WHO doctor 'shocked' after Gaza's Nasser hospital visit

STORY: Doctors are seen walking with torches through the darkened corridors of the emergency department of the Nasser Hospital to transfer patients in critical condition.

The Gaza health ministry said on Monday (February 19) said 14 patients were evacuated as Israel denied its military operations had stopped the hospital from functioning.

"There's waste everywhere. Electricity was, was not working. Not working. Parts of the hospital are damaged and some severely damaged," said Dr. Peeperkorn, calling for work to start immediately to get the hospital to function again.