photos show the Doctor and Ruby dancing in groovy, '60s inspired outfits in front of an orange and a green swirly background.

The images of the Doctor and Ruby are in black-and-white, while the bright backgrounds reflect the cultural revolution of the Swinging Sixties that was taking place during the time period.

Previously released photos of the actors' costumes show Gatwa sporting an afro and electric blue pinstripe suit, while Gibson is wearing a black-and-white ensemble with matching lace-up boots.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has also teased the storyline for the upcoming episode, revealing there will be a "great big battle".

"This is Abbey Road in 1963. It's very unbuilt at the moment," he told Digital Spy and other media during a preview of storylines lined up for the new series.

"This is going to be Studio 1 at Abbey Road – the big studio, the big orchestral studio."

He continued: "It has to be said, there's a great big battle in here to save the universe, with people being flung all over the place and a moving piano."

Season 14 of Doctor Who will premiere on Saturday, May 11 with the first two episodes landing at midnight on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One premiere later in the day.

The season will see guest appearances from Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma as well as the return of Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Doctor Who will return for its 14th series in May, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

