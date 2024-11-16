Doctor shortage expected to force temporary suspension of ER services in Roblin

CBC

When the only remaining doctor in Roblin, Man., takes time off in a few weeks, ER services will likely have to be suspended temporarily. The local health region says it’s working to address gaps in coverage, but people in the western Manitoba town want longer-term solutions.

Latest Stories

  • I’m 65 and retiring next year with a $500K nest egg — how much money will I be able to spend per year?

    You'll need that money to last you some 30 odd years.

  • Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to the United States

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has imposed restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States, the government said on Friday, creating supply risks for U.S. nuclear power plants which last year imported a quarter of their enriched uranium from the country. Russia said the temporary restrictions were a response to Washington's ban on imports of Russian uranium, which was signed into law earlier this year, but contained waivers allowing for shipments to continue in case of supply concerns through 2027.

  • China's legacy chip production slows in October as possibility of new US sanctions looms

    China's integrated circuits (IC) output grew at a slower pace in October, pointing to weak demand in the domestic chip sector ahead of an expected tightening of US sanctions in President Joe Biden's final months in office. China's IC output, a broad measure of semiconductor production, grew 11.8 per cent year on year last month to reach 35.9 billion units, according to data published on Friday by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). It was down slightly from 36.7 billion units in Septemb

  • Bear Attacks on Rolls-Royce, AMG G63 Actually Man in Bear Suit: Investigators

    4 people have been arrested for insurance fraud after investigators found damage to a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-AMG G63 and another Mercedes-Benz was caused by a man in a bear costume, not a bear.

  • Chinese EV makers' go-global drive hits bumps amid Beijing's warning, failed deals

    The go-global strategy of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers has hit speed bumps after Beijing warned them not to invest in certain markets and a battery maker's failed US$4 billion plan for production in Germany provided a bitter lesson. Companies are realising that cost advantages and a grasp of core technologies are not enough to guarantee the success of multibillion-dollar investments in countries where consumers are not yet familiar with Chinese EV brands. Insufficient knowledge of the le

  • Ben & Jerry's says parent Unilever silenced it over Gaza stance

    STORY: Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday (Nov 14) that parent company Unilever has silenced its attempts to express support for Palestinian refugees.The lawsuit is the latest sign of the long-simmering tensions between Ben & Jerry's and Unilever. A rift erupted between the two in 2021 after Ben & Jerry's said it would stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank because it was inconsistent with its values.That led some investors to divest Unilever shares.The ice cream maker then sued Unilever for selling its business in Israel to its licensee there, which allowed marketing in the West Bank and Israel to continue. The lawsuit was settled in 2022.In its new lawsuit, Ben & Jerry's says that Unilever has breached the terms of that settlement.The new lawsuit says that Unilever is required to respect and acknowledge Ben & Jerry's independent board's social mission.In response to Reuters' story, Unilever said in an emailed statement that it's "heart goes out to all victims of the tragic events in the Middle East" but that it rejects the claims. Within the lawsuit, Ben & Jerry's said it has tried to call for a ceasefire and support the safe passage of Palestinian refugees to Britain, as well as back student protests at U.S. colleges and advocate for a halt in U.S. military aid to Israel.But that it has been blocked by Unilever.Ben & Jerry's has positioned itself as socially conscious since Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield founded the company in 1978. It kept that mission after Unilever acquired it in 2000.In March, Unilever said it will spin off its ice cream business, including Ben & Jerry's, by the end of 2025 to simplify its holdings.

  • Steel construction industry discusses possible U.S. tariffs during conference in Calgary

    People who work and own businesses in the steel industry have some concerns about another Donald Trump administration. In 2018, his adminstration then imposed, albeit briefly, a 25% tariff on Canadian steel products. That has some attending a steel construction industry conference in Calgary talking about what will happen if Trump follows through on a campaign promise to bring in more tariffs.

  • Wisconsin agency issues first round of permits for Enbridge Line 5 reroute around reservation

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge's contentious plan to reroute an aging pipeline around a northern Wisconsin tribal reservation moved closer to reality Thursday after the company won its first permits from state regulators.

  • Rogue B.C. acupuncturist's unlicensed needlework captured by hidden camera

    Rogue acupuncturist Wai Cheong Chik was captured on cellphone video performing a treatment on a patient at his Richmond home. As Jason Proctor reports, a&nbsp;B.C. Supreme Court judge has now found Chik guilty of contempt of court.

  • Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in his lawsuit against OpenAI

    Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI now names Microsoft, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Microsoft VP Dee Templeton as defendants.

  • Miami condo owners in luxury towers on the beach sue companies over safety concerns

    What to know about the case at the Bal Harbour complex near Surfside.

  • I’m a Financial Planner: This Is My 6-Step Retirement Plan

    Creating a solid retirement plan is much like planning a road trip -- without a clear destination and a map to guide you, it's easy to get lost. Learn More: 7 Things You'll Regret Downsizing in...

  • Kraft Heinz must face Mac & Cheese lawsuit, judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Kraft Heinz must face a proposed nationwide class action alleging that it defrauded consumers by claiming its Kraft macaroni and cheese, one of its best-known products, contains no artificial preservatives. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said the Illinois, California and New York consumers leading the lawsuit plausibly alleged that Kraft Mac & Cheese contained a synthetic form of citric acid that differed from the natural variety, and also contained sodium phosphates. The Chicago-based judge said the plaintiffs specifically alleged that the ingredients functioned as preservatives, making Kraft Heinz's claim of "No Artificial Flavors, Preservatives or Dyes" on labels false, and cited academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance to support their case.

  • Tencent adds 3,000 jobs in third quarter, signalling Big Tech growth in China amid AI race

    Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings added more than 3,000 jobs in the third quarter, in a sign that the country's most valuable technology company is on a new growth trajectory after the industry was beset by downsizing in recent years. The Shenzhen-based company had 108,823 employees by the end of September, up 3 per cent year on year, according to its quarterly earnings results. The new jobs extend the payroll growth seen in the second quarter, when Tencent added 719 jobs from the previous

  • Ask an Advisor: No Investments at 68 and Only $60k in Savings – What Should I Do Next?

    At 68, I do not have any investments of any kind. My $80,000 condo is paid off, and I have $60,000 saved. Am I too late? -Bernhard It's never too late to start investing and managing your money. But I … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Too Late?' I'm 68, Have No Investments and Only Have $60K Saved appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Reliance, Walt Disney close $8.5 billion merger of Indian media assets

    The companies said the newly formed divisions are entertainment, which houses Reliance's Colours TV channels and Disney's Star; digital, home to online streaming platforms JioCinema and Hotstar, and sports. Reuters reported last month that Disney Hotstar's CEO Sajith Sivanandan resigned from the role as business integration gathered pace for the merger. The entertainment division will be led by Kevin Vaz, who is currently the top boss at Reliance's Viacom 18 Media.

  • TransAlta reaches deal with Competition Bureau to address Heartland deal concerns

    CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. has reached a deal with the Competition Bureau to address the regulator's concerns about its plan to acquire Heartland Generation Ltd. and its power generation business in Alberta and B.C.

  • Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up, manufacturing sales down in September

    OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain rose 0.8 per cent to $82.3 billion in September.

  • Judge allows reassembly, testing of electronics from Karen Read's SUV

    Karen Read's case returned to a Massachusetts&nbsp;courtroom on Wednesday morning for a hearing about a flurry of recent motions from the defense and prosecution.

  • Small business owner braces for fallout from Canada Post strike

    A Kelowna, B.C. clothing business that relies on mail orders to stay afloat says they are already feeling the impact of job action from Canada Post employees as customers cancel orders ahead of the holiday shopping season.