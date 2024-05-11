Doctor Who: Space Babies and The Devil’s Chord – season one opening recap

At last we get to see the big bold reimagining we’ve been promised since May 2022 when Ncuti Gatwa was unveiled as the new Doctor. There were a lot of knowing echoes of the last time Russell T Davies reset Doctor Who – and not just in the self-conscious recap of the show’s whole premise that took up a large chunk of Space Babies. We also had a time-travelling phonecall back to mum, a monster made of snot and a spaceship powered by the collective methane of a bunch of space nappies, which called to mind the burping bin and farting Slitheen of the 2005 revival.

Space Babies wore its politics on its sleeve as well, cramming in references to the US abortion debate, immigration and asylum seekers, and with the destruction of the Time Lords and Gallifrey now firmly labelled a genocide.

Related: Doctor Who first look review – Ncuti Gatwa will make this show far more fun than it’s been for years

It isn’t a full continuity-chucking “reboot” of the Whoniverse – the events of An Unearthly Child in 1963 got a specific call-out – but it is certainly hard to imagine, say, Jon Pertwee delivering the line “most of the universe is knackered, babes”. Fans who were concerned about the potential “Disneyfication” of Who will not have been reassured by talking babies and a song and dance number featuring cameos from Strictly Come Dancing stars.

The internet had tremendous fun laughing at the not exactly visually convincing casting of the Fab Four for The Devil’s Chord, but as many suspected, they were more backdrop than main players, and we were in an alternate timeline anyway. However, that gave us an odd mix of pedantic accuracy – the Doctor pointing out to Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) that Abbey Road studio didn’t yet go by that name in 1963 – and the anachronistic, with somebody presumably deciding “John Lennon” should wear his later trademark circular specs to be more recognisable.

The challenge the BBC – and Disney – face is trying to keep the existing fandom on board, while also appealing to a whole new family audience in a streaming era where it seems like only global drama franchises can financially thrive. Appealing to all ages is hard work. The talking babies may have been silly, but it will have been hard for real-life parents not to have felt their heartstrings tugged watching their anguish at being abandoned.

Sum it up in one sentence?

It was a double bill of “What if Doctor Who did Alien but it had incredibly cute babies in it?” and “What if Doctor Who did the swinging sixties but nobody was swinging?”

Life aboard the Tardis

Related: Ncuti Gatwa: ‘I know many a gay man who’s exactly like the Doctor’

We were cruelly denied a glimpse into the Tardis wardrobe as they got ready for the sixties, but between them Gatwa and Gibson have an infectious chemistry as a pairing, and sailed through two episodes that probably won’t end up being seen as the best their era has to offer.

Fear factor

It was more “cute factor” than “fear factor” in Space Babies, although the Bogeyman was an effective enough minor monster-of-the-week, and there was just a little moment where you thought surely they are not going to start killing these babies off?

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro in The Devil’s Chord, on the other hand, was a genuinely fun scenery-chewing turn that 1980s Doctor Who producer John Nathan-Turner would have adored to have in an episode. There may even be some kids eyeing the piano in their next lesson with some suspicion. But the true villain of the piece was surely the songs that “the Beatles”, “Cilla Black” and that orchestra were given to play.

Mysteries and questions

The Doctor referred to a pantheon of higher beings that his encounter with the Toymaker may have allowed to leak into the universe, and we were clearly sign-posted again that “the one who waits” is the forthcoming uber-villain. We were also assured that the one place the Doctor can never take Ruby Sunday is back to the moment where she was left at the church on Ruby Road. It seems nailed on with those flashbacks of the mysterious woman that we will end up back there before long.

Deeper into the vortex

The throwaway butterfly effect skit illustrated to new viewers the potential downsides of time travel. The Twelfth Doctor teased Bill in Thin Ice when she once asked what would happen if she stepped on a butterfly, telling her “That’s what happened to Pete. Your friend, Pete. He was standing there a moment ago, but he stepped on a butterfly and now you don’t even remember him.”

The Beatles appeared as themselves in William Hartnell story The Chase using a clip from Top of the Pops. They also featured in one of the questions Martha had to answer in David Tennant-era story 42.

Yes, that was Tom Baker-era costume designer June Hudson with a cameo as the old lady being murdered after she began playing her piano.

Russell T Davies said not a note of Beatles music was used in the episode for rights and costs reasons. The chord John and Paul played that banished Maestro hinted at both the long-debated opening chord of A Hard Day’s Night and the drawn out crashing chord ending of A Day in the Life, but appeared to actually be neither.

The Rani got a namedrop. Kate O’Mara played the Rani on TV in two stories in the 1980s and in the 1993 Children in Need crossover with EastEnders, Dimensions in Time. A Doctor Who fandom tradition is everybody suspects a new mysterious female character will later be revealed to be the Rani, yet it never is. But the mysterious Mrs Flood, who we already know recognises a Tardis, is played by Anita Dobson, who used to be Angie Watts in EastEnders. It couldn’t be, could it? After all … there’s always a twist in the end.

Next time: Boom

Well, well, well, if it isn’t Steven Moffat with what looks like another entry into his list of very creepy Doctor Who stories with short titles like Blink, Hide and Listen. This one appears to be written around the single horrible idea of stepping on a landmine …

A little bit of housekeeping

We will stick to publishing the recaps when episodes finish airing on BBC One in the UK, giving everyone an even playing field in the comments. And despite it being arguably season 40 or series 14 depending when you start counting from, we are going to adopt the season one labelling that the show is using for its branding this year.

Season 1

Episodes 1 & 2: Space Babies / The Devil's Chord

Episode 3: Boom

Episode 4: 73 Yards

Episode 5: Dot and Bubble

Episode 6: Rogue

Episode 7: The Legend of Ruby Sunday

Episode 8: Empire of Death

60th anniversary specials

Special 1: The Star Beast

Special 2: Wild Blue Yonder

Special 3: The Giggle

Christmas special: The Church on Ruby Road





Flux / Series 13

Chapter one: The Halloween Apocalypse

Chapter two: War of the Sontarans

Chapter three: Once, Upon Time

Chapter four: Village of the Angels

Chapter five: Survivors of the Flux

Chapter six: The Vanquishers

New Year's Special: Eve of the Daleks

Spring special: Legend of the Sea Devils

BBC centenary special: The Power of the Doctor





Series 12

Episode 1: Spyfall part one

Episode 2: Spyfall part two

Episode 3: Orphan 55

Episode 4: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror

Episode 5: Fugitive of the Judoon

Episode 6: Praxeus

Episode 7: Can You Hear Me?

Episode 8: The Haunting of Villa Diodati

Episode 9: Ascension of the Cybermen

Episode 10: The Timeless Children

New Year's special: Revolution of the Daleks

Series 11

Episode 1: The Woman Who Fell to Earth

Episode 2: The Ghost Monument

Episode 3: Rosa

Episode 4: Arachnids in the UK

Episode 5: The Tsuangra Condundrum

Episode 6: Demons of the Punjab

Episode 7: Kerblam!

Episode 8: The Witchfinders

Episode 9: It Takes You Away

Episode 10: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos

New Year's special: Resolution

Series 10

Episode 1: The Pilot

Episode 2: Smile

Episode 3: Thin Ice

Episode 4: Knock Knock

Episode 5: Oxygen

Episode 6: Extremis

Episode 7: The Pyramid at the End of the World

Episode 8: The Lie of the Land

Episode 9: Empress of Mars

Episode 10: The Eaters of Light

Episode 11: World Enough and Time

Episode 12: The Doctor Falls

2017 Christmas special: Twice Upon A Time

Series 9

Episode 1: The Magician's Apprentice

Episode 2: The Witch's Familiar

Episode 3: Under The Lake

Episode 4: Before The Flood

Episode 5: The Girl Who Died

Episode 6: The Woman Who Lived

Episode 7: The Zygon Invasion

Episode 8: The Zygon Inversion

Episode 9: Sleep No More

Episode 10: Face The Raven

Episode 11: Heaven Sent

Episode 12: Hell Bent

2015 Christmas special: The Husbands of River Song

2016 Christmas special: The Return of Doctor Mysterio

Series 8

Episode 1: Deep Breath

Episode 2: Into The Dalek

Episode 3: Robot of Sherwood

Episode 4: Listen

Episode 5: Time Heist

Episode 6: The Caretaker

Episode 7: Kill The Moon

Episode 8: Mummy on the Orient Express

Episode 9: Flatline

Episode 10: In the Forest of the Night

Episode 11: Dark Water

Episode 12: Death In Heaven

2014 Christmas special: Last Christmas

Series 7

Episode 1: Asylum of the Daleks

Episode 2: Dinosaurs on a Spaceship

Episode 3: A Town Called Mercy

Episode 4: The Power of Three

Episode 5: The Angels Take Manhatten

2012 Christmas special: The Snowmen

Episode 6: The Bells of Saint John

Episode 7: The Rings of Akhaten

Episode 8: Cold War

Episode 9: Hide

Episode 10: Journey to the Centre of the Tardis

Episode 11: The Crimson Horror

Episode 12: Nightmare in Silver

Episode 13: The Name of the Doctor

50th Anniversary special: The Day of the Doctor

2013 Christmas special: The Time of the Doctor

Series 6

Episode 1: The Impossible Astronaut

Episode 2: Day of the Moon

Episode 3: The Curse of the Black Spot

Episode 4: The Doctor's Wife

Episode 5: The Rebel Flesh

Episode 6: The Almost People

Episode 7: A Good Man Goes To War

Episode 8: Let's Kill Hitler

Episode 9: Night Terrors

Episode 10: The Girl Who Waited

Episode 11: The God Complex

Episode 12: Closing Time

Episode 13: The Wedding of River Song

2011 Christmas special: The Doctor, The Widow and the Wardrobe

Series 5

Episode 1: The Eleventh Hour

Episode 2: The Beast Below

Episode 3: Victory of the Daleks

Episode 4: The Time of Angels

Episode 5: Flesh and Stone

Episode 6: The Vampires of Venice

Episode 7: Amy's Choice

Episode 8: The Hungry Earth

Episode 9: Cold Blood

Episode 10: Vincent and the Doctor

Episode 11: The Lodger

Episode 12: The Pandorica Opens

Episode 13: The Big Bang

2010 Christmas special: A Christmas Carol